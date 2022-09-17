ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Comments / 2

Related
Santa Barbara Independent

Elena Thomas and Bryan Trejo Earn SBART Athlete of the Week Awards

San Marcos High sophomore outside hitter Elena Thomas and Bishop Diego football cornerback/wide receiver Bryan Trejo were named the SBART athletes of the week at Monday’s press luncheon. Trejo is a jack-of-all trades for the highly-touted Cardinals. He intercepted two passes and kicked a 38-yard field goal in Bishop...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Lompoc Record

Santa Ynez falls to Mission Prep in thriller

Santa Ynez had a chance to beat a very good Mission Prep team in the final seconds of Friday night's Mountain League game. The Pirates just couldn't make the winning play. Mission Prep stopped the Pirates' late drive on the 14-yard line to secure a 32-27 win in the league opener for both teams.
SANTA YNEZ, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Jack Trigueiro, SBHS Basketball and Tennis Coach, Dies at 88

Jack Trigueiro, a hard-driving coach who made the Santa Barbara High Dons the scourge of basketball and tennis courts, died Wednesday, September 14, at his home in Montecito. He was 88. A native of Bakersfield, where he was a notorious street fighter, Trigueiro played on UCSB’s basketball team in 1959-60...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Donna Allene Thomas

A loving, caring, compassionate and generous woman who lived a life of service, Donna Allene Thomas, age 95, of Santa Barbara, CA, passed away at home on September 11, 2022, surrounded by the love of her family. Donna, a California native, was born in Alameda, CA on December 9, 1926,...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Football
City
Pacifica, CA
Santa Barbara, CA
Education
City
Santa Barbara, CA
Santa Barbara, CA
Sports
City
Fresno, CA
City
Carpinteria, CA
Local
California Sports
Local
California Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Chargers#Channel Islands#Ankle Injury#Cardinals#American Football#Highschoolsports#Sports#Channel League#Royals
News Channel 3-12

Lingering chance of rain until Tuesday

Monday was a mostly cloudy and rainy day for a majority of the area, especially for cities along the Central Coast. Rain amounts have been impressive thus far, with some cities getting up to two inches of rain. The South Coast and Ventura County were mostly dry, with only light showers in Santa Barbara. There The post Lingering chance of rain until Tuesday appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Lompoc Valley Scarecrow Contest

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. LOMPOC, CA, September 19, 2022 – The Annual Lompoc Valley Scarecrow Contest will take place from October 17 th -31st. This event is hosted by the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau. Businesses are encouraged to participate by creatively decorating their storefronts with a scarecrow – either handmade or purchased. They may be spooky, funny, traditional, crazy, or however you want! The categories on the ballots will be: Most Original, Spookiest & Funniest!
LOMPOC, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
calcoastnews.com

Missing man found in Santa Barbara County

The missing elderly man who was last seen driving a recreational vehicle in Atascadero has been found in Santa Barbara County and reunited with his family. Michael Larson, 76, was reported missing at about noon on Saturday. His wife last saw Larson at the intersection of El Camino Real and Del Rio Road.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

The Goleta Lemon Festival Returns at Girsh Park

The Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce the return of The Goleta Lemon Festival, presented by Rusty’s Pizza, on September 24 & 25 at Girsh Park in Goleta. The Goleta Lemon Festival hosts 80+ booths featuring local non-profit organizations, lemony foods and beverages, lemon accessories, hats, and souvenirs.
GOLETA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Danny Keith Pack

Danny lived in Goleta most of his adult life. He loved surfing and hiking the hills of Santa Barbara County. He will be missed greatly!
GOLETA, CA
Noozhawk

Rain Expected in Santa Barbara County Starting Sunday

Santa Barbara County could see some rain and cooler temperatures early next week, with North County expecting to see about a half inch of rain. National Weather Service forecaster Ryan Kittell told Noozhawk that a storm system should be moving into California early next week, bringing rain to the area either Sunday night or Monday.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Riverbed Fire in Lompoc Near Homeless Camp

At 6:20 p.m. Friday, fire crews from Lompoc and Santa Barbara County responded to Central and A Streets in Lompoc and discovered more than a half-acre fire in the riverbed. The fire was located near a homeless encampment and was quickly extinguished. There were no injuries and the official cause...
LOMPOC, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy