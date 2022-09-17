Read full article on original website
Sept 21 (Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Lewis Krauskopf. The Federal Reserve's highly anticipated policy decision arrives later on Wednesday, with markets bracing for another big dose of tightening. The lead-up to the U.S. central bank event has been bumpy and could spell more volatility for Asian markets in the hours before the Fed's statement.
