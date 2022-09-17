Read full article on original website
South American theft ring investigated in Tennessee
Police are investigating whether a South American theft ring has been in town after four luxury homes were burglarized.
Maury County superfund site eyed as destination for Middle Tennessee trash
As Middle Tennessee rapidly runs out of places to dump its trash, one company is eyeing a possible alternative in Maury County, just outside the city limits of Columbia, Tenn. The proposal by Trinity Business Group would bring a massive set of operations to the rural area: a tire shredding facility, construction and municipal waste […] The post Maury County superfund site eyed as destination for Middle Tennessee trash appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
2 killed in crash on I-40 in Dickson County
Two people were killed in a crash on Interstate 40 in Dickson County late Sunday night.
24-Year-Old Iliana Lara Died, 3 Others Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Nashville (Nashville, TN)
According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, a multi-vehicle collision was reported on Saturday. The officials reported that 24-year-old Iliana Lara was [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Tennessee Drivers.
OBITUARY: Melvin Clay Waldron
Melvin Clay Waldron of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2022, he was 82 years old. A native of Rutherford County, TN, he was the son of the late Samuel Vaught and Mable Johnson Waldron. Mr. Waldron was also preceded in death by six brothers and six sisters.
WSMV
Missing Murfreesboro man found safe in Nashville
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man reported missing in Murfreesboro Saturday night has been found safe in Nashville, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said on Sunday morning. Mark Holifield, 50, was reported missing Saturday after last seen walking in the area of Florence Station Market on Northwest Broad Street. Police...
Woman critically injured in crash on Nolensville Pike
A woman was critically injured in a crash along Nolensville Pike in South Nashville late Sunday night.
wgnsradio.com
Murfreesboro, Smyrna and LaVergne see average price at the pump under $3 at $2.97 per gallon (reg)
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN - Tennessee gas prices fell, on average, four cents per gallon over last week. This marks the third straight week of declines in the state gas price average. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $3.22 which is nearly 24 cents less expensive than one month ago and 33 cents more than one year ago.
1 killed in Cheatham County crash
One person was killed in a crash in Cheatham County Saturday afternoon.
Formal search stopped for missing Tennessee hunter in Alaska
The Alaskan search and rescue team looking for a hunter from Tennessee has officially stopped its efforts. Members of the North Slope Borough Search and Rescue have been actively searching for Steve Keel since his reported disappearance almost a month ago.
Ribbon Cutting: Athena Care in Murfreesboro
Athena Care held its ribbon cutting for its location in Murfreesboro on Monday, August 29, 2022, at 1639 Medical Center Parkway, Suite 202 in Murfreesboro. Athena Care Murfreesboro offers a variety of mental and behavioral health services including diagnostic assessments, medication management, psychotherapy, and interventional psychiatry, such as TMS and Spravato (Esketamine).
wgnsradio.com
Another Property Rental Scam in Rutherford County
(MURFREESBORO, TN) In this day and age, it’s always important to make sure you know who you are doing business with. This is especially true if you're planning to rent a home or an apartment. This month, an out-of-town woman found out the hard way that she cannot trust a potential landlord who may be more of a scam artist than property owner.
Another arrest after Nashville school threat
Metro Police said another 14-year-old is facing charges connected to an alleged school threat.
fox17.com
MNDP investigating after body found Saturday morning
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Communications says that Metro Nashville Police are investigating after a body was Saturday morning. The deceased was found near the entrance of the water treatment plant on Stones River Road just above the Stones River Greenway trailhead. Officers are investigating the death. Get reports...
2 Towns in Tennessee Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Business Insider website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Tennessee, you should add the following towns to your list.
Hendersonville woman killed in head-on crash in Nashville
A Hendersonville woman died in a two-vehicle crash Saturday morning on Bakertown Road.
wvlt.tv
Two ‘dangerous’ fugitives wanted by East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers is looking for two men they are calling dangerous. They’ve been on the run for months, according to Crime Stoppers. Stacy Payne with ETVCS outlined the crimes she said the two committed. Colby Campbell is wanted out of Knoxville on...
Teacher salary rates in Middle Tennessee: How does your district line up?
Tennessee teacher salary rates rank No. 39 out of all 50 states. So, how do Middle Tennessee school districts compare?
23-Year-Old Haley Allen Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Rutherford County (Rutherford County, TN)
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Friday morning in Rutherford County. The officials reported that 23-year-old Haley Allen was [..]
Tennessee adds thousands more jobs as workforce challenges persist
Tennessee leaders are trying to meet workforce demands of new companies and expansions.
Rutherford Source
