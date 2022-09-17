Division of Seniors, Disabilities and Veterans’ Services to celebrate 50 years of service in Hunterdon County

A woman had two cigarettes, her kid in the car, nowhere to live and didn’t know where to go. Another woman, who had left her job to be a stay-at-home mom and was suddenly abandoned by her husband, needed to get back into the workforce and was looking for help. Struggling students at Sussex County Community College needed tutoring and other support, and low-income families were missing out on tax refunds because they needed guidance in completing their tax returns. These are just a few of the examples of people helped by Norwescap, a non-profit organization. Started as part of the war on poverty during the Johnson administration, Norwescap is a $22,000,000 comprehensive non-profit social service organization dedicated to serving people and moving them from a place of being in poverty, or on the verge of poverty, to the point where they and their families are thriving. It also helps people advocate for their communities and much more. Serving Hunterdon, Warren, Morris, Somerset and Sussex counties, Norwescap ’s corporate office is at 350 Marshall Street in Phillipsburg. Recently, Mark Valli, Norwescap’s CEO, talked about the organization and gave just a few examples of the services provided through the six strategic areas which Norwescap helps: education, employment, health and nutrition, financial capacity building, housing and energy service, and volunteer and civic engagement.

