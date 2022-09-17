How SBLive Missouri's Power 25 teams fared in Week 4: 14. Joplin beats No. 12 Webb City

By Chris Geinosky

Here’s a look at the Week 4 results for the teams in the SBLive Missouri Power 25.

1. Christian Brothers College (4-0) defeated Chaminade College Prep 56-7

Chaminade tied the score 7-7, and then the Cadets went to work by scoring the game’s final 49 points. Junior Jeremiah McClellan, who received a scholarship offer from Ohio State earlier this week, started the landslide of scoring with an 85-yard kickoff return for a touchdown that broke the tie. CBC has won 14 consecutive games in the series with the Red Devils, a stretch dating back to 2008.

2. Liberty North (4-0) defeated Park Hill South 34-14

Kaden Durso opened the scoring with a defensive touchdown on a scoop-and-score, and then the Eagles’ offense grabbed the limelight by piling up 424 total yards and 24 first downs. MicahJo Barnett rushed 31 times for 212 yards, while Sam Van Dyne completed 11-of-17 passes for 165 yards and two touchdowns.

3. Lee’s Summit North (3-1) defeated Lee’s Summit 38-16

Midway through the third quarter, Lee’s Summit led 16-10 and had an upset brewing. However, the Broncos had other ideas by scoring four touchdowns in the game’s final 17 minutes. Maxxwell Ford passed for 211 yards and three touchdowns, highlighted by a 69-yarder to Tanner Howes that gave North the lead for good at 17-16.

4 St. Mary’s (3-1) defeated No. 6 Lutheran St. Charles 56-20

Running back Jamal Roberts, a University of Missouri commit, ran for 238 yards and scored a career-high five touchdowns to lead the Dragons to a road victory at Lutheran-St. Charles . Roberts scored three times in the third quarter, including a 99-yard touchdown run and a kickoff return for a score.

5. Nixa (4-0) defeated Branson 56-17

Ramone Green Jr. gave the Eagles a 7-0 lead just 27 seconds into the game with a 72-yard scamper to paydirt, his first of four touchdown runs on the night. Connor Knatcal also tossed three touchdown passes for Nixa, which scored 42 unanswered points to turn a 14-10 second-quarter lead into a blowout.

6. Lutheran St. Charles (3-1) lost to No. 4 St. Mary’s 56-20

In a high-profile game featuring a pair of defending state champions, the Cougars trailed 21-14 at halftime, but visiting St. Mary’s broke open the game in the third quarter. Michael Parr Jr. and Riley Vander Pol both returned kickoffs for touchdowns in the loss.

7. Francis Howell (4-0) defeated Francis Howell North 56-14

The Vikings scored three special teams touchdowns – on a blocked punt to open the scoring less than two minutes into the game, a punt return for a score by Kendall Gurley to make it 35-0 early in the second quarter, and a kickoff return to start the second half by Jaylen Pearson for a 56-0 lead.

8. De Smet Jesuit (2-2) defeated Vianney 56-7

The Spartans climb back to .500 with their second straight win. Christian Cotton threw for one touchdown and ran for another in the first quarter and the rout was on. Jason King also scored a pick-six that helped break the game open.

9. Carthage (3-1) defeated Carl Junction 48-12

Carl Junction scored the first nine points of the game, but that only made the Tigers mad. Carthage outscored the Bulldogs 48-3 from there. Star running back Luke Gall had another big game, scoring six rushing touchdowns in the victory, highlighted by three long ones (52, 60 and 75 yards).

10. Raymore-Peculiar (3-1) lost to Blue Springs South 52-34

Leading 27-10 at halftime, the Panthers appeared to be on their way to another victory, but Blue Springs South had other ideas. The Jaguars scored six touchdowns in the second half to flip the game away. Zander Dombrowski threw for 225 yards and three touchdowns in a losing effort, 105 yards and two scores going to Jaden Reddell.

Liberty's Anthony Wenson had a career game in his team's win over Park Hill. David Smith photo

11. MICDS (4-0) defeated Priory 45-7

Steven Hall scored four touchdowns in the first half as the Rams built a 38-0 lead against visiting Priory. Winston Moore added two touchdowns in the victory.

