EXCLUSIVE: Logan Lerman, fresh from starring alongside Brad Pitt in Bullet Train, has signed on to his latest high-profile TV role. Lerman will star in Hulu’s limited series We Were the Lucky Ones, alongside Joey King, who also starred in the action feature. The series is based on Georgia Hunter’s bestseller about a Jewish family separated at the start of WWII but is determined to survive and reunite. 2022 Hulu Pilots & Series Orders Lerman, who stars in Amazon’s Hunters — exec produced by Jordan Peele, which is returning for a second season — will play Addy, a 25-year-old Polish, Jewish middle child. He...

CELEBRITIES ・ 24 MINUTES AGO