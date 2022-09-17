ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China

Live updates: China to attend queen's funeral despite worry

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago
BEIJING — China announced Saturday that Vice President Wang Qishan would attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II as the special representative of President Xi Jinping.

A group of British legislators sanctioned by China have expressed concern that the Chinese government has been invited to the funeral. One told the BBC the invitation should be rescinded because of human rights abuses in the treatment of the Uyghur ethnic group in China’s far-western region of Xinjiang.

Wang, who is close to Xi, was a member of the ruling Communist Party’s all-powerful, seven-member Politburo Standing Committee from 2012 to 2017. During those years, he led a crackdown on corruption that has been one of Xi’s signature initiatives as China’s leader.

Wang was named to the largely ceremonial post of vice president in 2018 and often attends events on Xi’s behalf.

KEY DEVELOPMENTS:

— Queen's death a reminder of UK's disappearing World War II generation

— What to know about the queen's lying in state

— Reflections from the queue to mourn the queen

New Zealand republic debate complicated by Māori treaty

— Charles' history with US presidents: He's met 10 of past 14

— In Hong Kong, public grief over queen doubles as dissent

— Palace reveals details of queen's state funeral on Monday

— Find more AP coverage here: https://apnews.com/hub/queen-elizabeth-ii

OTHER DEVELOPMENTS:

TOKYO — Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako left for Britain on Saturday to attend Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral to pay respects to her and the British royal family who considered as a model for Japan’s monarchy in modern history.

The decision for the emperor and empress to attend the queen’s funeral underscores the importance and the deep bond between the royal families. Traditionally, a Japanese emperor stays away from funerals except for those of their own parents because of a cultural belief based in the Shinto religion that considers death impure.

Former Emperor Akihito, as crown prince, attended the Queen’s 1953 coronation and her Diamond Jubilee in 2012. Queen Elizabeth visited Japan in 1975.

Naruhito and Masako’s trip to Britain is their first as the Emperor and Empress. The Queen’s invitation for them to visit following Naruhito’s 2019 ascension to the Chrysanthemum Throne had to be postponed due to the pandemic.

LONDON — King Charles III and his three siblings have stood vigil around their mother’s coffin as it lies in state at Westminster Hall in London.

Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward stood with their backs to the flag-draped coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, their heads bowed.

Members of the public who had lined up for hours to pay their last respects continued to file past as the royals stood vigil in the historic event.

On Saturday, the queen’s eight grandchildren will hold a similar vigil.

Royals
The Atlantic

The Hobbit King

The Queen is dead. Long live the King. How strange this process, how archaic and theatrical, moving and melancholy, mixing the worlds of King Arthur and Netflix. We are often told that it is this connection to the deep past that gives monarchy its meaning. But as the world prepares for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London tomorrow, the unchanging continuity is less significant than the subtle evolution of the nation that it conceals.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Mourners’ fury after being refused entry to Queen’s lying-in-state after queuing for hours

Mourners have complained that they were given “false hope” they would be able to view the Queen’s lying-in-state after queuing through the night without wristbands.Dozens of mourners were prevented in the early hours of Monday from advancing any closer to Westminster Hall by police at the entrance to Victoria Tower Gardens next to Lambeth Bridge.Pauline Pearce, who queued in central London for seven hours, said “constant misinformation” was given to those in the queue.Ms Pearce, who was dubbed the “Hackney heroine” after she was filmed confronting rioters in 2011, said: “All of us have felt angry today.“We were sent...
PROTESTS
Harper's Bazaar

The Scepter and Orb Laid on Queen Elizabeth's Coffin Have an Ancient History

The British monarchy is never lacking in history and custom, and the official state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II is certainly no exception. Along with lying in state at Westminster Hall and the ceremonial procession of her coffin, there are also certain traditional accoutrements that are accompanying the queen's body for the formal funeral service today: notably, the Sovereign’s Scepter and Sovereign’s Orb, which have been placed on the coffin.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

A signal from the King's equerry, rubber-soled boots and the crown bolted down on Queen's coffin: How pallbearers carried Her Majesty to her final resting place - as calls are made for Grenadier Guards who did the 'toughest job in the world' to get medals

The steady-shouldered pallbearers who safely carried the Queen's coffin during her state funeral have won the hearts of the nation amid growing calls for the soldiers to be honoured with medals. With the eyes of the world on them, the eight soldiers from the 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards raised and...
POLITICS
World leaders head to London for Queen Elizabeth II funeral

LONDON — (AP) — Thousands of police, hundreds of British troops and an army of officials made final preparations Sunday for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II — a spectacular display of national mourning that will also be the biggest gathering of world leaders for years.
U.K.
ohmymag.co.uk

The Queen’s funeral: Things Royal Family did to make it more personal

Queen Elizabeth II was heavily involved in planning her funeral and made many big decisions by herself. However, on top of the decisions made by her, the Royal Family members added personal touches to the funeral to make it a celebration of the Queen as a person and Britain’s longest-reigning monarch.
U.K.
