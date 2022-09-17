Read full article on original website
Santa Barbara Independent
Elena Thomas and Bryan Trejo Earn SBART Athlete of the Week Awards
San Marcos High sophomore outside hitter Elena Thomas and Bishop Diego football cornerback/wide receiver Bryan Trejo were named the SBART athletes of the week at Monday’s press luncheon. Trejo is a jack-of-all trades for the highly-touted Cardinals. He intercepted two passes and kicked a 38-yard field goal in Bishop...
Lompoc Record
Santa Ynez falls to Mission Prep in thriller
Santa Ynez had a chance to beat a very good Mission Prep team in the final seconds of Friday night's Mountain League game. The Pirates just couldn't make the winning play. Mission Prep stopped the Pirates' late drive on the 14-yard line to secure a 32-27 win in the league opener for both teams.
Santa Barbara Independent
Jack Trigueiro, SBHS Basketball and Tennis Coach, Dies at 88
Jack Trigueiro, a hard-driving coach who made the Santa Barbara High Dons the scourge of basketball and tennis courts, died Wednesday, September 14, at his home in Montecito. He was 88. A native of Bakersfield, where he was a notorious street fighter, Trigueiro played on UCSB’s basketball team in 1959-60...
Santa Barbara Independent
Donna Allene Thomas
A loving, caring, compassionate and generous woman who lived a life of service, Donna Allene Thomas, age 95, of Santa Barbara, CA, passed away at home on September 11, 2022, surrounded by the love of her family. Donna, a California native, was born in Alameda, CA on December 9, 1926,...
City of Lompoc addresses maintenance services amid heavy downpour
The city of Lompoc saw heavy rainfall Monday, resulting in flooded roadways and decreased visibility for drivers.
kclu.org
Rain for Tri-Counties? Lots in some spots, and nothing in others
The first winter storm of the season has arrived in the Tri-Counties, but rainfall totals varied widely, ranging from around three inches to nothing throughout the region. The Central Coast has seen the heaviest rainfall. San Luis Obispo recorded about an inch of rain, and Santa Maria 1.2 inches. Parts...
Car rolls over side of Highway 101/Highway 1 near Lompoc
Crews were responding to reports of a car flipping over several times off of Highway 101 and Highway 1 in Lompoc on Monday afternoon. The post Car rolls over side of Highway 101/Highway 1 near Lompoc appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
California tourists are lining up to eat live sea urchin at the Santa Barbara Harbor
"If you go to Santa Barbara, you have to have uni."
Noozhawk
Storm System Douses Northern Santa Barbara County While Leaving Other Areas Mostly Dry
A storm system moving through the region on Monday dropped heavy rain across Northern Santa Barbara County while leaving other areas mostly dry. A Flood Advisory was issued by the National Weather Service shortly after noon for areas including Lompoc, Point Conception, Gaviota, and Buellton. The advisory, in effect until...
Farmers in Santa Maria hope the rain is here to stay
Santa Maria received a full day of rain, and Farmers say they hope it keeps coming. The post Farmers in Santa Maria hope the rain is here to stay appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Lingering chance of rain until Tuesday
Monday was a mostly cloudy and rainy day for a majority of the area, especially for cities along the Central Coast. Rain amounts have been impressive thus far, with some cities getting up to two inches of rain. The South Coast and Ventura County were mostly dry, with only light showers in Santa Barbara. There The post Lingering chance of rain until Tuesday appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
Lompoc Valley Scarecrow Contest
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. LOMPOC, CA, September 19, 2022 – The Annual Lompoc Valley Scarecrow Contest will take place from October 17 th -31st. This event is hosted by the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau. Businesses are encouraged to participate by creatively decorating their storefronts with a scarecrow – either handmade or purchased. They may be spooky, funny, traditional, crazy, or however you want! The categories on the ballots will be: Most Original, Spookiest & Funniest!
calcoastnews.com
Missing man found in Santa Barbara County
The missing elderly man who was last seen driving a recreational vehicle in Atascadero has been found in Santa Barbara County and reunited with his family. Michael Larson, 76, was reported missing at about noon on Saturday. His wife last saw Larson at the intersection of El Camino Real and Del Rio Road.
Santa Barbara Edhat
The Goleta Lemon Festival Returns at Girsh Park
The Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce the return of The Goleta Lemon Festival, presented by Rusty’s Pizza, on September 24 & 25 at Girsh Park in Goleta. The Goleta Lemon Festival hosts 80+ booths featuring local non-profit organizations, lemony foods and beverages, lemon accessories, hats, and souvenirs.
CHP locates at-risk missing person last seen in Atascadero
Michael Larson was found in Santa Barbara County.
Santa Barbara Independent
Danny Keith Pack
Danny lived in Goleta most of his adult life. He loved surfing and hiking the hills of Santa Barbara County. He will be missed greatly!
Future of Fisherman’s Wharf to be topic of community meeting in Oxnard
Development proposals are under review for Fisherman's Wharf in Oxnard. The post Future of Fisherman’s Wharf to be topic of community meeting in Oxnard appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
Rain Expected in Santa Barbara County Starting Sunday
Santa Barbara County could see some rain and cooler temperatures early next week, with North County expecting to see about a half inch of rain. National Weather Service forecaster Ryan Kittell told Noozhawk that a storm system should be moving into California early next week, bringing rain to the area either Sunday night or Monday.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Riverbed Fire in Lompoc Near Homeless Camp
At 6:20 p.m. Friday, fire crews from Lompoc and Santa Barbara County responded to Central and A Streets in Lompoc and discovered more than a half-acre fire in the riverbed. The fire was located near a homeless encampment and was quickly extinguished. There were no injuries and the official cause...
Northern California storm system headed south; L.A. unlikely to see rain
A weak Northern California storm system is headed south, but Los Angeles area residents will have to drive to see some precipitation. The storm system was expected to bring some rain and cloud cover over the Central Coast beginning Sunday evening and could hang around as long as Tuesday. San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara […]
