La Mesa, CA

Helix controls second half, wins at St. Augustine 42-29: 4 takeaways

By Bodie De Silva
 3 days ago

Lead photo by Steven Silva

SAN DIEGO, Calif. – “Very somber.”

Those were the words from Helix head coach Damaja Jones to describe his team’s halftime mood as they headed to the locker room trailing St. Augustine 23-14 on Friday night at Mesa College.

That didn’t last for long. Helix returned in the second half and reeled off four touchdowns in a span of five possessions to grab control of the game and take down host St. Augustine 42-29.

Below are four takeaways from the game:

ST. AUGUSTINE UNABLE TO CAPITALIZE ON SECOND HALF TAKEAWAYS

St. Augustine could not have scripted a better start on Friday night. The Saints drove 69 yards over nearly seven minutes and finished off their opening drive with a 21-yard touchdown pass from Freshman Brady Palmer to junior Isaiah Hasten.

After kicking off to Helix, the Saints intercepted the Highlanders' first play from scrimmage and cashed in with their second touchdown of the game just three plays later.

The Saints were able to force two more Helix turnovers early in the second half but this time they were unable to put any points on the board.

“I knew it was gonna be rough and a lot of things went our way early,” St. Augustine head coach Ron Gladnick said. “At the end of the day, they just have more Jimmies and Joes than us. (Helix) is such a class act, the way they conducted themselves, it’s a great program.”

HELIX SCORES 28 STRAIGHT POINTS TO BEGINS THE SECOND HALF

After the break, Helix began to move the ball with ease. On their first drive, they went 60 yards before fumbling the ball away on the St. Augustine five-yard line. They immediately forced a punt and cut the lead to 23-21 when junior Kevin Allen scored his second of three touchdowns on the night, this one from three yards out.

Two possessions later the Highlanders capped off a 59-yard scoring drive with a two-yard touchdown run by Jason Sisneros that gave Helix their first lead of the game with under 40 seconds remaining in the third quarter.

“We made enough plays in the second half and we started rolling and playing some Helix football, we did some good stuff,” Damaja Jones said.

After another St. Augustine punt, junior quarterback Ryland Jessee threaded the needle with a perfect pass to Jackson Daniels for a seven-yard touchdown.

Helix proceeded to force another three and out and scored their third touchdown in less than five minutes of game time when Kevin Allen burst through the middle of the defense for a 13-yard touchdown run.

HELIX DEFENSE SETS SECOND HALF TONE

The Helix defense, which entered Friday having given up only 14 points per game, surrendered 23 to the Saints during the first half including a coverage bust that resulted in a St. Augustine 52-yard touchdown just moments prior to halftime.

“Second half we asked some guys to play that normally don’t get a lot of playing time and they stepped up and they played well for us,” Helix head coach Damaja Jones said.

The Highlanders made the necessary changes at the break and asserted their dominance immediately. They held the Saints without a first down over each of the first five possessions to begin the second half, putting their offense in prime position to begin the comeback.

“We’re never gonna give up, we’re gonna fight to the very end no matter the score,” Jones said. “These guys are winners, a lot of these guys have played a lot of football and they’ve been down before, sometimes they’ve been down big. They responded and I’m proud of them.”

ST. AUGUSTINE PROVIDES A GLIMPSE OF THE FUTURE

“I’ve never been more proud of a football team in a loss,” Gladnick said after the game.

The Saints started nine freshman and eight sophomores in Friday’s game and led for nearly the first three quarters.

“We know who we are right now, and we also know where we’re going, and I’m really, really excited for building it and watching these kids grow.”

St. Augustine freshman quarterback Brady Palmer showed what he’s capable of in the win. He threw two touchdown passes including a 52-yard bomb to Landen Kassab just seconds before halftime. He also rushed for a touchdown in the first quarter and was on the receiving end of the Saints only second half touchdown, catching a double reverse pass and sprinting into the end zone.

