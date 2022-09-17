ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaiian Beaches, HI

Comments / 0

Related
KHON2

Man charged in alleged Big Island teen abduction

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) —  The state’s second ever MAILE AMBER Alert was issued Friday when Hawaii Island teen Mikella Debina went missing from Kona. Duncan Mahi, 52, was arrested on Saturday on suspicion of kidnapping 15-year-old Debina from Anaehoomalu Bay Friday afternoon. By Monday, the suspect was charged. During the time that Debina was missing, […]
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Police: Hawaii Island teen abducted from beach found safe; suspect in custody

‘Something is off’: Good Samaritans rush in to rescue kidnapped teen girl at Hilo cafe. Witnesses and family members said the suspect and kidnapped teen went to Cafe Pesto in Downtown Hilo. Hawaii Island police confirm 15-year-old girl found safe in Hilo; no suspect in custody. Updated: 10 hours...
HILO, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Crime & Safety
City
Hawaiian Beaches, HI
Honolulu Civil Beat

Protesters Block Access To County Road Leading To Waipio Valley

Kupuna, taro farmers, residents and lineal descendants of Waipio Valley blocked access to the county road that leads down into the iconic valley on Monday. The blockade is a protest over Mayor Mitch Roth’s recent decision allowing limited access for Hawaii island residents, county-permitted tour operators and those seeking to practice Native Hawaiian customs and traditions.
WAIPIO, HI
KITV.com

Ex-Maui official, businessman plead guilty for Hawaii bribes

HONOLULU (AP) — A former Maui County official and the Honolulu businessman who paid him $2 million in bribes in exchange for more than $19 million in wastewater contracts each pleaded guilty Monday in one of the largest bribery cases ever prosecuted in Hawaii. Stewart Olani Stant, who was...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hawaiian#Murder#Big Island#Hawaii Island#Beaches#Violent Crime
hawaiinewsnow.com

Police identify woman killed in hit-and-run crash on Hawaii Island highway

KONA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police have identified the Kailua-Kona woman who died following a hit-and-run crash on Kuakini Highway in July. Officials have positively identified the victim as 62-year-old Elaine Marie Toth. Police said she was walking on Kuakini Highway south of the 119 mile marker in North Kona...
KAILUA-KONA, HI
bigislandvideonews.com

Police Identify Kona Woman Killed In Hit and Run Collision

KONA, Hawaiʻi - The Kona woman who died following a hit and run collision on Kuakini Highway on Sunday, July 24, has been identified by police. UPDATE – (10 p.m. on Thursday, September 15) The Kona woman who died following a hit and run collision on Kuakini Highway...
KAILUA-KONA, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
bigislandnow.com

Weekly Outstanding Warrants List: Sept. 16, 2022

DISCLAIMER: This list is active as of Sept. 16, 2022. Interested parties reading this list in the future should be aware that some individuals will have cleared up the matters of an outstanding warrant with the police department by then. They may no longer have a warrant out for their arrest, and the circumstances for which the original warrant was issued may be resolved absent serious penalties.
HILO, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

What is a MAILE AMBER alert? Here’s what you need to know

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - People across the state were notified on their cellphones with an AMBER alert this weekend. Law enforcement experts said AMBER alerts haven’t been issued in recent memory. MAILE AMBER stands for a “Minor Abducted In Life-threatening Emergency” and “America’s Broadcast Emergency Response.”
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Prosecutors in Hawaii unseal public corruption, bribery case

HONOLULU (AP) — A Hawaii business owner and a Maui County official have been charged with bribery and public corruption involving more than $2 million in cash and gifts, federal court documents unsealed Thursday showed. Milton Choy, the owner of a Honolulu company that provides wastewater services and supplies,...
MAUI COUNTY, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy