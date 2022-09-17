High School Football Roundup | Northeastern, John A. Holmes secure conference-opening wins

KILL DEVIL HILLS — The Northeastern football team is back in the win column after beating First Flight 49-13 on the road Friday night.

All 49 points for the Eagles (2-2, 1-0 Northeastern Coastal Conference) came in the first half. They had five touchdowns against the Nighthawks (0-4, 0-1 NCC) in the second quarter alone.

A first-quarter touchdown was the result of a 99-yard punt return to the end zone from Shamar Sutton, who already has three kickoff returns for a touchdown this season.

Northeastern heads to Edenton next.

John A. Holmes 56, Manteo 14: The Aces (3-1, 1-0 NCC) took care of business at Manteo (1-3, 0-1 NCC) Friday.

It was a 35-6 lead at the half, including a 28-0 second quarter.

Quarterback D.J. Capehart was 5-for-5 passing, while rushing for 70 yards on three keepers.

Ky Basnight ran for a game-high 96 yards and two touchdowns on five carries.

Hertford County 35, Currituck 21: The Knights (2-2, 0-1 NCC) lost their conference opener at home to the Bears (4-0, 1-0 NCC) Friday.

Currituck, which travels to Camden next, held a 7-6 lead after the first quarter before trailing 14-7 at halftime and 28-21 after the third quarter.

Tarboro 48, Perquimans 20: The Pirates (0-5, 0-1 Four Rivers Conference) lost at home to the Vikings (4-1, 1-0 FRC) Friday.

Perquimans goes to South Creek next.