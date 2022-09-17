ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edenton, NC

High School Football Roundup | Northeastern, John A. Holmes secure conference-opening wins

By From staff reports
The Daily Advance
The Daily Advance
 3 days ago

KILL DEVIL HILLS — The Northeastern football team is back in the win column after beating First Flight 49-13 on the road Friday night.

All 49 points for the Eagles (2-2, 1-0 Northeastern Coastal Conference) came in the first half. They had five touchdowns against the Nighthawks (0-4, 0-1 NCC) in the second quarter alone.

A first-quarter touchdown was the result of a 99-yard punt return to the end zone from Shamar Sutton, who already has three kickoff returns for a touchdown this season.

Northeastern heads to Edenton next.

John A. Holmes 56, Manteo 14: The Aces (3-1, 1-0 NCC) took care of business at Manteo (1-3, 0-1 NCC) Friday.

It was a 35-6 lead at the half, including a 28-0 second quarter.

Quarterback D.J. Capehart was 5-for-5 passing, while rushing for 70 yards on three keepers.

Ky Basnight ran for a game-high 96 yards and two touchdowns on five carries.

Hertford County 35, Currituck 21: The Knights (2-2, 0-1 NCC) lost their conference opener at home to the Bears (4-0, 1-0 NCC) Friday.

Currituck, which travels to Camden next, held a 7-6 lead after the first quarter before trailing 14-7 at halftime and 28-21 after the third quarter.

Tarboro 48, Perquimans 20: The Pirates (0-5, 0-1 Four Rivers Conference) lost at home to the Vikings (4-1, 1-0 FRC) Friday.

Perquimans goes to South Creek next.

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
ABOUT

The Daily Advance is published in Elizabeth City, N.C. and serves an area of five mostly rural counties in the northeastern corner of North Carolina. They include Currituck, Camden, Pasquotank, Perquimans, and Chowan counties. Because of the business and developmental links in the region, The Daily Advance coverage also frequently reaches into Gates and Dare counties

 https://www.dailyadvance.com

