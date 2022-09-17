(MURFREESBORO, TN) In this day and age, it’s always important to make sure you know who you are doing business with. This is especially true if you're planning to rent a home or an apartment. This month, an out-of-town woman found out the hard way that she cannot trust a potential landlord who may be more of a scam artist than property owner.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN ・ 9 HOURS AGO