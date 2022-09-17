CULLMAN, Ala. — We are now at the halfway point of the youth football season and some teams are looking to clinch some playoff spots, while others are looking to play their way back into postseason contention. The Cyclones and the Bearcats faced off against each other in the third annual Black and Gold Bowl at Cullman High School, the Cold Springs Eagles traveled to take on the West Point Warriors, the Fairview Aggies hosted the Holly Pond Broncos and the Hanceville Bulldogs traveled to take on the Vinemont Eagles. Cullman Cyclones at Cullman Bearcats Fireplug: Cyclones 20 – Bearcats 0 Wee-Wee: Cyclones...

CULLMAN COUNTY, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO