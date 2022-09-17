SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - To increase participation in the Airborne Hazards and Open Burn Pit Registry, the W.G. (Bill) Hefner Salisbury Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center (VAMC) has launched a new education campaign intended to reach Persian Gulf War and Post-9/11 Veterans and Servicemembers. The campaign is designed to bolster patient-knowledge for eligible individuals who may have been exposed to airborne chemicals and fumes caused by open burn pits in the Southwest Asia theater of operations.

