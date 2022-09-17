ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

South Dakota Governor Welcomes Adorable New Family Member

Dogs are truly man's best friend. They are with us on our best days and our not so great days. That's why they are so easy to welcome into the family like South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem and her family recently did. To kick-off the Labor Day holiday weekend, Governor...
Colorado GOP governor candidate Heidi Ganahl affirms Biden ‘legally’ elected

Heidi Ganahl, the Republican candidate running for Colorado governor, answered “yes” when asked during a candidate forum Saturday if she believes President Joe Biden was “legally elected.” Ganahl, a University of Colorado regent, had long avoided questions during her campaign about whether she agrees with former President Donald Trump’s “big lie” that the 2020 election […] The post Colorado GOP governor candidate Heidi Ganahl affirms Biden ‘legally’ elected appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
Judge Vacancy in Circuit Court in Fremont County

Wyoming Supreme Court Chief Justice Kate M. Fox, who acts as Chairman of the Judicial Nominating Commission, announced today a vacancy for a Circuit Court Judge in the Ninth Judicial District, Fremont County. The judicial vacancy will occur as a result of the retirement of Circuit Court Judge Wesley A....
Wyoming among states with highest resignation rates

(The Center Square) – Wyoming has among the highest job resignation rates in the country, according to a new report. The Cowboy State ranks fifth with a 4% resignation rate last month, WalletHub said in the report, which looked at how frequently people are leaving their jobs in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Only Georgia, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Arizona have higher resignation rates.