12. Webb City (2-2) lost to No. 14 Joplin 24-8

The reigning Class 5 state champs suffered their second loss in the opening month of the season. Twice in the game Webb City fumbled on the goal line and also came up empty on a goal-to-go situation in the fourth quarter. The Cardinals had four turnovers in the game.

13. Lebanon (3-0) plays Bolivar at 7 p.m. Saturday

The Yellowjackets will attempt to keep their perfect season going with a rare Saturday night game at Bolivar. Lebanon has outscored its first three opponents by a combined total of 150-32.

14. Joplin (4-0) defeated No. 12 Webb City 24-8

For the fourth consecutive year, Joplin defeated mighty Webb City. Quin Renfro rushed 16 times for 105 yards and two touchdowns, and Drew VanGilder went for 97 yards and a score on only six carries highlighted, by a 74-yard touchdown run.

15. Helias Catholic (3-1) lost to No. 17 Cardinal Ritter 40-14

It truly turned out to be a game of two halves as Helias and Cardinal Ritter played a matchup of ranked teams to a 7-7 tie at halftime. However, the Crusaders could not keep the Lions in check in the second half, giving up 33 second-half points.

16. Lamar (3-1) lost to Seneca 36-33

Lamar took a 33-28 lead on a 10-yard touchdown run by quarterback Joel Beshore with 2:33 left in the game, but Seneca answered. Gavyn Hoover tossed a 36-yard, game-winning touchdown pass to Ethan Altic with 56 ticks left on the clock to hand the Tigers a rare regular-season loss.

17. Cardinal Ritter (4-0) defeated No. 15 Helias Catholic 40-14

With the game tied 7-7 at halftime, the Lions took the lead for good when Marvin Burks ripped off a 73-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter. Ritter led 20-14 heading into the fourth quarter and then scored three unanswered touchdowns in the final stanza.

18. Troy Buchanan (3-1) defeated Francis Howell Central 58-21

Central registered the first touchdown of the night, but then Troy Buchanan answered by scoring the next 44 points of the game. Quarterback Charos Sutton passed for three touchdowns, two of them going to Ethan Lollar. The Trojans have won seven straight against the conference foe.

19. Kearney (4-0) defeated Excelsior Springs 44-6

Quarterback Casey Rooney had a big night throwing the football, completing 13-of-17 passes for 237 yards and three touchdowns for the Bulldogs. Manny Linthacum hauled in six receptions for 147 yards and two scores.

20. Marquette (3-1) lost to Eureka 35-28

Trailing 35-14 in the fourth quarter, Jack Ahlbrand tossed two touchdown passes to Gavin Marsh but the comeback fell short. Albrand finished 16-of-26 passing for 272 yards, while Marsh hauled in seven receptions for 164. Justin Jackson also rushed for 122 yards, but the Mustangs dug themselves too much of a hole.

21. Smithville (3-1) defeated Ruskin 54-6

How would the Warriors respond after suffering their first loss since the 2020 season? Just fine, thank you very much. Smithville’s 15-game win streak came to an end with a 20-19 loss to Kearney last week, but they’re back in the win column with a shellacking of Ruskin.

22. Blair Oaks (4-0) defeated California 52-14

Is there anything Dylan Hair can’t do on the football field? Hair accounted for six more touchdowns, three on the ground and three through the air. Hair rushed 18 times for a single-game program-record 351 yards and is also closing in on the team’s all-time career passing mark.

23. Valle Catholic (4-0) defeated Potosi 68-13

This one was all over before halftime as the Warriors led 54-0 midway through the second quarter. Chase Fallert tossed a pair of touchdown passes, while Bryce Giesler and Timmy Okenfuss each rushed for a pair of scores in the blowout.

24. St. Pius X (Kansas City) (4-0) defeated Maryville 34-27

A game that went back and forth all night long, the Warriors had to hold on for their fourth straight victory to start the season. The St. Pius X defense came up with a final stop as Maryville reached the red zone for a potential tying score at the end of the game.

25. Timberland (4-0) defeated Fort Zumwalt West 59-56

AJ Raines tossed a game-winning, 2-yard touchdown pass to Travis Reeves with 23 seconds left in the game to pull out a wild win in a contest that featured four lead changes in the fourth quarter. Raines passed for six TDs on the night and also rushed for one.