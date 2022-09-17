ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sherwood follows Jesuit’s recipe, runs over No. 6 Lakeridge in confidence-boosting win: ‘The expectation is a state championship’

By René Ferrán
 3 days ago

By René Ferrán | Photo by Dan Brood

The Sherwood football team watched film all week of how Jesuit ran the ball all over Lakeridge last Friday.

For a wing-T program with a long tradition of toting the rock, they salivated at the thought of what they could do Friday night on the Pacers’ home field.

“Oh yeah, we just pounded it, and it was open every single time,” said senior running back Nick Gribble, who ran for 152 yards and four fourth-quarter touchdowns, including the go-ahead score with five minutes left as the Bowmen rallied for a 47-35 victory.

The win improved Sherwood to 2-1 a year after it started the season 0-4, which included a 42-21 loss to the Pacers (1-2) in the season opener.

“This felt really good, especially after the loss last year,” Gribble said. “We were all ready to come back and beat them at their own place.”

Senior defensive end Oliver Fisher, who had five tackles and a sack, said the biggest difference between last season’s start and this year came not in September, but in June and July.

“We put in a lot of work in the offseason, day in and day out, and it showed tonight,” said Fisher, who plans to play tight end at Boise State next fall. “I do what I need to do wherever needed to make plays for my team. Just do what I’ve got to do.”

And considering the Bowmen reached the quarterfinals last year despite their 0-4 start — the first 6A school to accomplish that feat — what could this season have in store?

“The expectation is a state championship,” Fisher said. “We know we have the talent for it, and we’re ready to show the whole state we’re ready for it.”

Junior quarterback Kasen Covert, in his third career start, threw for two touchdowns and ran for another, but it was his throw with 9½ minutes left on third-and-15 that Pacers coach Spencer Phillips looked back on as “the play of the game.”

Lakeridge had just regained the lead when Joey Olsen split two defenders and streaked under Ryan Oliver’s perfectly lofted ball for a 72-yard touchdown, putting the hosts up 28-27 with 10:23 to play.

Now, following a false start, an incompletion and a run for no gain, the Pacers needed one more big play to get the ball back and perhaps salt the game away.

Instead, Covert rolled right to buy time, then hit Gribble on a 27-yard completion that kept the drive alive. Seven plays later, Gribble picked his way through traffic for a 4-yard score.

“Their quarterback made some really big plays tonight, two of them on third down,” Phillips said. “But I thought they just out-physicaled us tonight. A couple of their linemen were super physical and did a really good job of pushing us back off the line, and they just beat us inside.”

Considering that also was Jesuit’s recipe for success in its 35-6 win last week , Phillips knows his team can expect a steady diet of power running until his team proves it can stop it.

“Teams that play like Jesuit and Sherwood, we don’t have the guys inside to match up with their interior linemen,” Phillips said. “So, that’s when it comes down to ‘want-to.’ We’re just going to have to find out who wants to be in that spot and kind of be the new plug there.”

Oliver, who finished 20 of 26 for 218 yards and four touchdowns, said the Pacers “still have plenty of time to fix things and get better. It’s only Week 3. We need to come together and just step up our mental toughness. We need to stay positive and work together as a team.”

The Bowmen scored on seven of their eight possessions and amassed 415 yards of total offense, but the Pacers matched them score for score until Gribble’s go-ahead touchdown.

On the ensuing drive, Alex Armas sacked Oliver on third down, and Fisher knocked down Oliver’s fourth-down pass at the line to give Sherwood the ball at the Pacers 32.

One play later, Gribble burst for a 32-yard touchdown that gave the Bowmen the cushion they needed.

“We had a tough week against Clackamas last week , so it just felt good to come out here and ball out,” Covert said. “But I think it has more (potential), to be honest. We’ve got great things ahead. We’ve still got to fine-tune some things, but we’re looking good.”

Sherwood 47, No. 6 Lakeridge 35

Sherwood – 7 – 7 – 7 – 26 — 47

Lakeridge – 7 – 7 – 7 – 14 — 35

First quarter

L — Baylor Corbin 12 pass from Ryan Oliver (Keaton Emmett kick), 4:01

S — Elijah Douglass 34 pass from Kasen Covert (Ryan Rieger kick), 0:44

Second quarter

L — Chili Stephens Jr. 1 run (Emmett kick), 3:16

S — Tyler Hastin 33 pass from Covert (Rieger kick), 0:50

Third quarter

L — Ansu Sanoe 1 pass from Oliver (Emmett kick), 6:01

S — Covert 12 run (Emmett kick), 3:04

Fourth quarter

S — Nick Gribble 21 run (kick failed), 11:45

L — Joey Olsen 72 pass from Oliver (Emmett kick), 10:23

S — Gribble 4 run (pass failed), 5:00

S — Gribble 32 run (Rieger kick), 3:24

L — Olsen 6 pass from Oliver (Emmett kick), 1:16

S — Gribble 51 run (Rieger kick), 0:53

STATISTICS

RUSHING— Sherwood: Gribble 14-152, Aiden Owens 10-53, Covert 5-39. Total 36-288. Lakeridge: Oliver 12-7, Sanoe 10-69, Stephens 8-37. Total 30-113.

PASSING— Sherwood: Covert 5-9-0-127. Lakeridge: Oliver 20-26-0-218.

RECEIVING— Sherwood: Gribble 2-55. Lakeridge: Lucas Burkeen 6-38, Jace Swygard 4-57, Olsen 2-78, Sanoe 3-7, Corbin 2-15, Marcus Post 2-16.

DEFENSE— Sherwood: Trevyn Fischer 6 tackles; Keaton Fried 6 tackles, 2 for loss, sack; Oliver Fisher 5 tackles, sack, pass breakup; Brayden Ross 5 tackles; Alex Armas 5 tackles, sack. Lakeridge: Tashi Crofut 9 tackles; Post 6 tackles; Luke Brooks 6 tackles; Ethan Biondine 5 tackles.

FIRST DOWNS— Sherwood 18, Lakeridge 17. FUMBLES-LOST— Sherwood 0-0, Lakeridge 0-0. PENALTIES-YARD— Sherwood 8-73, Lakeridge 6-74.

