Black cowboy William Grandstaff made history in Moab. Then he died alone in a remote cabin above Glenwood Springs

CELEBRATING 91 YEARS OF A LIFE IN MOAB, THIS WEEK (September 22) As I get older, the world seems far less interesting than it once was. I constantly hear the cry for more “diversity,’ but from where I stand, it seems like just the opposite is happening. Regardless of race, color, creed, or gender identity, the world looks a lot more—what’s the right word? — homogenized? Everyone has their noses buried in a cell phone. Social media controls our thoughts and actions—indeed our lives. Few under 50 know much history–not world history, or American history, or even their own. Many people alive today are unaware of anything that happened before they were born. They don’t hate history; they simply don’t know it exists.

MOAB, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO