Oversized transport to cause traffic delays in eastern Lincoln County

There will be a heavy-haul transport of oversized equipment coming through eastern Lincoln County Tuesday. The Lincoln County Emergency Management has been alerted that Edwards Moving & Rigging will be conducting a move of oversized equipment for Siemens Energy. This move will travel from the Duke Energy Lincoln Combustion Turbine site on Old Plank Road to Timken Company on N.C. 27 East.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Crash closes part of I-40 East in Burke County

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A portion of Interstate 40 east in Burke County is closed Tuesday morning due to a crash, transportation officials said. According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, all lanes of I-40 East are closed at exit 118, which is Old N.C. 10, in the Hildebran area because of the crash. The road is expected to reopen by 12 p.m.
BURKE COUNTY, NC
WBTV

West End Fire Department celebrates 50 years of service

Carowinds to implement chaperone policy following ‘unruly behavior’ by minors over weekend. After ‘unruly behavior’ by several groups of minors at Carowinds Amusement Park on Sept. 17, the park will be implementing a new chaperone policy. All lanes reopened after train downs power lines. Updated: 3...
WEST END, NC
WBTV

Salisbury VAMC launches educational campaign related to Airborne Hazards and Open Burn Pit Registry

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - To increase participation in the Airborne Hazards and Open Burn Pit Registry, the W.G. (Bill) Hefner Salisbury Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center (VAMC) has launched a new education campaign intended to reach Persian Gulf War and Post-9/11 Veterans and Servicemembers. The campaign is designed to bolster patient-knowledge for eligible individuals who may have been exposed to airborne chemicals and fumes caused by open burn pits in the Southwest Asia theater of operations.
SALISBURY, NC
FOX8 News

First baby arrival at new North Carolina hospital facility

FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The newly opened Piedmont Medical Center in Fort Mill announced the arrival of its first baby. Alyssa Farley was born Wednesday at 11:34 p.m. to the parents of Rebekah Hatton and Chris Farley. Alyssa came in weighing seven pounds and 19 inches and joins siblings Gracie and Nathan.
FORT MILL, SC
WBTV

Breaking: Massive fire in Stanly county

One avid bike rider and advocate for veteran mental health awareness has his own business that helps bring awareness to veterans battling mental health. Fire destroys long-standing furniture store in Stanly County. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Several units from multiple counties were called in to assist with a massive...
STANLY COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Catawba College and Chartwells Higher Education open Cannon Dining Commons, a state-of-the-art dining facility

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Catawba College and its dining services partner, Chartwells Higher Education, are celebrating the opening of the newly renovated Cannon Dining Commons with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at noon on Friday, September 23 at Stanback Plaza located in the heart of campus. During the day, a live Teaching Kitchen will take place in the Student Choice station of Cannon Dining Commons, led by District Executive Chef Shawn Kravis.
SALISBURY, NC
WXII 12

Forsyth County man shoots at woman

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — In Forsyth County, one man is facing several charges after being accused of firing shots toward a woman. The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said deputies arrested Patrick Crews. They say he fired into the woman's vehicle after an argument on Baux Mountain Road, Saturday morning.
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
WLTX.com

North Carolina baby found with brain injuries, 2 people arrested

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Two people were arrested in Iredell County after investigators learned a baby suffered brain injuries and they failed to seek medical help. Iredell County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to a home on Teeter Road near Mooresville in reference to an infant receiving CPR. The child was transported to a local hospital for further medical assistance.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC

