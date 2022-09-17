Black cowboy William Grandstaff made history in Moab. Then he died alone in a remote cabin above Glenwood Springs

Read full article on original website
Related
Snowboarding pioneer killed in accident on recreation path in Colorado
According to the Colorado Snowsports Museum, snowboarding pioneer Adam Merriman was killed in an accident in Vail last Tuesday. The organization describes Merriman as a once-"teenage phenom with talent well beyond his years" that moved on to become a highly influential figure in the sport of snowboarding. A report from...
canyoncountryzephyr.com
GOD BROKE THE MOLD WHEN HE MADE KARL TANGREN…by Jim Stiles (ZX#27)
CELEBRATING 91 YEARS OF A LIFE IN MOAB, THIS WEEK (September 22) As I get older, the world seems far less interesting than it once was. I constantly hear the cry for more “diversity,’ but from where I stand, it seems like just the opposite is happening. Regardless of race, color, creed, or gender identity, the world looks a lot more—what’s the right word? — homogenized? Everyone has their noses buried in a cell phone. Social media controls our thoughts and actions—indeed our lives. Few under 50 know much history–not world history, or American history, or even their own. Many people alive today are unaware of anything that happened before they were born. They don’t hate history; they simply don’t know it exists.
Sheepherder found after being missing overnight in Colorado
A overdue sheepherder was found last week after spending the night lost in the Williams Fork area of Rio Blanco County, according to a news release from the Rio Blanco County Sheriff's Office. Before going missing, the herder and his employer were working at the sheep corrals on top of...
Earwitness suspects joint in recreation path caused electric skateboard crash, death in Vail
Vail resident Adam Merriman died Wednesday after sustaining head injuries during an electric skateboard crash Tuesday. A nearby pedestrian who heard the crash said he suspects Merriman hit a joint in the pavement between the North Recreation Path and Red Sandstone Park in Vail. An officer arriving at the scene...
IN THIS ARTICLE
FBI working with police after a series of “swatting” incidents at Colo. schools
The Federal Bureau of Investigations said they are working with local law enforcement, including Denver police, after a series of threats were made to Colorado schools Monday.
nbc11news.com
Toxic algae found in Blue Mesa Reservoir
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The National Park Service (NPS) has sampled and analyzed water in the Iola Basin of the Blue Mesa Reservoir, and has determined the presence of cyanotoxins that exceed safe exposure levels. Certain types of algae blooms can produce cyanotoxins, which can become harmful to humans...
kdnk.org
Riverview Informative Projects: Typhoid Mary
Students from Riverview School in Glenwood Springs worked with the Andy Zanca Youth Empowerment Program to write and record informative projects. Hear Zella, Mia, and Ariel talk about Typhoid Mary. To hear more pieces about pollution, epidemics, and the Harlem renaissance, click on the link below.
Unsolved Skull Mystery in Mesa County
The Mesa County Coroner provided a link to KREX in the hopes that members of the public would donate to assist pay for lab materials and research equipment to identify an individual from a 2011 case.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Delta County Drug Bust: Police Discover Large Illegal Marijuana Cultivations
An illegal marijuana cultivation operation in Delta County is out of business. Several law enforcement agencies including were involved in executing search warrants on two properties in rural Delta county near Crawford. The Delta County Sheriff's Office, Colorado State Patrol, and multiple drug enforcement agencies were involved in the operation.
Deadly Crash on the National Monument
Last night, September 12, 2022, a fatal collision occurred on the National Monument.
AOL Corp
Woman falls 900 feet to death on Colorado mountain while climbing
A woman died Saturday after falling while climbing near the summit of Capitol Peak in Colorado, the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office said. The hiker, a Denver resident, was not publicly identified. The woman’s body was recovered after a group of climbers saw a solo climber fall after a rock...
Comments / 0