Read full article on original website
Related
Santa Monica Mirror
Legal Wrangling Continues Following LASD Search of Supervisor Sheila Kuehl’s Santa Monica Home
Hearing set for Thursday relating to LASD corruption investigation. Last Wednesday, The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department executed a search warrant on the Santa Monica home of Supervisor Sheila Kuehl as part of what they call an ongoing corruption investigation. On Thursday, a judge barred the Sheriff’s Department investigators from searching computers seized from LA Metro related to the probe. The Sheriff’s Department has responded by claiming the county fired its attorney in the case.
Santa Monica Mirror
Lionsgate Looks To Sublet Office Space At Santa Monica Headquarters: Santa Monica Real Estate Report – September 19th, 2022
Property, Developments, and Listings on the Westside. * Apartment Complex On 6th 6th Street Sells For $5.5M. * Lionsgate Looks To Sublet Office Space At Santa Monica Headquarters. * Local Properties For Sale And Rent In Your Neighborhood!. Host – @juliet.lemar. To sponsor this episode contact ads@mirrormediagroupla.com.
Comments / 0