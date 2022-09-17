Fintech or financial technology is a term used to describe emerging technology whose aim is to automate and improve the use and delivery of financial services. At its most basic, fintech is used to assist consumers, business owners and companies in better managing different aspects of their lives by using specialized algorithms on their devices. When the term first emerged, it was mainly applied to the technology used by established financial companies in their backend systems. Today, it has shifted to more consumer-oriented services. With this shift, its definition has also had to shift. Today, it includes different sectors and industries such as nonprofits, education, fundraising and nonprofits. Read on to learn everything you have ever wanted to know about fintech .

