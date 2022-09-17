It wasn't easy, but determined Highland wins 12th consecutive rivalry game over Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho - Heading into their rivalry game against fourth-ranked Highland (5A) - No. 2 Pocatello (4A) was the one with the winning record.

In fact, many fans thought this might be the year the Thunder broke through in the "Black and Blue Bowl" for the first time since 2010.

Not so fast.

History repeated itself Friday night when Highland defeated Pocatello, 14-7.

The Rams won the rivalry game for the 12th consecutive time.

"It was a close game," Highland senior James Francis said. "This is a good year for both teams, but a better year for us."

After Highland turned the ball over on downs, Pocatello drove 68 yards on its opening drive and scored - on quarterback Hunter May's 4-yard run to put the Thunder up 7-0 with 6:05 remaining in the first quarter.

On its next possession, Highland answered back. Junior running back Jackson Riddle carried the ball for 22 yards to put Highland on the scoreboard - and tie the game at 7-7.

But it didn't stay tied for long.

On their first play of the second quarter, Riddle ran the ball 51 yards into the end zone. After being sidelined the first three games of the season with a broken collarbone, Riddle made a triumphant return to the field.

"It’s great to be back out with the guys," Riddle said.

Pocatello would find itself in scoring distance several more times throughout the game, but a combination of penalties and a few missed field goals would ultimately seal its fate.

Next week, Highland will play at No. 2 Meridian in a matchup of top-five programs Pocatello will play Hillcrest at Thunder Stadium in Idaho Falls.