weisradio.com
Lady Warriors win silver bracket at Donoho Volleyball Classic
ANNISTON – Cherokee County went 3-2 to win the silver bracket in the Donoho Volleyball Classic on Saturday. The Lady Warriors defeated Ranburne in pool play, then beat Westminster of Oak Mountain in the silver bracket semifinals and Faith Christian in the bracket final. Macy Lea accumulated 81 assists,...
weisradio.com
Sand Rock tunes up for Cherokee County Volleyball Tournament with sweep of Cherokee County
SAND ROCK – Coming into the 2022 volleyball season, the Sand Rock Lady Wildcats had some question marks following the departure of several key players. But now, this Sand Rock team is beginning to develop its chemistry, and it’s just in time for Saturday’s Cherokee County Tournament.
weisradio.com
Spring Garden’s John Welsh Selected as the Alabama ONE Player of the Week
Congratulations to Player of the Week John Welsh from Spring Garden High School. John had 4 tackles, 1 sack, 1 rushing touchdown and one blocked punt for a touchdown in Spring Garden’s game against Victory Christian on September 9, 2022.
weisradio.com
Cherokee County Volleyball Tournament pairings set
GAYLESVILLE – Seeding for Saturday’s Cherokee County Volleyball Tournament at Gaylesville has been set. Spring Garden has been tabbed the top seed and will play at 11 a.m. against the winner of the 9 a.m. match between Cedar Bluff and Gaylesville. Sand Rock, the second seed, takes on No. 3 Cherokee County at 10 a.m.
Cream Rises in Oxford’s SKCC
Oxford, AL – Cole-Wigington, Montenegro-Bussey emerge from a crowded leaderboard to hold top two spots heading into Championship Sunday. SKCC LEADERBOARDTy Cole-Gary Wigington-32 Jesus Montenegro-Layton Bussey-31 Taylor McCollum-Kyle Daugherty-28 Randy Lipscomb-Dane Moore-28 Jackson King-Freeman Fite-27 Brennan Clay-Jeremy McGatha-27 Garrett Burgess-Tanner Wells-27.
Quite an Encore for Oxford’s Sunny King Charity Classic
Oxford, AL – Wigington, Cole top Montenegro, Bussey in a four-hole playoff to win Sunny King Charity Classic that at least matched last year’s tournament in intensity SKCC LEADERBOARD x-Gary Wigington-Ty Cole 58 54 59 171 -43 Jesus Montenegro-Layton Bussey 58 55 58 171 -43 Brennan Clay-Jeremy McGatha 58 59 60 177 -37 Randy Lipscomb-Dane Moore […]
traveltasteandtour.com
Marshall, AL
A weekend at the lake can be as relaxing as a sunset and sip of something cool by the water, and a slow paddle through shaded back channels with only local wildlife to keep you company. Or it can be as rowdy as a pack of relatives piled onto a pontoon and spilling over onto tubes for an all-day, leave you sunburned adventure that you can’t wait to do all over again.
weisradio.com
Lorrie Morgan Headlining Hokes Bluff City Fest this Saturday (September 24th)
Hokes Bluff City Fest Saturday September 24, with Lions Club Breakfast at 7A, Hot Rod Happenin at 7A, along with 70 Vendors, kids carnival rides, entertainment beginning at 3P with Foggy Hollow, Tommy Shields, Congaree Bluff, Albert Simpson, And Headliner, Lorrie Morgan. Free To the Public. Everyone Invited!!
weisradio.com
Lakeview Congregational Holiness Church / Homecoming and Revival
Lakeview Congregational Holiness Church in Cedar Bluff will celebrate Homecoming this Sunday (September 25th) starting at 10:30am; there will be special singing by Joyful Sounds. The church will be hosting Revival September 26th – 30th with Rev. Ronald Cook; services start at 6:00 each evening.
ABC 33/40 News
Driver airlifted to UAB after racing accident in Talladega
A driver was flown to UAB Hospital early Sunday morning after an accident at the Talladega Short Track, according to the Lincoln Fire Department. The department said it had EMS crews on standby during an event at the track Saturday night and responded to an overturned vehicle with the driver trapped at around 1 a.m. Sunday morning. Lincoln personnel, along with Eastaboga Volunteer Fire Department working fire coverage, had to extricate the patient from the car.
weisradio.com
Man Falls to His Death Saturday at High Falls Park in DeKalb County
A 70-year-old man fell to his death at High Falls Park in Grove Oak over the weekend. According to DeKalb County Coroner Tom Wilson – the man fell from a 40 to 60 foot ledge Saturday afternoon. Rescue crews worked for hours to retrieve the body from the water. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office is still working to notify family members – and has yet to release the name of the individual.
Anniston’s Fourth Friday Celebrations Coming to an End
Anniston, AL – Fourth Friday ends for the summer on for the summer beginning on Friday, September 23rd at 6:00 pm. Join the city from 6pm till 9pm for the monthly street festival. They will have food and artisan vendors, kids activities, various themed shows, the classic car Cruise In, and more.
1 dead after falling 60 feet at High Falls Park
Emergency crews responded to a fatal fall at High Falls Park on Saturday afternoon.
traveltasteandtour.com
Cherokee County, AL
Welcome! Sometimes it just isn’t enough to hear the word. You may not realize what new and exciting things are in store when you arrive in Cherokee County, located in NE Alabama. We don’t hold back. But rather offer more and more interesting things to do, places to see, mountains to climb, and for your pleasure, Weiss Lake. Come visit!
6 Birmingham-area restaurants to grab a good breakfast
Birmingham suffered a major blow to its culinary scene this month. The beloved Bogue’s Restaurant shut its doors after 84 years. The iconic eatery, known for its breakfast offerings and Miss Ella’s sweet rolls, first opened its doors in downtown Birmingham in 1938. No restaurant can replace the...
wvtm13.com
Fire destroys structure in Warrior, Alabama
WARRIOR, Ala. — Firefighters from two cities were called to put out a structure fire in Warrior today. According to Warrior PD, the fire happened about 12:45 p.m. or so near the intersection of Poplar Street and Trafford Road. The fire was large enough that it produced dark smoke...
wbrc.com
Major crash closes lanes on I-20/59 in Jefferson Co.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A major crash closed all lanes on I-20/59 EB at Exit 104: McAshan Drive in Jefferson County early Monday morning, according to ALGO Traffic crews. It happened around 3:51 a.m. No word on injuries or how many vehicles were involved. Traffic was backed up for miles...
weisradio.com
Etowah County Accident Injures Two
Two people were hurt in a three-vehicle wreck, occurring near West End High School in Etowah County on Friday night around 9:45. That accident was listed on the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency accident report as taking place on Highway 278 at the Fairview Cove Road intersection involving a 1991 Chevy – a 2004 GMC Silverado – and a 2013 Ford Taurus.
wbrc.com
56-year-old Talladega man killed in motorcycle accident
TALLADEGA Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A 56-year-old Talladega man died in a motorcycle accident Sunday, September 18, 2022, according to Alabama State Troopers. Troopers said Andre L. Pickens, 56, was killed when he drove off the roadway and his motorcycle struck an embankment. Pickens was pronounced dead at the scene, according to troopers.
