Goodyear, AZ

sports360az.com

Simply Outplayed, ASU Falls to Eastern Michigan

From the first drive on, Eastern Michigan outplayed Arizona State. The Sun Devils allowed over 300 total yards in the first half. Samson Evans had 257 rushing yards, after never eclipsing 100 at any point in his career. The Eagles didn’t punt until the fourth quart. Key drops in...
YPSILANTI, MI
sports360az.com

One-on-One with ASU Interim head coach Shaun Aguano

The next man up for Arizona State University football is Shaun Aguano. The former Chandler high school head coach, now gets a shot to be an interim head coach at the collegeiate level. He’s been the running backs coach since 2019.
TEMPE, AZ
sports360az.com

Arizona High School Coaches React To Herm Edwards, New Interim Head Coach

Four Arizona high school football coaches discussed their initial thoughts on ASU parting ways with Herm Edwards, how they feel the interim coach will perform, and the potential effects on recruiting in-state. Rick Garretson (Chandler), Michael Zdebski (Hamilton), Jason Mohns (Saguaro) and Jason Jewell (Brophy College Prep) all weigh-in on the news.
TEMPE, AZ
sports360az.com

Herm Edwards To “Relinquish Duties” As ASU Head Coach

After the worst loss of his tenure in Tempe, Herm Edwards has “relinquished duties” as head coach. “We have made the decision to make a change in the leadership of our football program, effective immediately. By mutual agreement, Coach Edwards and I have determined that he will relinquish duties as our head coach. At the core of this is doing what is best for our current tea, staff and university. I understand the frustrations out there. We must do better and that starts with our decision today.”
TEMPE, AZ
sports360az.com

What Worked and What Didn’t in the Herm Edwards Era

The Herm Edwards era is over at Arizona State, just three games into his fifth season as head coach. ASU went 26-20, including an 8-5 finish in 2021. The experiment went south once a NCAA investigation began due to recruiting violations during the COVID-19 pandemic. There is a lot that...
TEMPE, AZ

