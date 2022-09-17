ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Is God The God Of America Only?

On the Fourth of July, America's patriotism soars. We love to sing "God Bless America" and refer to our country as the "greatest country in the world." We may not say it out loud, but if you ask Americans if they think God has some sort of "special" relationship with our country, you'd be surprised how many would say yes. People just kind of equate America with Christianity, right?
The apostle Paul and the resurrected Jesus -- a journey through his seven final epistles

I am excited to announce the release of my fifth Christian-themed book, "The Resurrected Jesus: The Church in the New Testament," though this one is different from the previous books in the series in several important respects. The main one is that I co-wrote this one with my daughter, Christen Limbaugh Bloom. Another is that we added a new feature that we believe significantly enhances the book: interactive prayers throughout the text.
Jesus
Jesus was not a white Christian American | Letters

I am one of many Christians who are deeply troubled by the kind of Christianity being used by more and more politicians and religious leaders, including the governor of Florida. In the name of “religious freedom” and fighting for Christ, these people are urging us to deepen the dividing lines of “good versus evil,” feeding mistrust, fear and hatred. White Christian nationalism misses the heart of the life and teachings of Jesus: Love God, love neighbor as self and love enemies. In following Jesus, the law of love is to be our guide, including in public discourse and decision-making (like voting). Finally, to other white Christians, let us remember that Jesus was not a white Christian American. Jesus was a brown Jew, living under the oppression of the empire of his time, and his chosen weapon was nonviolent inclusive love.
Pastor Max Lucado: The Holy Spirit Is No Star Wars Force, But the Power of the Holy Trinity

Let’s face it, most of us are a little bit sketchy when it comes to understanding who the Holy Spirit is and what He actually does. Yes, “He.” That’s one of the identifiers that trips people up these days, especially in this gender-bending, Star Wars influenced worldview culture. It’s much easier to think of this third member of the Holy Trinity as some ethereal spiritual force, “Let the Force be with you,” than a person with power. On this episode of Lighthouse Faith podcast, Pastor Max Lucado explains who this person the Holy Spirit is, and how we can tap into His power. The Bible talks about how our bodies are the temple of the Holy Spirit. So that means this powerful being is close to us, as close as we want Him to be. Lucado preaches through his new book “Help Is Here” that this power has always been here. Like Dorothy in “The Wizard of Oz,” you don’t have to travel to some far-off land to find the refuge, strength and love you crave. It’s here and now, right where you are. That’s the power of the Holy Spirit.
Who Wrote the Bible?

The more we search historical records, the more questions are raisedIgor Link/Pixabay. One if not the biggest question in all religions that follow the bible is, who exactly wrote it? Many theories have risen over centuries by scholars who tried to answer this question, but only more questions have been brought up. This issue focuses specifically on the Hebrew Bible, or as Christians know it the Old Testament.
'Honk for Jesus' is an uneven but entertaining saga about scandal and redemption

When I was a kid growing up in Orange County, I often found myself riding past the headquarters of the famous Trinity Broadcasting Network — an enormous circular building that resembled the bottom tier of a wedding cake. It was a spectacularly tacky sight, an example of the excesses of the "prosperity gospel" — the belief that extravagant wealth is a sign of God's favor. Having been raised in a modest Baptist church, I'd been taught early on to sneer at this notion and all the televangelists and other religious hucksters who upheld it.
Preachers talk about Christianity. Queen Elizabeth went out and lived it

Christmas lunch, for many British families, has regularly concluded with everyone gathering around the television to hear the Queen’s annual message to the nation and the Commonwealth. About twenty years ago it was widely reported that some of Her Majesty’s advisors had suggested to her that, now that Britain...
Women As Church Leaders

Whether or not women should be allowed to lead in churches has long been debated. Today, the general consensus is still that women should not be leaders. There are verses in the Bible that specifically say that women should not be leaders, but there are also passages that can be used for the opposite argument. As with any issue in which scripture is used, the appropriate context and interpretation of the passage must occur. Therefore, after studying what the Bible has to say about women in leadership, I do believe that women should be in leadership. People have become so concerned with the gender of who is teaching, that they have forgotten the more important part: someone has to teach the word of God.
