Gaylord makes it back-to-back over Petoskey, brings home Jaycees Trophy

PETOSKEY — Through the first three weeks of the season, the Gaylord football team has been forced to dig itself out of early deficits after slow starts. It worked out for them in wins over Lake Fenton and Kingsley, but an early deficit in the UP was too much to overcome in their week three loss to Marquette.

While the team had shown the ability to play at a high level, doing that for all four quarters was the next step to take in the coaching staff's eyes.

They chose a pretty nice game to take that step.

Traveling to Petoskey to put the Jaycees Trophy on the line against the Northmen, both teams came out fired up for the rivalry matchup, but it was Gaylord who took control of the game from start-to-finish, never trailing in a 27-12 victory for the program's second-straight win in the rivalry matchup.

"It's a young team, a lot of sophomores and juniors, so we're just waiting for them to catch that extra gear and play all four quarters," head coach DJ Szymoniak said after the game. "Our leadership stepped up today, kept everybody going. Boys didn't get down when we got scored on and kept fighting the whole game."

Tale of two rushing attacks

Gaylord, a run-heavy offense with a stable of quality backs, has a staunchly different setup than the Northmen do on offense. While Petoskey's offense features a bit more of a mix of run and pass, the Northmen rely on running back CJ Hibbler to do a lot for them, whether it be getting a bulk of the rushes, catching passes or even in the return game.

Coming in, Hibbler had over 500 rushing yards through three games; something Syzmoniak and defensive coordinator Jeff Pretzlaff were certainly aware of.

“He’s a talented kid, a fast kid and we don’t have anyone that can keep up with him, so the biggest thing for us was to make sure he didn’t get outside on us, which we game planned all week,” said Szymoniak. “We were going to let the other guys try to beat us. That was the gameplan coming in.”

That was a good gameplan as Gaylord's defense shutout Hibbler and the Petoskey offense through the first two quarters, while the Blue Devils rushing attack thrived with Russell Hush and Ty Bensinger carrying the load.

Bensinger's four-yard touchdown run in the second quarter gave the Blue Devils the first lead of the game, while Hush helped lead them back into the red zone for a 22-yard field goal from Connor Byram right before halftime for an 11-0 lead.

Hibbler and Petoskey seemingly got things figured out as they got on the board with a six-yard TD run in the third quarter, but tragedy struck on the ensuing kickoff as the do-it-all back went down in pain after helping make a tackle.

Just like that, his night was done after 14 carries for 35 yards and a TD.

Meanwhile, Hush and Bensinger added to their totals down the stretch, and as the game crossed into the final frame, Hush's 13-yard and 28-yard touchdowns put the finishing touches on the Blue Devils' second-straight rivalry win.

Hush led the way with 108 yards and two touchdowns, while Bensinger had 82 yards and a TD of his own.

Szymoniak starts rivalry 2-0, seniors leave with back-to-back wins

Head coach DJ Szymoniak has yet to experience defeat in this rivalry, winning his first matchup against the Northmen in 2021 back in Gaylord.

“It definitely feels good,” said Szymoniak. “A rivalry game and a little going back and forth before the game, but at the end of the day, Coach (Jim) Webb has a well coached team, they’re respectful, they play hard. I’m real proud of my kids. They came out fighting from the beginning, which is what we needed to see. They came out fast and played a full four quarters.”

For Szymoniak, he's most proud that the senior class, Kameron Pearce, Gus James, Jacob Fox, Gage Looker, Lane Thompson and Owen Smith, can go out with two victories over their rivals after a rough start to their careers.

"I'm proud of those seniors, they've had a rough go," Syzmoniak said. "We've only got six of them in the class that's there now and they've been beat up over the years. That's the thing I am most happy for is to have these senior gets this victory, get that trophy and have it back in Gaylord for another year."

Overall, Gaylord improves to 3-1 and starts 1-0 in the Big North. Petoskey drops to 1-3 overall and 0-1 in the Big North.

Stats

Russell Hush, 14 carries, 108 yards, 2 TDs, 3 tackles

Ty Bensinger, 20 carries, 82 yards, 1 TD, 1 reception, 13 yards, 6.5 tackles

Caleb Aungst, 3 carries, 4 yards, 3-for-4 passing, 55 yards, 4.5 tackles

Brady Pretzlaff, 1 reception, 25 yards, 5.5 tackles, 0.5 sacks

Connor Byrum, 2-2 FG, 22, 23

Keaton Abraham, 5 tackles, 2 sacks

Carter Sitz, 4.5 tackles, 0.5 sacks