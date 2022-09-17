Best Doorbell Camera: SimpliSafe Video Doorbell Pro. Best Portable Camera: VOSKER V150 Solar-Powered Outdoor Camera. Even if you're not ready to install a full home security system, an outdoor camera can be incredibly handy for monitoring package deliveries, pets playing in the backyard or the unexpected. Whether you're looking for additional nighttime security or need to monitor your front door for porch pirates, an outdoor security camera serves a lot of needs. And many are available without a contract or monthly subscription service. We've rounded up the best outdoor security cameras below based on top reviews for image quality, battery life and easiness of installation. Take a look at our picks, and see which one meets your home's needs.

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 DAY AGO