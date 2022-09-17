Read full article on original website
On the Fourth of July, America's patriotism soars. We love to sing "God Bless America" and refer to our country as the "greatest country in the world." We may not say it out loud, but if you ask Americans if they think God has some sort of "special" relationship with our country, you'd be surprised how many would say yes. People just kind of equate America with Christianity, right?
I am excited to announce the release of my fifth Christian-themed book, "The Resurrected Jesus: The Church in the New Testament," though this one is different from the previous books in the series in several important respects. The main one is that I co-wrote this one with my daughter, Christen Limbaugh Bloom. Another is that we added a new feature that we believe significantly enhances the book: interactive prayers throughout the text.
A shadow has set upon American society. The Christian faith is in decline. Spiritual indifference is everywhere. Addiction is up. Church attendance is down. Even with the population booming as much as 300 percent in some areas over the last ten years, the largest religious denomination is reporting a decline in membership.
There is an extra book in the Bible that has been called the Fifth Gospel by some biblical scholars. Unlike the four Gospels of Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John, the Fifth Gospel is a book in the Old Testament.
The newly formed "Diocese of the Southern Cross" has broken away from the Anglican Church of Australia to form a denomination committed to a highly conservative position on sexuality and marriage equality.
A woman named Betty Eadie shared her experience about how she met Jesus Christ and what life lessons Jesus taught her. Betty Eadie had a near-death experience in 1973 during her partial hysterectomy surgery when she was 31.
The Village Church said "while the messages were not romantic or sexual in nature, the frequency and familiarity of the messages crossed a line."
I am one of many Christians who are deeply troubled by the kind of Christianity being used by more and more politicians and religious leaders, including the governor of Florida. In the name of “religious freedom” and fighting for Christ, these people are urging us to deepen the dividing lines of “good versus evil,” feeding mistrust, fear and hatred. White Christian nationalism misses the heart of the life and teachings of Jesus: Love God, love neighbor as self and love enemies. In following Jesus, the law of love is to be our guide, including in public discourse and decision-making (like voting). Finally, to other white Christians, let us remember that Jesus was not a white Christian American. Jesus was a brown Jew, living under the oppression of the empire of his time, and his chosen weapon was nonviolent inclusive love.
This article was first published in the State of Faith newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Monday night. In March 2020, Jehovah’s Witnesses around the world got a message they’d long feared receiving: They needed to stop their public ministry work. But rather...
Religious Icon(Stock-free.org) Millennials and Gen-Z are rejecting the faiths of their parents in record numbers. Reports from all over the western world show a marked increase in the rate of Atheism all across America and Europe. The new generations just don't hold the same relationships with religion that their parents and grandparents did.
A PASTOR at a Texas megachurch announced on Sunday that he would be taking an indefinite leave of absence from preaching after an inappropriate online relationship was revealed. Matt Chandler, 48, told his church that the relationship he had with the woman was not sexual or romantic but elders at...
Pastor Max Lucado: The Holy Spirit Is No Star Wars Force, But the Power of the Holy Trinity
Let’s face it, most of us are a little bit sketchy when it comes to understanding who the Holy Spirit is and what He actually does. Yes, “He.” That’s one of the identifiers that trips people up these days, especially in this gender-bending, Star Wars influenced worldview culture. It’s much easier to think of this third member of the Holy Trinity as some ethereal spiritual force, “Let the Force be with you,” than a person with power. On this episode of Lighthouse Faith podcast, Pastor Max Lucado explains who this person the Holy Spirit is, and how we can tap into His power. The Bible talks about how our bodies are the temple of the Holy Spirit. So that means this powerful being is close to us, as close as we want Him to be. Lucado preaches through his new book “Help Is Here” that this power has always been here. Like Dorothy in “The Wizard of Oz,” you don’t have to travel to some far-off land to find the refuge, strength and love you crave. It’s here and now, right where you are. That’s the power of the Holy Spirit.
The more we search historical records, the more questions are raisedIgor Link/Pixabay. One if not the biggest question in all religions that follow the bible is, who exactly wrote it? Many theories have risen over centuries by scholars who tried to answer this question, but only more questions have been brought up. This issue focuses specifically on the Hebrew Bible, or as Christians know it the Old Testament.
When I was a kid growing up in Orange County, I often found myself riding past the headquarters of the famous Trinity Broadcasting Network — an enormous circular building that resembled the bottom tier of a wedding cake. It was a spectacularly tacky sight, an example of the excesses of the "prosperity gospel" — the belief that extravagant wealth is a sign of God's favor. Having been raised in a modest Baptist church, I'd been taught early on to sneer at this notion and all the televangelists and other religious hucksters who upheld it.
Opinion: The "Christian Agenda" Can't Recognize That Jesus Was "Woke"
I’ve been hearing the word “woke” a lot these days. They use the word “woke” as a bad thing. The problem is, that nobody seems to know what it means. When I say things like that, the response is usually a snort and a laugh.
Christmas lunch, for many British families, has regularly concluded with everyone gathering around the television to hear the Queen’s annual message to the nation and the Commonwealth. About twenty years ago it was widely reported that some of Her Majesty’s advisors had suggested to her that, now that Britain...
Whether or not women should be allowed to lead in churches has long been debated. Today, the general consensus is still that women should not be leaders. There are verses in the Bible that specifically say that women should not be leaders, but there are also passages that can be used for the opposite argument. As with any issue in which scripture is used, the appropriate context and interpretation of the passage must occur. Therefore, after studying what the Bible has to say about women in leadership, I do believe that women should be in leadership. People have become so concerned with the gender of who is teaching, that they have forgotten the more important part: someone has to teach the word of God.
