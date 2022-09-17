ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Putin’s ally stole my democratic victory in Belarus. Now the west must help us fight back

By Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya
The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1twTzK_0hzD53yg00

Peat bogs span almost 15% of my home country of Belarus. But, in recent times, citizens have grown wary of these dense, acidic wetlands. Their decaying vegetative matter is a valuable source of fuel and, after decades of being gradually drained and stripped away, the drying marshes that remain pose a significant fire risk. Smouldering underground fires can burn for months unseen before bursting out into the open and wreaking devastation.

Much like these underground peat fires that grow shielded from view, democracy in Belarus is currently burning and President Alexander Lukashenko’s corrupt, despotic regime is the decaying marshland, tinder-dry and ripe for destruction.

Just over two years ago, I ran for election against Europe’s longest-sitting and most repressive ruler. I was forced to stand in place of my husband, Siarhei, after Lukashenko’s secret police – terrified to face the will of the Belarusian people – locked him up, along with every other potential opponent.

When I put my name forward, I had little expectation of winning. After all, Lukashenko has ruled Belarus since 1994, his regime morphing from the soft authoritarian rule of a collective-farm boss into a vicious autocracy that currently has 1,300 political prisoners in its jails.

As my team and I watched the election results unfold from our headquarters in Minsk, we were astonished to see tens of thousands of photos of ballots with a mark next to my name flooding the internet. In the evening, people stayed at ballot stations to demand a fair count. After they were denied, thousands went to protest in the city centre, kickstarting a revolution in the country that continues to this day.

Belarus has become a political desert. Civil society has been forced to go underground. Journalists publish their material anonymously. Yet Lukashenko is deeply unpopular and much weaker than many assume. He is supported by no more than 25% of the population: mostly pensioners, bureaucrats and security service personnel, who depend on the state for jobs in a tanking economy.

Lukashenko would not have survived the uprising that followed the stolen 2020 election if it wasn’t for Vladimir Putin. The Russian president sent propagandists, financial support and, eventually, tanks in a bid to prop up his old Soviet ally – then forced him to pay his debts by enlisting support for the catastrophic invasion of Ukraine 18 months later.

Lukashenko’s unpopular backing of Putin’s unlawful war, which so horrified the developed world, should hasten the beginning of his end. Millions of Belarusians are furious that Russian troops were allowed to march through our lands before launching their failed attack on Kyiv.

Sanctions have already been levelled against Lukashenko and his cronies. But they could go so much further. We need more monetary and secondary sanctions targeting the state economy that fuels Lukashenko’s KGB intelligence agency and Putin’s war machine. Belarusian state-owned banks should be eliminated from the global financial system and state-owned companies should be expelled from the Swift banking regime.

Of course, Lukashenko does not care that Belarus is a vassal state. At every stage of his rule, he has backed Russia over his own people. Lukashenko wanted us to speak Russian, rather than our own language. It was rumoured that his personal aim at one stage was to become president of Russia. Despite the media blackouts, a critical mass of the Belarusian people now understand that they are ruled by an agent of the Kremlin who squats at the apex of a country he does not want to exist. Public revulsion is mounting. The democratic fires of Belarus will eventually roar, the only question is when.

At the UN general assembly , which opened last week, the international community must come together and send a strong message that the world is united behind the democratic majority in Belarus.

The nature of Lukashenko’s autocracy means penalties can be implemented relatively easily without too much damage to innocent Belarusians. UN member states can target the state-owned entities that rely on Lukashenko’s patronage, leaving the private sector to flourish. Belarusian media and civil society need financial support. This would create incentives for more and more people to choose the path of democracy, justice and the rule of law.

At the UN general assembly, Belarus must be at the table, not on the table, and our territorial independence and political sovereignty must be guaranteed. Lukashenko has placed Belarus at the centre of the crisis in eastern Europe. Yet, it remains part of the solution – our geographical location has huge significance for the Kremlin. Remove the puppet Lukashenko and you remove Putin’s Belarusian “balcony”, which looms over eastern Europe and provides strategic access to Poland and the Baltic states. Doubtless the future of my country is already being raised in diplomatic back channels. But the world must not bow to Russian pressure. They must not give up one square metre of Belarus in an attempt to end Putin’s desperate war.

