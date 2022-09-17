Effective: 2022-09-20 12:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-20 13:16:00 EDT Target Area: Coastal Rockingham THIS_MESSAGE_IS_FOR_TEST_PURPOSES_ONLY THIS IS A TEST TO DETERMINE TRANSMISSION TIMES INVOLVED IN THE DISSEMINATION OF TSUNAMI INFORMATION ESTO ES UNA PRUEBA PARA DETERMINAR LOS TIEMPOS DE TRANSMISION ENVUELTOS EN LA DISEMINACION DE INFORMACION SOBRE TSUNAMIS RESPONSES ARE REQUIRED FROM --------------------------- * All Coastal Weather Forecast Offices in the Eastern and Southern Regions - respond using tsunami message acknowledgment (TMA) procedures. Emergency alert systems and NOAA Weather Radio are NOT to be activated. * State and Territorial Warning Points in ME, NH, MA, CT - RI, NY, NJ, DE, MD, PA, VA, NC, SC, GA, FL, AL - MS, LA, and TX. * Joint Typhoon Warning Center in Hawaii * Atlantic Storm Prediction Center NS, Government of Canada Operations Center, and Saint-Pierre et Miquelon. RESPONSES SHOULD INCLUDE ------------------------ * Time-of-receipt * Agency name * Email address * Phone number Weather Service Offices should respond in accordance with local directives. All others should reply by one of the available methods below. SEND RESPONSE BY ---------------- * Web - ntwc.arh.noaa.gov/commtest/index.html * Email address - ntwc@noaa.gov * AFTN address - PAAQYQYX * AWIPS - TMA * Fax - 907-745-6071 ...THIS_MESSAGE_IS_FOR_TEST_PURPOSES_ONLY THIS IS A TEST TO DETERMINE TRANSMISSION TIMES INVOLVED IN THE DISSEMINATION OF TSUNAMI INFORMATION

