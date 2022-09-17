Read full article on original website
Related
Ryan Papenhuyzen reveals how NFL legend Tom Brady inspired him to prove the doubters wrong after his rugby league dreams were dismissed by critics who said: 'You're not good enough'
Ryan Papenhuyzen has had to fight his way to the top of the NRL, and says he could not have reached the pinnacle without the inspiration of an all-time sporting great. Melbourne Storm gun Papenhuyzen was told as a teenager that he was too small to pursue his dream of playing rugby league professionally.
NFL・
SkySports
Playing for the Planet: Rugby League's plant based power
Our 'Playing for the Planet' series is back, as we focus on athletes taking positive climate action. David Garrido and double Olympic sailing champion Hannah Mills visit Warrington Wolves' Robbie Mulhern for the latest episode.
Shelley Nitschke named as permanent Australian women’s cricket coach
Shelley Nitschke has been appointed Australia’s women’s cricket team head coach, charged with leading the next generation after being handed a four-year deal. Nitschke was told this week that she would replace former mentor Matthew Mott in a full-time capacity, after serving as interim leader since his exit in May.
Ellie Cardwell eyeing road to Netball World Cup after Commonwealth Games disappointment
Ellie Cardwell says her England netball team-mates are determined to learn from their Commonwealth Games disappointment as they prepare to return to the court against Uganda early next month.The 27-year-old was one of the plus points of an exciting but ultimately fruitless campaign in Birmingham, as the hosts’ bid to retain the title they so memorably won on the Gold Coast in 2018 petered out at the semi-final stage.With a number of her established team-mates being rested, Cardwell will assume extra responsibility as one of the leaders of an inexperienced squad for the three-match series against the She-Cranes, before the...
Comments / 0