Finally, the UN must make it very clear that Lukashenko’s request for Russian nuclear weapons to be deployed on Belarusian territory would elicit a severe response. Just like Ukraine, Belarus gave up its nuclear arsenal in 1994 in return for security guarantees from the west – and Russia. Putin has now run roughshod over Moscow’s obligations under international law. The prospect of Russian nukes being transported to Belarus, which borders several Nato countries, would be a nightmare for the west.

Belarusians are a very patient people. We have suffered too long without complaint. One of our national characteristics is ciarpila, which means “endured”. After 28 years, we have endured enough at the hands of Lukashenko. It is time for the international community to help us light an inferno that finally engulfs this teetering tyrant.

  • Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya is the leader of the democratic opposition in Belarus
  • Do you have an opinion on the issues raised in this article? If you would like to submit a letter of up to 300 words to be considered for publication, email it to us at guardian.letters@theguardian.com

Comments / 1

Related
The Guardian

Did Trump really hide classified documents in his former wife’s grave? Or is the left now as bonkers as the right?

Poor Ivana Trump: even in death she hasn’t been able to escape her ex-husband’s drama. After being found dead at the bottom of her stairs in July, Donald Trump’s first wife suffered the ignominy of being laid to rest near the first hole of Trump National Golf Club in New Jersey. Burying someone on a golf course is weird – even for a Trump – and theories immediately began to swirl. New Jersey exempts cemetery land from taxes, so was this a creepy form of tax avoidance? (Short answer: possibly, but it doesn’t make much business sense and seems unlikely.)
POTUS
The Hill

Putin’s losses in Asia are bigger than in Ukraine

The views expressed by contributors are their own and not the view of The Hill. While the United States and European Union have focused on limited but hopefully important Russian reverses in Ukraine, a potentially more important setback to imperial Putinism is occurring in Central Asia. The game in Central...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Lukashenko
Person
Vladimir Putin
Washington Examiner

Ukraine may have Russian forces caught in 'beautifully defensible grave'

A major Russian military force could be destroyed by Ukraine following a gambit that baited Russia's commanders into sending their troops into a vulnerable position. “They are trapped between Ukrainians and the river,” a senior European official told the Washington Examiner. “They are all in range of Ukrainian artillery at the moment.”
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#United Nations#Political Freedom#Ukraine War Politics#Belarusian
Washington Examiner

Vladimir Putin goes for broke

Russian President Vladimir Putin thinks he may have found his offramp: the Russian-occupied territories of southeastern Ukraine. The Kremlin is rushing referendum votes in Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia in order that they join Russia before Ukraine can liberate them. Putin’s "special military operation" failed to secure Kyiv at the...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
International Business Times

Russia Willing To End Conflict In Ukraine As Soon As Possible: Erdogan

At a time when the Russian invasion of Ukraine is expected to be at the top of the agenda as world leaders gather in New York for the U.N. General Assembly without much to end the war, the Turkish President has said that Moscow is willing to end the conflict in Ukraine as soon as possible.
POLITICS
The Hill

Is this it for Putin?

We’ve been studying oligarchs, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, for more than a quarter century. We are not military experts, but the recent Ukrainian military advances against Russia have caused us to ask: Is this it for Putin? Are we now in the endgame for his regime?. Some evidence...
POLITICS
The US Sun

Ukraine makes massive gains as tanks seize key river from retreating Russian troops in latest humiliation for Putin

UKRAINIAN troops have continued consolidating their positions across the Oskil River in the Kharkiv region in the latest humiliating blow to Vladimir Putin. Luhansk Oblast Governor Serhiy Haidai confirmed Ukraine was now in control of the east bank of the River Oskil, key position on the frontline, adding that the army's next target would be neighbouring Luhansk.
POLITICS
The Guardian

The Guardian

451K+
Followers
102K+
Post
205M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy