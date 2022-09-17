Hearing set for Thursday relating to LASD corruption investigation. Last Wednesday, The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department executed a search warrant on the Santa Monica home of Supervisor Sheila Kuehl as part of what they call an ongoing corruption investigation. On Thursday, a judge barred the Sheriff’s Department investigators from searching computers seized from LA Metro related to the probe. The Sheriff’s Department has responded by claiming the county fired its attorney in the case.

SANTA MONICA, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO