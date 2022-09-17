Read full article on original website
Man charged in alleged Big Island teen abduction
HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — The state’s second ever MAILE AMBER Alert was issued Friday when Hawaii Island teen Mikella Debina went missing from Kona. Duncan Mahi, 52, was arrested on Saturday on suspicion of kidnapping 15-year-old Debina from Anaehoomalu Bay Friday afternoon. By Monday, the suspect was charged. During the time that Debina was missing, […]
Maui police searching for missing mom and 4-year-old son
The Maui Police Department are seeking help locating a missing mom and her son. Michaela Gomez, 33, and Kanawai Texeira, 4, were reported missing on Monday, September, 19.
Police: Hawaii Island teen abducted from beach found safe; suspect in custody
‘Something is off’: Good Samaritans rush in to rescue kidnapped teen girl at Hilo cafe. Witnesses and family members said the suspect and kidnapped teen went to Cafe Pesto in Downtown Hilo. Hawaii Island police confirm 15-year-old girl found safe in Hilo; no suspect in custody. Updated: 10 hours...
Hawaii residents want to see more Maile Amber Alerts after Mikella Debina abduction
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Mikella Debina’s abduction case sparked headlines on the Big Island as well as prompted a Maile Amber Alert under Hawaii's Amber Alert System. Many residents believe because Debina’s rescuers were notified of her kidnapping, they were able to step in to help. Now, they want to see more alerts sent out when children go missing.
Protesters Block Access To County Road Leading To Waipio Valley
Kupuna, taro farmers, residents and lineal descendants of Waipio Valley blocked access to the county road that leads down into the iconic valley on Monday. The blockade is a protest over Mayor Mitch Roth’s recent decision allowing limited access for Hawaii island residents, county-permitted tour operators and those seeking to practice Native Hawaiian customs and traditions.
UPDATE: AMBER alert issued for 15-year-old girl believed abducted from Hawaii Island beach
AMBER alert issued for 15-year-old girl believed abducted from Hawaii Island beach. Debina is 5 feet 3 inches, weighing at 120 pounds with brown shoulder-length hair and a tan freckled complexion. AMBER alert issued for 15-year-old girl believed abducted from Hawaii Island beach. Updated: 19 hours ago. |. Debina is...
Ex-Maui official, businessman plead guilty for Hawaii bribes
HONOLULU (AP) — A former Maui County official and the Honolulu businessman who paid him $2 million in bribes in exchange for more than $19 million in wastewater contracts each pleaded guilty Monday in one of the largest bribery cases ever prosecuted in Hawaii. Stewart Olani Stant, who was...
Big Island police initiate homicide case near Pahoa
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Island police are reporting a road closure for the next several hours on Kahakai Boulevard in Hawaiian Beaches, between South Nenue Street and Niuhi Street due to an ongoing investigation. Alternate route is South Puni Makai Loop.
Police identify woman killed in hit-and-run crash on Hawaii Island highway
KONA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police have identified the Kailua-Kona woman who died following a hit-and-run crash on Kuakini Highway in July. Officials have positively identified the victim as 62-year-old Elaine Marie Toth. Police said she was walking on Kuakini Highway south of the 119 mile marker in North Kona...
Big Island residents fear rise in crime after reports of homicide in Puna neighborhood
It was a gruesome discovery for Puna patrol officers, responding to an active burglary just before 5 a.m. Thursday at a vacant home under renovation in Hawaiian Shores: officers found the body of a woman in the backyard with multiple blunt-force injuries to her head and body. Police also discovered...
Police Identify Kona Woman Killed In Hit and Run Collision
KONA, Hawaiʻi - The Kona woman who died following a hit and run collision on Kuakini Highway on Sunday, July 24, has been identified by police. UPDATE – (10 p.m. on Thursday, September 15) The Kona woman who died following a hit and run collision on Kuakini Highway...
Waipio Valley residents block entry road amid calls for ‘responsible tourism’
WAIPIO (HawaiiNewsNow) - Residents are blocking the only road into Waipio Valley on Hawaii Island to protest new emergency rules aimed at increasing access to the picturesque area of the Hamakua coastline. The valley has been a magnet for thousands of tourists. But the only way to get in is...
Motor vehicle crash prompts lane closures on H1 in Waimalu
The Honolulu Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Waimalu on Friday, Sept. 16.
Hawaii Senator Kurt Fevella calls for criminal penalties for false reporting following beach park incident
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Senate Minority leader Kurt Fevella (District 19) is calling on the Honolulu Police Department to pursue criminal penalties for false reporting to law enforcement, following an alleged incident that occurred on September 7. On the night of Wednesday, September 7, first responders arrived at a homeless encampment...
Weekly Outstanding Warrants List: Sept. 16, 2022
DISCLAIMER: This list is active as of Sept. 16, 2022. Interested parties reading this list in the future should be aware that some individuals will have cleared up the matters of an outstanding warrant with the police department by then. They may no longer have a warrant out for their arrest, and the circumstances for which the original warrant was issued may be resolved absent serious penalties.
What is a MAILE AMBER alert? Here’s what you need to know
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - People across the state were notified on their cellphones with an AMBER alert this weekend. Law enforcement experts said AMBER alerts haven’t been issued in recent memory. MAILE AMBER stands for a “Minor Abducted In Life-threatening Emergency” and “America’s Broadcast Emergency Response.”
GRAPHIC: Public bathrooms ‘covered in feces’ leave Maui harbor users fed up
Residents want more officers in their neighborhoods, but the police chief says that's a big challenge. Some of them will have you scratching your head about how to use them. Jamey Tucker gives us a look. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. Federal prosecutors Thursday charged the Hawaii businessman at the...
No tsunami threat to Hawaii following massive 7.6M earthquake in Mexico | UPDATE
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- There is no tsunami threat to Hawaii after a massive 7.6 magnitude earthquake rocked the Pacific coast of Mexico. The National Weather Service Pacific Tsunami Warning Center issued the “all clear” just before 9:10 a.m.
Prosecutors in Hawaii unseal public corruption, bribery case
HONOLULU (AP) — A Hawaii business owner and a Maui County official have been charged with bribery and public corruption involving more than $2 million in cash and gifts, federal court documents unsealed Thursday showed. Milton Choy, the owner of a Honolulu company that provides wastewater services and supplies,...
This New Dairy Owner Says Local Cows Can Bring Down Hawaii’s Milk Prices
Go to the neighborhood grocery in Honolulu, and it’s hard to find a gallon of milk for less than $7. But Bahman Sadeghi is hoping to change that. The chief executive of Meadow Gold Dairies, which Sadeghi acquired in 2020, has a long-range goal of bringing back Hawaii’s dairy industry.
