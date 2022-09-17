Read full article on original website
IGN
Desta: The Memories Between - Gameplay Trailer
The creators of Monument Valley want to show you gameplay from their next project, called Desta: The Memories Between. It's a turn-based tactics roguelike built around unique relationships and a unique ball game. No, that's not a typo. Desta is in development for PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch.
IGN
Best Settings for Modern Warfare 2
Selecting the right settings for a competitive shooter can be crucial to your success, as slight tweaks to key settings can drastically improve your overall gameplay experience. This settings guide for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will help you select all of the best settings that are often hidden within the menus.
dotesports.com
How to enable 120 FPS on your PS5 in the Modern Warfare 2 Beta
The Call of Duty series is getting ready to welcome Infinity Ward’s Modern Warfare 2. The game’s beta stage kicked off on Sept. 15, giving players an early chance to discover everything Modern Warfare 2 has to offer. In addition to new scenery and gameplay elements, Modern Warfare...
Rise of the Triad: Ludicrous Edition is the next major FPS remaster
Something to look forward to: The old school first-person shooter Rise of the Triad was already remastered in 2013, but a new version of the game is now scheduled for 2023. It's coming back from the 1990s with improved graphics and features, a brand-new level editor, and full support for online and local multiplayer.
IGN
EA CEO Thinks Call of Duty Going Xbox-Exclusive Could Benefit Battlefield
Electronic Arts CEO Andrew Wilson thinks that Call of Duty potentially becoming a Microsoft exclusive franchise could benefit Battlefield. As reported by Stephen Totilo, Wilson called questions about Call of Duty's platform "a tremendous opportunity." “[I]n a world where there are questions as to the future of Call of Duty...
We Finally Got Our First Look At GTA 6's Main Character
Rockstar Games made news, albeit against its own will, early in the morning of September 18, 2022. A three gigabyte file, packed with in-game footage of the upcoming "Grand Theft Auto 6," dropped on a GTA forum. In the precious few hours since, the 90 videos present in the file have disseminated with a speed heretofore unknown by the studio behind the "GTA" series. The videos are now, essentially, everywhere. They can be found in their entirety on YouTube, although the larger compilations — which total somewhere around 50 minutes worth of gameplay — are already being struck down. And we don't even have to guess at the authenticity of the leak because it's been officially confirmed by Take-Two, Rockstar Games' parent company (as noted by The Verge).
PC Magazine
GTA VI Gameplay Footage Leaks
UPDATE 9/19: Rockstar Games this morning confirmed that the GTA 6 leak that made the rounds this weekend is the real deal. UPDATE: Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier has now confirmed with Rockstar sources that this leak is indeed real. In a tweet Schreier said:. "Not that there was much doubt,...
Massive GTA 6 leak with over 90 videos & screenshots posted online by the Uber hacker
What just happened? What is allegedly a massive leak of GTA 6 content, including dozens of test build videos and screenshots, has been posted by the 18-year-old hacker claiming to be behind the recent Uber breach. Whether they are legitimate is still open to debate, but a lot of it matches up with previous rumors, and the dialogue and cutscenes seem convincingly Rockstar-like.
IGN
Rystel is Giving Us Major GBA Nostalgia, Plus More Intriguing Indies From TGS 2022
One of the nicest features of the annual Tokyo Game Show is the co-mingling of blockbuster AAA video game franchises and small projects made by small teams or even solitary individuals. For years, TGS has dedicated floor space to universities, pavilions from nations around the world, and independent developers of all sizes.
IGN
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Wiki Guide
There is at least one Electric-type rodent Pokemon in every Generation of games, and Violet and Scarlet give us Pawmi, the Mouse Pokemon. It is the partner Pokemon of Nemona. Make sure to see the rest of the New Pokemon and the complete list of all Pokemon confirmed for Scarlet and Violet.
