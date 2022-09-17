We're halfway through the 2022 regular season. What have we learned after 5 weeks?

Thank you for subscribing to The Tennessean's high school sports newsletter, "The Bootleg," which publishes on Thursdays and Saturdays.

This is Tennessean high school sports editor Tom Kreager.

Well, we've reached the midpoint of the TSSAA 2022 regular season. It doesn't quite seem possible, does it? The next few days we will dissect the first five weeks of the season.

But here are a couple thoughts after what we saw Friday night.

Go watch Malaki Dowell

The White County senior running back has 1,573 yards and 23 TDs after a 308-yard, four touchdown night in a 45-43 loss to Mt. Juliet.

He's a physical runner with speed and right now has to be the favorite to win the Tennessee Titans Class 5A Mr. Football award. He's been that good this year.

Rockvale gets best win in school history

One could argue when Rockvale beat Blackman in 2021 and reached the Class 6A playoffs, it was the best win in the now fourth-year program's history.

Rockvale trumped that with a 20-7 win over rival Riverdale on Friday — the first win over the Warriors in school history. Rockvale is not yet guaranteed a playoff berth but continues to trend upward. An Oct. 14 meeting with Blackman could determine whether Rockvale hosts a home playoff game.

Lipscomb, MBA still rolling

Lipscomb Academy and Montgomery Bell Academy are the top two high school football teams in the Nashville area. Both won lopsided games. Lipscomb walloped Franklin Road Academy 41-12 and MBA routed Father Ryan 45-7.

