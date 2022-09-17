ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Oregonian

Photos: Jefferson takes defensive battle with Roosevelt, gains PIL standing and North Portland bragging rights

By Nik Streng
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
The Oregonian

Annual Nike Portland Cross Country Invitational set for Sept. 24

Aloha High School will be hosting the 42nd annual Nike Portland XC Cross Country Meet at Blue Lake Regional Park in Fairview beginning at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24. The event, one of the West Coast’s premiere meets, features 100 teams from Oregon and neighboring states and includes over 3,000 student athletes. Throughout the afternoon, 18 different races will be run, including four divisions of boys and girls varsity races, culminating in the Jim Danner Championship where 25 of the most elite teams and athletes in the area will compete.
PORTLAND, OR
stnonline.com

Retired Owner, President of Western Bus Sales in Oregon Dies

Marlan Keith Rohlena, the retired owner and president of Western Bus Sales, passed away on Aug. 24 surrounded by his family. He was 81. The Oregon Pupil Transportation Association announced his death in a newsletter on Monday. Rohlena was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease more than 15 years ago. He...
OREGON STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Oregon

If you love pizza but you think you can only have a great one if you travel to Italy or New York, these three amazing pizza spots in Oregon might change your mind. All of them are known for serving truly amazing pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients and you can easily confirm that once you have a bite. In fact, once you taste their food you might not want to go somewhere else for pizza because you'll want to keep going back to thees amazing three spots. If you have never been to any of them, make sure you add them to your list and visit them soon.
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pil#Bragging Rights#American Football#Sports#Democrats
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you are looking for new places where you can go out with your family or friends, this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you haven't.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown: vulgar chants at Ducks football game toward BYU, Mormons ‘unacceptable’; Sen. Knopp calls for ‘appropriate discipline’ for UO students involved

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has weighed in on the vulgar chants at last week’s Oregon Ducks football game directed at BYU and Mormons, declaring the incident “unacceptable,” a sentiment echoed by Eugene major Lucy Vinis and Senate minority leader Tim Knopp, who called for the students involved to “face appropriate discipline” from the university.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Oregon State football: Tre’Shaun Harrison looking like a No. 1 receiving threat, back to classes for the Beavers

Not since 2019 has Oregon State had a dedicated No. 1 receiver. But one is about to emerge in senior Tre’Shaun Harrison. Harrison caught eight passes for 133 yards and a touchdown during the first half of Saturday’s 68-28 win over Montana State. The kickstart to Harrison’s season came the previous week in the fourth quarter, when he led the Beavers with three big receptions — including a circus-like 17-yard touchdown play — to help rally OSU past Fresno State.
CORVALLIS, OR
The Oregonian

Explore Portland’s westside suburbs by bike

The Portland area is rife with beautiful paved trails for bikes, strollers and people on foot. In Washington County, the Tualatin Hills Parks and Recreation District has a network of multi-use trails that combined can take you miles and miles through woods, open fields, past parks and over bridges. The...
PORTLAND, OR
kezi.com

Oregon State Improves to 3-0 with a win over Montana State

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon State completed non-conference play with a big 68-28 victory over Montana State at Providence Park in Portland. Beavers Quarterback Chance Nolan finished 19-25, 276 yards and 4 touchdowns. Deshaun Fenwick added 63 yards on 9 rushes with one touchdown. The Beavers are off to their...
CORVALLIS, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks practice observations: Running back Byron Cardwell Jr., linebacker Justin Flowe participate

Running back Byron Cardwell Jr. and linebacker Justin Flowe were present — and offensive lineman Steven Jones was absent — at the Oregon Ducks’ Tuesday morning practice. Flowe and Cardwell, who suited up but didn’t play in last week’s game because of injury, were on the field Tuesday at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex. Jones, who also didn’t play last week due to a left foot injury, was absent and wide receiver Kyler Kasper was not seen during the early periods either.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
81K+
Followers
47K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy