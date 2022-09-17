Read full article on original website
"Just shocking": Teen charged for violent encounter on Billings Rims
Bond was set at $50,000 Tuesday for an 18-year-old man accused of shooting two other teenagers during a violent late-night encounter on the Billings Rims.
Woman charged with attempted murder for Billings shooting
An 18-year-old woman accused of shooting a man who reported her to police for stealing his car was charged Tuesday.
Billings Man Charged in Connection With Rims Shooting
Billings Police have arrested a man they believe was involved in a shooting on the Rims early Saturday (9/17) that sent two people to the hospital with serious gunshot injuries. According to a social media post from the BPD, there were "multiple persons of interest" and a suspect located and...
Man Shot in Intersection on Billings Southside. Suspects Unknown
It's been a wild west weekend in Billings with another shooting reported in the city on Saturday night (9/17). According to social media posts from the Billings Police Department, a shooting was reported at 8:43 pm Saturday at the intersection of 4th Avenue South and South 30th Street in Billings.
Suspect named in shooting on Billings Rims
Authorities have taken custody of Nathan Pretty Weasel as the suspect with the investigation ongoing. The report said the victims are a 17-year-old girl and an 18-year-old man.
Arson fires reported at downtown Billings church, group living center
A woman was arrested early Tuesday after police said she set several fires at a downtown Billings church and a nearby dormitory housing nearly 20 people.
Lockwood family looking for answers in mysterious death
#JusticeforMarshall is circulating online in one family's efforts to find answers to their loved one's mysterious death
2 juveniles, 2 adults charged with homicide in Billings
MISSOULA, MT — Two juveniles and two adults have been charged with homicide in Billings. Billings police charged the four people after a 15-year-old boy died on the 400 block of Constitution Avenue on Jan. 16. Officers responded to a shooting reported in a parking lot early that morning....
Billings teens make first court appearance for shooting death charges
Three of the five people charged in connection with the death of Khoen Parker appeared in district court, Thursday morning.
BPD Confirms Two Escaped Convicts Found, Caught Near Billings Heights
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Thanks to confirmation from Dispatch at the Billings Police Department, both of the escapees from the Yellowstone County Detention Center were caught at the Metra Park/1st Ave N Corner this evening, around 4:50PM, and arrested. We've got the exclusive photos below. When more details are released on the arrests,...
Billings Police Looking for 2 Escaped Inmates from Yellowstone Co. Jail
Billings Police are looking for two men who have escaped from the Yellowstone County Detention Facility, according to a post on the @BillingsPD Twitter Page. At 8:25 pm, Billings PD reported the escape of Cody Flesch and Quincy Pfister from YCDF and told the public that if you come in contact with either of the two men, "do not engage.'
Montana Should Stand Up to Radical Judge on Birth Certificates
I'm with Jeremy Carl on this one. Montana should NOT be intimidated by the liberal mob media and a radical activist judge in Billings. Instead, Montana should be actively encouraging these Left-wing news outlets to run stories about how Montana is pushing back against this radical Left-wing nonsense. It will send a message to the radical activists on the East and Left coasts to stay the heck out of our state.
Where is Montana’s Native American Population Growing?
Montana's Native American population is growing, but in areas where some of you might not expect. The growth in Native American population isn't taking place on the Indian Reservations in Montana, it's taking place in larger population centers like Billings. That's part of what former Montana Media Trackers reporter and...
Billings Petroleum Club closes, leaves woman seeking last-minute wedding venue
They booked the Billings Petroleum Club on the 22nd floor of the Doubletree by Hilton Hotel in August of 2021. According to the club's phones, it shut down permanently on Sept. 13.
Why I Need to Change My License Plates to Montana’s… and Soon!
The funniest thing I've noticed about drivers in Billings is that the egos are big and the trucks are BIGGER. I'm obviously kidding, but when you combine the two it seems like drivers here are more aggressive. Coincidence? You tell me. I just moved here about two weeks ago and...
There’s Nothing Great About Killing Girls Sports in Montana
When I prep for my radio show each morning, you know what I find very interesting- the best content I am coming across at the local level is on radio station websites. It's not generally coming from the newspaper, and it's not coming from the TV stations (although I will find great content from both of those platforms also). It sure as heck isn't coming from the #MTPol hashtag on Twitter anymore.
Billings Police Searching for Runaway 12-Year-Old Boy
Billings Police is asking for help from the public in finding a boy who apparently ran away earlier yesterday (Wednesday 9/7). According to the post on the @BillingsPD Twitter page, the runaway male is identified as 12-year-old Jordan Jr. Notafraid, a Native American who is 4'10" and weighs 95 pounds.
Listeners Give Top Reasons Why They Might Leave Billings
So today for on-air conversation with you listeners out there, we asked if you have really ever contemplated moving away from Billings and what would be the reason for doing so. There were many different responses but the consensus is the same: That Billings has really changed over the last...
Big Timber teen creates organization to raise mental health awareness
One Big Timber teen has made it her mission to raise mental health awareness with her organization, Battle Scar.
Unique pavilion under construction in Joliet
The roof of the 20' pavilion will come from a recycled grain bin, bringing new life to old materials.
