Division of Seniors, Disabilities and Veterans’ Services to celebrate 50 years of service in Hunterdon County

Read full article on original website
Related
thesunpapers.com
Burlington County distributes farmers market vouchers to eligible seniors
The Burlington County Commissioners are reminding seniors of an upcoming deadline to obtain vouchers for fresh fruits and vegetables sold at local farmers markets. The deadline for county seniors to obtain the free vouchers is Sept. 30. All fresh produce vouchers must be redeemed at local farmers market by Nov. 30.
mypaperonline.com
Norwescap: A Portfolio of Services to Help Those in Need
A woman had two cigarettes, her kid in the car, nowhere to live and didn’t know where to go. Another woman, who had left her job to be a stay-at-home mom and was suddenly abandoned by her husband, needed to get back into the workforce and was looking for help. Struggling students at Sussex County Community College needed tutoring and other support, and low-income families were missing out on tax refunds because they needed guidance in completing their tax returns. These are just a few of the examples of people helped by Norwescap, a non-profit organization. Started as part of the war on poverty during the Johnson administration, Norwescap is a $22,000,000 comprehensive non-profit social service organization dedicated to serving people and moving them from a place of being in poverty, or on the verge of poverty, to the point where they and their families are thriving. It also helps people advocate for their communities and much more. Serving Hunterdon, Warren, Morris, Somerset and Sussex counties, Norwescap ’s corporate office is at 350 Marshall Street in Phillipsburg. Recently, Mark Valli, Norwescap’s CEO, talked about the organization and gave just a few examples of the services provided through the six strategic areas which Norwescap helps: education, employment, health and nutrition, financial capacity building, housing and energy service, and volunteer and civic engagement.
wrnjradio.com
Four recent Warren County Technical School graduates receive scholarships through the NJAC Foundation
WARREN COUNTY, NJ – Four recent graduates of Warren County Technical School who are continuing their studies at public institutions in New Jersey were recognized with scholarships presented by the Warren County Board of County Commissioners. Every year, the NJAC Foundation, a nonprofit organization affiliated with the New Jersey...
This Bucks County School District Just Announced Their New Director of Pupil Services
The new appointee had another role in the school district over a decade ago. A former education director is returning to a Bucks County school district to take on an important role for students and staff. Dr. Kevin Kane was recently named as the new Director of Pupil Services for...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wrnjradio.com
A breakdown of the COVID-19 cases in Hunterdon County
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ – Here’s the total breakdown of the 26,927 positive cases and 229 deaths of COVID-19 in Hunterdon County as of September 19. Age range is less than 1-year-old to 103-years-old. Case counts for each municipality may show a reduction on certain days, this is due to address corrections or updates from the original case report, health officials said.
wrnjradio.com
DEP urges residents to check trees for beech leaf disease, which is confirmed in 12 New Jersey counties
NEW JERSEY – The Department of Environmental Protection is urging New Jersey residents to check trees on their property for signs of beech leaf disease and report their findings to the New Jersey Forest Service, according to Commissioner Shawn M. LaTourette. Beech leaf disease was first detected in Bergen...
These NJ Schools Named 2022 Blue Ribbon Winners
Nine New Jersey schools were named 2022 Blue Ribbon winners. The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program, a part of the United States Department of Education, announces hundreds of recipients of the award each year. The award was created to recognize schools that are considered outstanding, and the winners are honored...
N.J. funeral home placed wrong body in grandmother’s casket, lawsuit says
Family members of an 85-year-old New Jersey woman who died last year have filed suit against the funeral home handling the arrangements, claiming the wrong body was placed in the casket. Josephine Struble, of Sussex County, died Dec. 28, 2021, at a rehabilitation and nursing center in Dover. The next...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wrnjradio.com
Hunterdon County Commissioner Director Lanza calls upon NJ Water Supply Authority to reopen County Road 629 sooner than Dec. 1
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ – Last week the New Jersey Water Supply Authority (NJWSA) announced that it intends to temporarily reopen County Road 629 as construction continues at the Round Valley Reservoir. This follows a recent letter that was send by Commissioner Director John E. Lanza requesting that the NJWSA...
This Bucks County Hospital Was Listed as One of the Best Addiction Centers in the State This Year
A Bucks County hospital made the list for the top addiction centers in the state of Pennsylvania, coming in at number 8. Nancy Cooper wrote. about the addiction center and others for Newsweek. The Quakertown Men´s Residential Inpatient Treatment Center, a part of Pyramid Healthcare Inc., made the top ten...
wrnjradio.com
Upper Black Eddy-Milford 1933 covered bridge demolition film scheduled for Thursday premiere on YouTube
MILFORD BOROUGH, NJ (Hunterdon County) – The bi-state Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission (DRJTBC) Monday announced that it plans to release a series of archival bridge films that had been stored at the agency’s former headquarters in Morrisville, PA. The old film footage was recently digitized and...
homenewspa.com
Northampton School Board discusses transgender policy, Act 34 Hearing, and streaming
At the September 12 Northampton School Board meeting, board member Doug Vaughn asked to hear opinions from board members and the public on whether they feel the board should develop a policy to address transgender students. Board President James Chuss replied that there have been no transgender policies in the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wrnjradio.com
COVID-19 case count in Morris County
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – Here is the latest case count of COVID-19 in Morris County on September 19, 2022:. The figures reflect COVID-19 positive cases as of the date and time indicated, some cases which may be pending, or have yet to be entered into the system. Please note...
Family sues New Jersey funeral home after wrong body was placed in casket
A heartbroken family from Sussex County who lost a loved one is suing a funeral home after discovering the body inside the casket was the wrong one.
A Master Builder Created His Own Unique Home For His Family in Bucks County
After years of creating unique homes for others, a master builder created his own home for his family in a beautiful part of Bucks County. Beth S. Buxbaum wrote about the home for Bucks County Magazine. Sean Steuber, founder and owner of Steuber Building Group, has been working on houses...
wrnjradio.com
Man accused of puncturing tires on two cars in parking lot of Morris County business
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) -A union County man was charged for puncturing tires on two cars in a parking lot of a Denville Township business, according to police. On September 15, police responded to Absolute Awakenings Treatment Center for the report of a criminal mischief incident that had occurred a short time earlier, police said.
wrnjradio.com
One Passaic and one Somerset County tickets split $1,907,186 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot
NEW JERSEY – Two lucky tickets matched all five numbers drawn splitting the $1,907,186 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from the Friday, September 16, drawing. Each ticket is worth $953,593. The retailers will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for each winning ticket sold. Those tickets were sold at the...
thevalleyledger.com
Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting at Ms. Velvet’s Cafe
Please join the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce as we celebrate the Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting at Ms. Velvet’s Café on Tuesday September 20, 2022. The Ribbon Cutting will take place at 10:00am. About Ms, Velvet’s Cafe. Ms. Velvet’s Café is owned by Carlos Marrero....
WNEP-TV 16
'Disaster' after massive fire at car service center in Monroe County
A fire engulfed a car service center in Monroe County Monday afternoon. More than one hundred firefighters were on the scene.
wrnjradio.com
18 arrested in drug investigation along Route 22 in Hunterdon County
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – Eighteen people arrested following a drug investigation in Hunterdon County, according to Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée Robeson. The initiative began after the Clinton Township Police Department began receiving complaints regarding narcotic activity along Route 22 in Clinton Township, Robeson said. The following...
Comments / 0