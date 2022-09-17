ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, AZ

Comments / 0

Related
themesatribune.com

Mesa may get choosier on future projects

In light of Mesa’s recent economic successes, Mesa’s mayor and city manager think the city can be choosier in the future about which projects get the welcome mat from the city. City leaders were addressing local business leaders at the Economic Development Advisory Board meeting on earlier this...
MESA, AZ
themesatribune.com

Tech giant Insight settling into new Chandler digs

Glynis Bryan, the chief financial officer for tech giant Insight, was not a fan of working from home before the pandemic. “I’m going to tell you another secret,” Bryan said. “I wanted all my teammates in the office before the pandemic hit. Insight had a flexible work policy that says whatever your managers determine is what you can exercise in terms of flexibility in working in the office or working remotely.
CHANDLER, AZ
themesatribune.com

Money woes ringing EV sports park’s bell

Bell Bank Park in Mesa needs a grand slam this fall. After opening in February to much fanfare, revenue for the destination 320-acre sports complex’s first six months of operation fell short of projections. The complex failed to generate profits in its opening months, and in August, Legacy Cares,...
MESA, AZ
themesatribune.com

Valley home sales still on roller coaster

Crazy times have hit the Valley's residential market these days, judging by some of the latest data posted by The Cromford Report, the leading analyst of the Phoenix Metro housing market. It reported last week that the average sale price of $549,861 for a house between Aug. 10 and Sept....
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy