yankodesign.com
This rock and bamboo beach cabin gives us some serious glamping goals
Bio-architect Thilina Liyanage just revealed plans for the Bali Rock House – a rather elvish-looking conceptual beach house with pointed roofs that draw equal inspiration from Thai architecture styles as well as medieval imaginary ‘gnomish’ homes. The Bai Rock House features a multi-storeyed construction with an open living space on the lower floor, a terrace on the absolute top, and a rather quaint bedroom in between.
BHG
How to Make a Ceiling Sunburst Design Using Wood Trim
A couple of years ago, Nicole Wright, the creative DIYer at Lazy Haven, painted a mural on her daughters' bedroom wall that was inspired by a trip to Zion National Park. Recently she made another colorful update to her daughters' room: a ceiling sunburst. "When I saw the BHG 2023...
Tree Hugger
Holistic Tiny House Prototype Is Adapted for Cold Climates
Tiny homes have come a long way in the last decade, outgrowing their stylistic roots as somewhat charmingly rustic, gable-roofed affairs. We are now seeing a wide range of tiny house styles that range from being crisply modern, or to ones that magically transform their interiors, or are inspired by Scandinavian or mid-century modernist design. This evolutionary variety is heartening to see as tiny houses—and small space living in general—becomes more mainstream.
homedit.com
Cabin Kitchens: Design Essentials and Inspiration
Modern-day cabin kitchens have a wide variety of styles. From the rustic modern log cabin kitchen ideas to sophisticated cabin chalets, there are designs that will interest anyone. Above all, coziness is key in cabin kitchens. For her own cabin renovation featured in House Beautiful, Heidi Caillier valued comfort and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
This 16th Century Private Villa in Puglia Comes With an Infinity Pool and Sprawling Countryside Views
This lovingly restored farmstead in Puglia is the perfect blend of old and new. In the enchanting region of southern Italy, masserias are as plentiful as olive groves. A hidden gem on the Adriatic coast is Masseria Belvedere, a stylish 16th-century country mansion that’s been reimagined as a picturesque retreat. The former farmstead can sleep up to 16 guests, spread out across six spectacularly bucolic bedrooms. Here, you’ll find a sprawling infinity pool, walled gardens, citrus orchard and even a volleyball court. A modern yet authentic take on Pugliese farm life, one could say.
Reinaldo Sanguino Presents New Show at L.A. Dries Van Noten Gallery, The Little House
Reinaldo Sanguino unveils his latest body of work at the Dries Van Noten gallery in Los Angeles, California, known as The Little House. Located inside a ’50s bungalow behind the U.S. flagship on North La Cienega Boulevard, Sanguino showcases “’De Aca De Alla’ As I Remember” — his largest ceramic furniture collection to date. Presented in collaboration with design platform The Future Perfect, the show is open now until Oct. 21.
architizer.com
HARMAY Fang // AIM Architecture
AIM – HARMAY Fang, giving back public space to the community.In our ongoing collaboration with HARMAY, we have taken our community-centric design to the street with this new store typology. This building is a love letter to the community that surrounds it. With the historic fang as inspiration, old Shanghai neighborhoods, and alleyways, this neighborhood cornerstone re-interprets the spirit and openness of the Shanghai alley life.
Indoor Plants Do All the Talking in These 6 Homes
Indoor plants can be plenty of work, but when the perfect balance of light and moisture can be found to keep them happy, they have a way of totally transforming a space. Whether you live in a bustling metropolis and need someplace to admire nature, or you simply want to tie your rural home’s interiors into its exterior, houseplants are a delightful fix that lend themselves to all types of decor styles. Below we’ve rounded up some of the best plant-filled spaces featured on Clever.
yankodesign.com
Design London 2022: A Peek at the Future of Design Today
In-person events are back in full swing, and there’s no better time to generate collective energy and interest than today. After a highly successful inaugural showcase last year, Design London has returned during a very trending time for the global city. With double the floor space to welcome exhibitors and visitors alike, Design London is gathering not only the finest and widest selection of designs across multiple industries, from architecture to interiors to lighting, from across the world. It is also a venue where discussions between the brightest minds in design will be held, previewing and shaping the trends that will carry design into the future, including topics that will give it a more prominent role in saving our planet.
Forests, antiques and circles: All the trends from the London Design Festival 2022
It is now September and the chances are you’re feeling the change of seasons. There’s a seemingly perpetual percussion of rain, leaves are starting to crunch underfoot, and as we spend more time curled up indoors, our thoughts naturally turn to our homes.In pertinent and exciting news, the LondonDesign Festival (LDF) is back. Between 17-25 September, the festival celebrates the city as a design capital, promoting creativity and “drawing in the country’s greatest thinkers, practitioners, retailers, and educators to deliver an unmissable celebration of design”. It’s like fashion week for interior design, inspiration abounds from the exhibitions, installations, and showrooms...
10 best modular shelving units to maximise your living space
Clutter-free living starts with decent storage, allowing us to free up important floor space while keeping our best-loved belongings safely tucked away yet easily accessible.If you’re working with an uneven wall or you’re looking to kit out an attic room, modular shelving allows you to create an (almost) bespoke solution that works around those unconventional dimensions: think triangular loft spaces that require wall-hung storage between the eaves, or period homes that could do without furniture drawing attention to slanting ceilings.Rarely will a free-standing bookshelf reach the full width of your living space, but with modular shelving, you can create a...
yankodesign.com
This secluded alpine home comes with three distinct pod-shaped living spaces
Designed as a series of alpine ski-lodge villas for guests looking to live in the lap of luxury on the mountaintops, the ‘Secluded’ glamping cabins come with a unique design that quite literally allows you to have a stunning view with each room. The three-pronged architecture presents a unique benefit, with each room having a full view of different sides of the mountains. With each room angled ever so slightly, they face in different areas, allowing you to see potentially both the sunrise and sunset rather well!
