NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks with author Randall Munroe about his new book, "What If? 2: Additional Serious Scientific Answers to Absurd Hypothetical Questions." So question for you. If you unleashed a T. rex in New York City, how many humans would it have to eat to meet its basic caloric intake each day? My next guest says just half an adult per day, or an entire 10-year-old. He estimates New York could sustain a population of 350 T. rexes. That's good to know, but we don't want to have to use that information. Randall Munroe's latest book is "What If? 2: Additional Serious Scientific Answers To Absurd Hypothetical Questions." He's a former NASA roboticist who's now a writer and a cartoonist. And he joins us from Washington, D.C. Welcome to the program.