The Only 2 Near-Perfect PS4 Games, According To Metacritic
The PlayStation 4 has established itself as one of Sony's most successful consoles. The company has sold over 117 million PS4 units worldwide, overtaking the original PlayStation, the PS3, and the PSP. It's difficult to quantify why the PS4 performed as well as it did, but one thing that's true of every console is that it's only as good as it's games — and the PS4 has some great ones. It offered exclusive titles like "God of War," "Horizon: Zero Dawn," and "Uncharted 4," which could only be played on the Sony platform at the time of their release. The PS4 also boasts a wide variety of third-party entries. Some of these games were incredibly well-received and got high marks from reviewers.
IGN
Microsoft Flight Simulator DLSS 3 Comparison Trailer | GeForce Beyond
Microsoft Flight Simulator looks gorgeous with the new DLSS 3 made possible with ADA Lovelace chip. Check out comparison footage with RTX on here!
IGN
Like a Dragon: Ishin - Here’s What Comes in Each Edition
Like a Dragon: Ishin is heading to PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC on February 21, 2023. The game is a remake of a samurai spinoff from the Yakuza series, originally released in Japan in 2014. This remake represents the first time Like a Dragon: Ishin has officially mades its way to the West. And it’s available for preorder now (see it at Amazon).
Legendary modder works to bring all Unreal Engine games to VR
Virtual Reality is one of the coolest and most functional current next steps in gaming. Putting players into these virtual worlds, having them look around, move their arms, and sometimes even their whole bodies can really enhance the experience. Simple games can feel wondrous, Fast paced games are exhilarating, and scary games discover a whole new level of terrifying. But developing for VR is a tonne of work, and it's still kind of niche so there are far from as many games out on VR as there could be. Thankfully, once again, modders are working to help change all that.
techeblog.com
GTA 6 Gameplay Footage Allegedly Leaked Running On NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 Graphics Card
You’ve seen the fan-made GTA 6 trailer in Unreal Engine 5, now check out some alleged leaked gameplay footage running on an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 graphics card. Very little is known about the actual game, but if this leaked footage is real, then it would probably confirm a female lead in this installment, who may be one of four main characters.
Codename Red, The Developer Of Assassin’s Creed: The Name Of The Game, Has Finally Announced That The Franchise Will Be Brought To Japan
The developer has confirmed the long-awaited Assassin’s Creed game that would take place in feudal Japan during the most recent Ubisoft Forward event. Still, there is a possibility that it could be too similar to Ghost of Tsushima. The Assassin’s Creed franchise will be brought to one of the locations that fans have asked for the most in the upcoming game, Assassin’s Creed Codename Red; as a result, fans are pretty interested to find out what this new setting will include. On the other hand, there is some concern with the overall presentation of this game.
Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console
The PS5 has been out for almost two years now, and while stock issues have plagued the console ever since it launched in 2020, restocks have improved massively over the past few months. However, there is still more drama ahead as PlayStation announced in late August that it would be hiking up the price of its consoles.While we’re used to seeing consoles gradually fall in price as they age, the PlayStation 5 is doing the opposite. Just as the PS5 stock shortage woes were coming to an end in the UK, PlayStation announced that it would be increasing the price of both the PS5 disc...
IGN
Tactics Ogre Reborn Producer Explains Why the Latest Remake Isn’t Using HD-2D Graphics
Tactics games have been enjoying a little bit of a renaissance of late. Square Enix alone has released several of them this year, including Triangle Strategy, Front Mission, and The DioField Chronicle. But the oldest and most important of them is Tactics Ogre – the strategy game that led directly to Final Fantasy Tactics along with a host of imitators.
411mania.com
Hacker Leaks Huge Amount Of Grand Theft Auto VI Videos, Screeshots
Rockstar Games has been at work at Grand Theft Auto VI, but some of the early work has been shown off earlier than intended due to a massive hacker leak. A hacker by the name of teapotuberhacker shared an enormous trove of leaked early gameplay footage, screenshots and more online early Sunday morning, with the videos making their way across the internet despite Rockstar’s best efforts to take them down. The Gaming Leaks and Rumors subreddit has a collection of content here.
Developers offer Rockstar sympathy as the internet goes wild over GTA 6 leak
GTA 6—which will likely become the biggest game of the decade—leaked a scale we haven't seen since Half-Life 2.
