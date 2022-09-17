ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

NBCMontana

2 juveniles, 2 adults charged with homicide in Billings

MISSOULA, MT — Two juveniles and two adults have been charged with homicide in Billings. Billings police charged the four people after a 15-year-old boy died on the 400 block of Constitution Avenue on Jan. 16. Officers responded to a shooting reported in a parking lot early that morning....
Montana Talks

BPD Confirms Two Escaped Convicts Found, Caught Near Billings Heights

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Thanks to confirmation from Dispatch at the Billings Police Department, both of the escapees from the Yellowstone County Detention Center were caught at the Metra Park/1st Ave N Corner this evening, around 4:50PM, and arrested. We've got the exclusive photos below. When more details are released on the arrests,...
Montana Talks

Montana Should Stand Up to Radical Judge on Birth Certificates

I'm with Jeremy Carl on this one. Montana should NOT be intimidated by the liberal mob media and a radical activist judge in Billings. Instead, Montana should be actively encouraging these Left-wing news outlets to run stories about how Montana is pushing back against this radical Left-wing nonsense. It will send a message to the radical activists on the East and Left coasts to stay the heck out of our state.
930 AM KMPT

Where is Montana’s Native American Population Growing?

Montana's Native American population is growing, but in areas where some of you might not expect. The growth in Native American population isn't taking place on the Indian Reservations in Montana, it's taking place in larger population centers like Billings. That's part of what former Montana Media Trackers reporter and...
Cat Country 102.9

There’s Nothing Great About Killing Girls Sports in Montana

When I prep for my radio show each morning, you know what I find very interesting- the best content I am coming across at the local level is on radio station websites. It's not generally coming from the newspaper, and it's not coming from the TV stations (although I will find great content from both of those platforms also). It sure as heck isn't coming from the #MTPol hashtag on Twitter anymore.
Montana Talks

Billings Police Searching for Runaway 12-Year-Old Boy

Billings Police is asking for help from the public in finding a boy who apparently ran away earlier yesterday (Wednesday 9/7). According to the post on the @BillingsPD Twitter page, the runaway male is identified as 12-year-old Jordan Jr. Notafraid, a Native American who is 4'10" and weighs 95 pounds.
Montana Talks

Montana Talks

The best live and local talk show for Montana, with Aaron Flint. Montana Talks takes you statewide from 9-10 AM, giving you the chance to call and join listeners across the Big Sky state. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://montanatalks.com

