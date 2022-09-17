Read full article on original website
Suitcase full of puppies found along NC road is taken to animal services
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Good Samaritan found a suitcase full of puppies in Guilford County last week and dropped them off with Guilford County Animal Services, according to a post on social media by animal services. When the puppies were found in the suitcase on the side of the road, the case was […]
lakenormanpublications.com
Oversized transport to cause traffic delays in eastern Lincoln County
There will be a heavy-haul transport of oversized equipment coming through eastern Lincoln County Tuesday. The Lincoln County Emergency Management has been alerted that Edwards Moving & Rigging will be conducting a move of oversized equipment for Siemens Energy. This move will travel from the Duke Energy Lincoln Combustion Turbine site on Old Plank Road to Timken Company on N.C. 27 East.
WBTV
Crash closes part of I-40 East in Burke County
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A portion of Interstate 40 east in Burke County is closed Tuesday morning due to a crash, transportation officials said. According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, all lanes of I-40 East are closed at exit 118, which is Old N.C. 10, in the Hildebran area because of the crash. The road is expected to reopen by 12 p.m.
WBTV
It’s back! The Penguin Drive-In reopens with a new location in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The Penguin Drive-In originally opened its doors in Charlotte’s Plaza Midwood neighborhood in 1954. It was a popular destination for food and entertainment, quickly becoming a cornerstone of the area until it closed in 2014. Now, The Penguin Drive-in is calling Dilworth home and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Stanly News & Press
Buzzed Viking removes murals at Locust location after not including them as part of rezoning application
Buzzed Viking Brewing Company, which is opening its new brewery in Locust in the coming weeks, recently removed its spray-painted murals after learning the art was in violation of a city ordinance. The decision to remove the murals, which included a large raven and a vicious-looking Viking with a battle-axe,...
WLTX.com
Unruly children force early closure at Carowinds; no active threat, park says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carowinds theme park closed early Saturday night, but park officials said unruly guest behavior led to panic inside. The amusement park kicked off the spooky season with Scarowinds this weekend. However, a night of thrills turned into a frightening night for families. “We were walking...
WBTV
West End Fire Department celebrates 50 years of service
WBTV
Carowinds says no guns at park, cites ‘unruly behavior,’ as reason for early park closure
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Following a brief scare on Saturday night, Carowinds officials have confirmed that there were no guns and no shots fired at the theme park, despite claims that were circulating. Park officials said local law enforcement was on-site to help guests exit the park following the claims.
Crash that closed NC road for 14 hours involved new BMW M3 stolen from Rocky Mount
The driver of the stolen BMW collided with a 2014 Chevrolet Corvette driven by a 79-year-old Greensboro man, police said.
WBTV
Salisbury VAMC launches educational campaign related to Airborne Hazards and Open Burn Pit Registry
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - To increase participation in the Airborne Hazards and Open Burn Pit Registry, the W.G. (Bill) Hefner Salisbury Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center (VAMC) has launched a new education campaign intended to reach Persian Gulf War and Post-9/11 Veterans and Servicemembers. The campaign is designed to bolster patient-knowledge for eligible individuals who may have been exposed to airborne chemicals and fumes caused by open burn pits in the Southwest Asia theater of operations.
First baby arrival at new North Carolina hospital facility
FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The newly opened Piedmont Medical Center in Fort Mill announced the arrival of its first baby. Alyssa Farley was born Wednesday at 11:34 p.m. to the parents of Rebekah Hatton and Chris Farley. Alyssa came in weighing seven pounds and 19 inches and joins siblings Gracie and Nathan.
‘Armed suspects’ near University of North Carolina at Greensboro campus, University calls to evacuate area
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — UNCG called for students to evacuate the area around the 900 block of Glenwood Avenue after a report of “armed suspects” in the area, according to a UNCG Spartan Alert. The first alert came in at 4:19 p.m. and stated the following: “Armed suspects at *** Glenwood Ave off campus just […]
WBTV
Breaking: Massive fire in Stanly county
One avid bike rider and advocate for veteran mental health awareness has his own business that helps bring awareness to veterans battling mental health. Fire destroys long-standing furniture store in Stanly County. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Several units from multiple counties were called in to assist with a massive...
WBTV
Catawba College and Chartwells Higher Education open Cannon Dining Commons, a state-of-the-art dining facility
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Catawba College and its dining services partner, Chartwells Higher Education, are celebrating the opening of the newly renovated Cannon Dining Commons with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at noon on Friday, September 23 at Stanback Plaza located in the heart of campus. During the day, a live Teaching Kitchen will take place in the Student Choice station of Cannon Dining Commons, led by District Executive Chef Shawn Kravis.
WXII 12
Forsyth County man shoots at woman
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — In Forsyth County, one man is facing several charges after being accused of firing shots toward a woman. The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said deputies arrested Patrick Crews. They say he fired into the woman's vehicle after an argument on Baux Mountain Road, Saturday morning.
Confrontation over parking space leads to shot being fired at Cabarrus County Fair
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — Families say they are shocked after learning that someone fired a gun into the air at the Cabarrus County Fair last Saturday. Authorities told Channel 9′s Glenn Counts that the incident occurred during a confrontation over a parking space. Thousand of people attended the...
WLTX.com
North Carolina baby found with brain injuries, 2 people arrested
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Two people were arrested in Iredell County after investigators learned a baby suffered brain injuries and they failed to seek medical help. Iredell County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to a home on Teeter Road near Mooresville in reference to an infant receiving CPR. The child was transported to a local hospital for further medical assistance.
WBTV
Crash closes I-77 near Tyvola Road in south Charlotte, knocks out power to over 2K people
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Interstate 77 is closed in both directions in south Charlotte, thousands are without power and two Charlotte area schools are closed Monday following a late-night crash. The interstate is closed between Woodlawn and Tyvola roads. Transportation officials don’t expect it to reopen until 11 a.m....
'You’re going to have a homeless camp' | Residents resist against Christian ministry housing project
CONCORD, N.C. — Cooperative Christian Ministry is pushing for a $2 million project to combat homelessness. The development, called Huddle Housing, will focus on the extremely low-income population. Its purpose is to combat the growing number of people who are homeless. HUDDLE HOUSING: Find out more about how it...
WBTV
Carowinds implementing chaperone policy following ‘unruly behavior’ by minors over weekend
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After ‘unruly behavior’ by several groups of minors at Carowinds Amusement Park on Sept. 17, the park will be implementing a new chaperone policy during SCarowinds event hours. No one under the age of 17 will be allowed to enter without a chaperone. Chaperones...
