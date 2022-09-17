Read full article on original website
Related
NPR
Parents share their children's joy at seeing a Disney princess who looks like them
As any parent who's ever hit the costume store well knows, little ones love their Disney princesses - Snow White, Belle, Cinderella, Mulan. Part of the joy of dressing up as a favorite character is seeing yourself in that character. And now, with Disney's release of the trailer for the live action "The Little Mermaid," a new generation of fans is going to be able to see themselves in a new princess under the sea, played by African American actor Halle Bailey of the R&B duo Chloe and Halle.
NPR
Festivalgoers express opinions about Queen Elizabeth's passing and the monarchy
Rachel Martin is in London, and yesterday she went to a neighborhood festival in the southeast of the city to take in people's reflections about the queen's passing. We're at an arts and music festival in the neighborhood of Peckham. And it's pretty crowded. There are all kinds of families walking around, people balancing coffees while pushing their strollers, lots of pop-up shops. I'm looking at a couple of very cool, colorful murals. And we're going to go chat with some people to see how they're marking this moment of the queen's passing, what it means to them, if anything.
NPR
Randall Munroe's 'What If? 2' answers the absurd science questions you didn't know you had
NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks with author Randall Munroe about his new book, "What If? 2: Additional Serious Scientific Answers to Absurd Hypothetical Questions." So question for you. If you unleashed a T. rex in New York City, how many humans would it have to eat to meet its basic caloric intake each day? My next guest says just half an adult per day, or an entire 10-year-old. He estimates New York could sustain a population of 350 T. rexes. That's good to know, but we don't want to have to use that information. Randall Munroe's latest book is "What If? 2: Additional Serious Scientific Answers To Absurd Hypothetical Questions." He's a former NASA roboticist who's now a writer and a cartoonist. And he joins us from Washington, D.C. Welcome to the program.
NPR
Security precautions are in place as mourners gather for Queen Elizabeth's funeral
NPR's Rachel Martin talks to NPR's Frank Langfitt, author Claudia Joseph and Nick Aldworth, a U.K. national counterterrorism expert, about the queen's funeral and security precautions. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. The funeral begins in less than an hour at Westminster Abbey for Queen Elizabeth II. Foreign dignitaries have come from around...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NPR
Take a musical moment for singer Rina Sawayama's new album
RINA SAWAYAMA: (Singing) Doing yoga just to feel untethered, but my mind keeps ru-ru-ru-running (ph) away. LAURA SNAPES: It's a really interesting second record by somebody who you can tell is shooting incredibly high because she laid such good foundations with her debut album. But I think, unfortunately, the ambition has sort of been brought to bear on it in a way that everything is just incredibly excessive. It's all so dialed up.
NPR
South African actress Thuso Mbedu on playing a 19th century warrior in 'The Woman King'
VIOLA DAVIS: (As Nanisca) My king, the Europeans wish to conquer us. They will not stop until the whole of Africa is theirs. We must fight back for our people. JOHN BOYEGA: (As King Ghezo) Nanisca, you're asking me to take them to war. War. DAVIS: (As Nanisca) Some things...
NPR
Sudan Archives' sophomore album 'Natural Brown Prom Queen' resists categorization
NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks with Sudan Archives about her sophomore album, "Natural Brown Prom Queen." (SOUNDBITE OF SUDAN ARCHIVES SONG, "NBPQ (TOPLESS)") After dazzling the alternative music world with her first full-length album three years ago, Sudan Archives is now trying to tell the world who she really is. (SOUNDBITE...
NPR
Queen Elizabeth II has been honored with a grand funeral
We're going to bring in another voice to our conversation and reflections, John Phipps. He's a reporter and critic who was one of the first to report on the many people - the crowds of people who descended upon Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle in the immediate hours and days after the queen's death was announced.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NPR
Hundreds of thousands waited around the clock to honor the late queen
Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin in London. Hundreds of thousands of people waited around the clock to pay respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II over the weekend. Soccer great David Beckham was no different. He joined the queue around 2 a.m. on Friday, was spotted around noon and ended up waiting for more than 12 hours. He and fellow mourners shared some sandwiches, a bit of lemon candy and stories of Her Majesty. Once inside, Beckham briefly bowed toward the coffin and went on his way. It's MORNING EDITION.
NPR
Final chapter of remembrance: Queen Elizabeth will interred at Windsor Castle
The state funeral is over. The long procession through London has concluded. In a final chapter of the 10 days of official mourning, Queen Elizabeth II will be interred at Windsor Castle. NPR correspondent Eleanor Beardsley is there and joins us now. Eleanor, explain the significance of this place, Windsor Castle, to the queen.
NPR
U.K. security confiscates snacks before mourners enter Westminster Hall
Mourners brought food as they waited in long lines to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth. The confiscated snacks won't go to waste — more than 2 tons of food are being sent to charities. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. Mourners in London waited in a...
NPR
For the majority of Britons, the queen has been the face of the British monarchy
For the overwhelming majority of Britons, the face of Queen Elizabeth II has until now been the face of the British monarchy. The queen's portrait and her initials were just about everywhere in daily life - on currency, stamps, postal boxes, passports and then nearly every type of consumer product. Now\ with the ascension to the throne of a new monarch, King Charles III, a sort of massive royal rebranding is underway. Pauline Maclaran is a professor of marketing and consumer research at University of London.
NPR
Crowds camped out to get a good spot to honor the queen and watch history
Tens of thousands of people waited in line for many, many hours to see Elizabeth lying in state in Westminster Hall. NPR's Marc Rivers is here in London with us. And Marc went out to talk with some of them. MARC RIVERS, BYLINE: For anyone who's been to London, you...
NPR
British young adults are hoping for change as King Charles brings forth a new era
Queen Elizabeth II has been laid to rest at St. George's Chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle. The official national period of mourning is over. And the focus now shifts to King Charles III and to what many younger Brits hope is a new era that brings change. BEN...
NPR
NPR's Malaka Gharib remembers summers in Cairo in her new graphic memoir
NPR editor Malaka Gharib spent a lot of summer vacations in Egypt as a kid. Her parents had split up. Her dad, Maged Gharib, had moved back to his country of birth, remarried and had more children. MALAKA GHARIB, BYLINE: All those trips to Egypt were meant to create a...
Why your bad boss will probably lose the remote-work wars
Since 2020, office workers have waged an epic battle to work remotely. They're mostly winning.
Taylor Swift Has Shifted the Way She Handles Criticism
Taylor Swift has received both criticism and praise throughout the course of her career. How does the songwriter handle it?
23 Times Scammers Tried To Rip People Off And Ended Up Getting Totally And Completely Destroyed In The Process
Honestly, this is therapeutic.
Grimes Just Shared A Rare Photo Of Her Daughter Exa Dark Sideræl Musk
Grimes and Elon Musk welcomed their daughter via surrogate in December 2021.
Comments / 0