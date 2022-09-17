ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Tennessee Lookout

Maury County superfund site eyed as destination for Middle Tennessee trash

As Middle Tennessee rapidly runs out of places to dump its trash, one company is eyeing a possible alternative in Maury County, just outside the city limits of Columbia, Tenn.  The proposal by Trinity Business Group would bring a massive set of operations to the rural area: a tire shredding facility, construction and municipal waste […] The post Maury County superfund site eyed as destination for Middle Tennessee trash appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
MAURY COUNTY, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Melvin Clay Waldron

Melvin Clay Waldron of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2022, he was 82 years old. A native of Rutherford County, TN, he was the son of the late Samuel Vaught and Mable Johnson Waldron. Mr. Waldron was also preceded in death by six brothers and six sisters.
SMYRNA, TN
WSMV

Missing Murfreesboro man found safe in Nashville

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man reported missing in Murfreesboro Saturday night has been found safe in Nashville, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said on Sunday morning. Mark Holifield, 50, was reported missing Saturday after last seen walking in the area of Florence Station Market on Northwest Broad Street. Police...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

Ribbon Cutting: Athena Care in Murfreesboro

Athena Care held its ribbon cutting for its location in Murfreesboro on Monday, August 29, 2022, at 1639 Medical Center Parkway, Suite 202 in Murfreesboro. Athena Care Murfreesboro offers a variety of mental and behavioral health services including diagnostic assessments, medication management, psychotherapy, and interventional psychiatry, such as TMS and Spravato (Esketamine).
MURFREESBORO, TN
wgnsradio.com

Another Property Rental Scam in Rutherford County

(MURFREESBORO, TN) In this day and age, it’s always important to make sure you know who you are doing business with. This is especially true if you're planning to rent a home or an apartment. This month, an out-of-town woman found out the hard way that she cannot trust a potential landlord who may be more of a scam artist than property owner.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

MNDP investigating after body found Saturday morning

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Communications says that Metro Nashville Police are investigating after a body was Saturday morning. The deceased was found near the entrance of the water treatment plant on Stones River Road just above the Stones River Greenway trailhead. Officers are investigating the death. Get reports...
NASHVILLE, TN
