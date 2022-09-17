Photos: Jefferson takes defensive battle with Roosevelt, gains PIL standing and North Portland bragging rights

Read full article on original website
Annual Nike Portland Cross Country Invitational set for Sept. 24
Aloha High School will be hosting the 42nd annual Nike Portland XC Cross Country Meet at Blue Lake Regional Park in Fairview beginning at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24. The event, one of the West Coast’s premiere meets, features 100 teams from Oregon and neighboring states and includes over 3,000 student athletes. Throughout the afternoon, 18 different races will be run, including four divisions of boys and girls varsity races, culminating in the Jim Danner Championship where 25 of the most elite teams and athletes in the area will compete.
Retired Owner, President of Western Bus Sales in Oregon Dies
Marlan Keith Rohlena, the retired owner and president of Western Bus Sales, passed away on Aug. 24 surrounded by his family. He was 81. The Oregon Pupil Transportation Association announced his death in a newsletter on Monday. Rohlena was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease more than 15 years ago. He...
3 Great Pizza Places in Oregon
If you love pizza but you think you can only have a great one if you travel to Italy or New York, these three amazing pizza spots in Oregon might change your mind. All of them are known for serving truly amazing pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients and you can easily confirm that once you have a bite. In fact, once you taste their food you might not want to go somewhere else for pizza because you'll want to keep going back to thees amazing three spots. If you have never been to any of them, make sure you add them to your list and visit them soon.
Photos: Jesuit volleyball makes quick work of Mountainside in Metro League action
The Jesuit volleyball team was running on all cylinders on Monday night, picking up a straight-sets (25-10, 25-9, 25-19) win over Mountainside. At 5-0 in league, Jesuit currently has a strangle hold on the top position in the Metro League and has yet to lose a match all season. The...
‘They’re not moving:’ RV camps grow in NE Portland
Neighbor Dolores Livesay told KOIN 6 News one encampment is near where a school bus picks up and drops off students.
Monday in Portland: PBOT faces backlash from neighbors over removal of traffic circle and more
(Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Monday, Sept. 19 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. PBOT faces backlash from neighbors over changes to Tillamook Street, 7th Avenue intersection.
Readers respond: Portland makes supporting downtown difficult
I agree with the recent letter about the difficulties of parking downtown (“Readers respond: Paying for parking shouldn’t be hard,” Sept. 7) A friend and I carpooled to Art in the Pearl earlier this month. We hadn’t visited downtown since the pandemic began. We crept along,...
Oregon Ducks head to Washington State for first true road game of 2022: Sneak peek
The Oregon Ducks visit the Washington State Cougars Saturday afternoon at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Washington. Here’s a sneak peek:. No. 15 Oregon (2-1) vs. Washington State (3-0) When: Sept. 24 at 1 p.m. PT.
3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you are looking for new places where you can go out with your family or friends, this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you haven't.
Oregon Ducks ‘hopeful’ running back Byron Cardwell Jr., linebacker Justin Flowe will play at Washington State
Oregon coach Dan Lanning is optimistic the Ducks will have running back Byron Cardwell Jr. and linebacker Justin Flowe back on the field for this week’s game at Washington State. Cardwell and Flowe each went through pregame warmups and were in full uniform for last week’s win over BYU,...
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown: vulgar chants at Ducks football game toward BYU, Mormons ‘unacceptable’; Sen. Knopp calls for ‘appropriate discipline’ for UO students involved
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has weighed in on the vulgar chants at last week’s Oregon Ducks football game directed at BYU and Mormons, declaring the incident “unacceptable,” a sentiment echoed by Eugene major Lucy Vinis and Senate minority leader Tim Knopp, who called for the students involved to “face appropriate discipline” from the university.
Oregon State football: Tre’Shaun Harrison looking like a No. 1 receiving threat, back to classes for the Beavers
Not since 2019 has Oregon State had a dedicated No. 1 receiver. But one is about to emerge in senior Tre’Shaun Harrison. Harrison caught eight passes for 133 yards and a touchdown during the first half of Saturday’s 68-28 win over Montana State. The kickstart to Harrison’s season came the previous week in the fourth quarter, when he led the Beavers with three big receptions — including a circus-like 17-yard touchdown play — to help rally OSU past Fresno State.
Driver hits pole, KOs power in Gresham
A driver hit a power pole in Gresham, knocking out two transformers and causing some power outages in the area Sunday night.
Portland named ‘most beauty-obsessed’ city in the U.S. in a clearly flawed report
Look, I get a lot of ridiculous press releases. But recently one flew into my inbox with a headline that begged me not to just immediately delete it. It read: “The most beauty-obsessed U.S. cities: Portland ranks #1.”. Uh, really?
TriMet express to Gresham: 12 things to know about the new FX2-Division bus line
A new bright green bus hit the streets of Portland this weekend. It looks like a caterpillar. But it doesn’t crawl like one. TriMet’s new FX2-Division bus is supposed to be faster than the Line 2 bus it replaced, arriving every 12 minutes along Southeast Division Street between Gresham and downtown.
What Dan Lanning said about Oregon’s win over BYU, trip to Washington State
The Oregon Ducks are coming off a 41-20 win over BYU and are back in the top 20. The No. 15 Ducks (2-1) travel to Washington State (3-0) on Saturday (1 p.m., FOX). Oregon coach Dan Lanning held his weekly news conference Monday night to review UO’s win and look ahead to Saturday’s Pac-12 opening matchup against the Cougars.
The slogan says ‘Don’t Portland my Gladstone,’ but the small city’s turmoil echoes big city problems
When Mark and Leah Brown learned left- and right-wing protesters would face off outside their restaurant in downtown Gladstone last year, they knew they had to close for the day. Two months before, dueling protesters had violently clashed about a mile from their restaurant, and police declared a riot. The...
Explore Portland’s westside suburbs by bike
The Portland area is rife with beautiful paved trails for bikes, strollers and people on foot. In Washington County, the Tualatin Hills Parks and Recreation District has a network of multi-use trails that combined can take you miles and miles through woods, open fields, past parks and over bridges. The...
Oregon State Improves to 3-0 with a win over Montana State
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon State completed non-conference play with a big 68-28 victory over Montana State at Providence Park in Portland. Beavers Quarterback Chance Nolan finished 19-25, 276 yards and 4 touchdowns. Deshaun Fenwick added 63 yards on 9 rushes with one touchdown. The Beavers are off to their...
Oregon Ducks practice observations: Running back Byron Cardwell Jr., linebacker Justin Flowe participate
Running back Byron Cardwell Jr. and linebacker Justin Flowe were present — and offensive lineman Steven Jones was absent — at the Oregon Ducks’ Tuesday morning practice. Flowe and Cardwell, who suited up but didn’t play in last week’s game because of injury, were on the field Tuesday at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex. Jones, who also didn’t play last week due to a left foot injury, was absent and wide receiver Kyler Kasper was not seen during the early periods either.
