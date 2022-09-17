In-person events are back in full swing, and there’s no better time to generate collective energy and interest than today. After a highly successful inaugural showcase last year, Design London has returned during a very trending time for the global city. With double the floor space to welcome exhibitors and visitors alike, Design London is gathering not only the finest and widest selection of designs across multiple industries, from architecture to interiors to lighting, from across the world. It is also a venue where discussions between the brightest minds in design will be held, previewing and shaping the trends that will carry design into the future, including topics that will give it a more prominent role in saving our planet.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 1 DAY AGO