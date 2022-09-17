ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Parents share their children's joy at seeing a Disney princess who looks like them

As any parent who's ever hit the costume store well knows, little ones love their Disney princesses - Snow White, Belle, Cinderella, Mulan. Part of the joy of dressing up as a favorite character is seeing yourself in that character. And now, with Disney's release of the trailer for the live action "The Little Mermaid," a new generation of fans is going to be able to see themselves in a new princess under the sea, played by African American actor Halle Bailey of the R&B duo Chloe and Halle.
Festivalgoers express opinions about Queen Elizabeth's passing and the monarchy

Rachel Martin is in London, and yesterday she went to a neighborhood festival in the southeast of the city to take in people's reflections about the queen's passing. We're at an arts and music festival in the neighborhood of Peckham. And it's pretty crowded. There are all kinds of families walking around, people balancing coffees while pushing their strollers, lots of pop-up shops. I'm looking at a couple of very cool, colorful murals. And we're going to go chat with some people to see how they're marking this moment of the queen's passing, what it means to them, if anything.
Randall Munroe's 'What If? 2' answers the absurd science questions you didn't know you had

NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks with author Randall Munroe about his new book, "What If? 2: Additional Serious Scientific Answers to Absurd Hypothetical Questions." So question for you. If you unleashed a T. rex in New York City, how many humans would it have to eat to meet its basic caloric intake each day? My next guest says just half an adult per day, or an entire 10-year-old. He estimates New York could sustain a population of 350 T. rexes. That's good to know, but we don't want to have to use that information. Randall Munroe's latest book is "What If? 2: Additional Serious Scientific Answers To Absurd Hypothetical Questions." He's a former NASA roboticist who's now a writer and a cartoonist. And he joins us from Washington, D.C. Welcome to the program.
Take a musical moment for singer Rina Sawayama's new album

RINA SAWAYAMA: (Singing) Doing yoga just to feel untethered, but my mind keeps ru-ru-ru-running (ph) away. LAURA SNAPES: It's a really interesting second record by somebody who you can tell is shooting incredibly high because she laid such good foundations with her debut album. But I think, unfortunately, the ambition has sort of been brought to bear on it in a way that everything is just incredibly excessive. It's all so dialed up.
Sudan Archives' sophomore album 'Natural Brown Prom Queen' resists categorization

NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks with Sudan Archives about her sophomore album, "Natural Brown Prom Queen." (SOUNDBITE OF SUDAN ARCHIVES SONG, "NBPQ (TOPLESS)") After dazzling the alternative music world with her first full-length album three years ago, Sudan Archives is now trying to tell the world who she really is. (SOUNDBITE...
Queen Elizabeth II has been honored with a grand funeral

We're going to bring in another voice to our conversation and reflections, John Phipps. He's a reporter and critic who was one of the first to report on the many people - the crowds of people who descended upon Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle in the immediate hours and days after the queen's death was announced.
Hundreds of thousands waited around the clock to honor the late queen

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin in London. Hundreds of thousands of people waited around the clock to pay respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II over the weekend. Soccer great David Beckham was no different. He joined the queue around 2 a.m. on Friday, was spotted around noon and ended up waiting for more than 12 hours. He and fellow mourners shared some sandwiches, a bit of lemon candy and stories of Her Majesty. Once inside, Beckham briefly bowed toward the coffin and went on his way. It's MORNING EDITION.
Final chapter of remembrance: Queen Elizabeth will interred at Windsor Castle

The state funeral is over. The long procession through London has concluded. In a final chapter of the 10 days of official mourning, Queen Elizabeth II will be interred at Windsor Castle. NPR correspondent Eleanor Beardsley is there and joins us now. Eleanor, explain the significance of this place, Windsor Castle, to the queen.
For the majority of Britons, the queen has been the face of the British monarchy

For the overwhelming majority of Britons, the face of Queen Elizabeth II has until now been the face of the British monarchy. The queen's portrait and her initials were just about everywhere in daily life - on currency, stamps, postal boxes, passports and then nearly every type of consumer product. Now\ with the ascension to the throne of a new monarch, King Charles III, a sort of massive royal rebranding is underway. Pauline Maclaran is a professor of marketing and consumer research at University of London.
U.K.

