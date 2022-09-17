ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

How to watch: Notre Dame hosts California

By Michael Chen
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qqn3E_0hzCw2ss00

Notre Dame is usually the easiest college football team to find on TV as its home games are always on NBC (unless Peacock gets in the way … insert eyeroll emoji) and the vast majority of its road games are easily accessible.

This week is easy, the Irish are back on NBC for their second home game.

Here are the viewing notes:

  • Game Day: Sept. 17, 2022
  • Kickoff: 2:30 p.m. ET
  • TV: NBC
  • Streaming: Peacock
  • Venue: Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana

Have fun tonight and go Irish!

Contact/Follow us @IrishWireND on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Notre Dame news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Mike on Twitter: @MikeFChen

Comments / 0

Related
onefootdown.com

Was a scare from Cal enough to destroy Notre Dame’s hubris?

You’re probably familiar with what it means to have “a chip on one’s shoulder.” Merriam-Webster defines it as having “an angry or unpleasant attitude or way of behaving caused by a belief that one has been treated unfairly in the past.” In other words, cockiness. What you may not be familiar with is the origin of that expression.
NOTRE DAME, IN
und.com

Inside Marcus Freeman’s Winning Game Day

The routine never wavered. Marcus Freeman did not get here, arguably one of the world’s most recognizable institutions of higher learning and without question the program that puts its golden stamp on college football, as Notre Dame’s head coach with self-doubt or unmoored principles. Saturday morning, some nine...
NOTRE DAME, IN
Cars 108

Michigan’s Oldest Business is a 187-Year-Old Tavern

The oldest business in Michigan is a Tavern. Are you surprised?. If there is one thing that Michiganders can agree on is that there is no shortage of delicious craft beer. So it shouldn't surprise you at all that the oldest business in Michigan is a tavern that was founded in 1835. That makes it the oldest business in the state still operating in its original building, as recognized by the State of Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
und.com

Jackie Young joins rare company as Aces win WNBA title

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Jackie Young is now a member of an elite sorority. And she gained her ticket in dramatic fashion. On Sunday afternoon, the former Notre Dame women’s basketball star and current Las Vegas Aces guard won her first WNBA title, downing the Connecticut Sun 78-71. The Aces won the series 3-1 en route to the first championship in program history. It is also the city of Las Vegas’ first major professional title.
NOTRE DAME, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
South Bend, IN
College Sports
Local
Indiana Football
State
California State
City
South Bend, IN
City
Notre Dame, IN
State
Indiana State
South Bend, IN
Football
Local
Indiana Sports
South Bend, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana College Sports
abc57.com

Four Winds Field to become 9-hole golf course for Best. Week. Ever.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Four Winds Field will be transforming into a driving range and golf facility from September 29 through October 1. Players will make their way clockwise around the concourse and stands to nine tee boxes. Players take 3 shots from each tee box and try to land the ball on the correct green on the baseball field. If you land in the correct green - you get par. If you land within a designated ring - you get a birdie - or make a hole in one.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Section of Miami Street to close September 21

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A section of Miami Street will be closed for paving starting Wednesday. Miami Street will be closed from Ewing to Donmoyer avenues on Wednesday and Thursday. Detour routes will follow Fellows Street using Ewing or Donmoyer avenues. The road should be reopened at the end of...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Hoosier Lottery officials say a Powerball ticket sold in South Bend matched four-out-of-five numbers and the Powerball in Monday night’s estimated $238 million jackpot drawing. The $50,000 winning ticket was purchased at McClure Oil #75 located at 6220 Michigan Street on the city’s south...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Inside Indiana Business

$240M mixed-use development for Michigan City

Indianapolis-based developer Tom Dakich says he is “sick and tired” of Illinois residents passing through northwest Indiana on their way to southwest Michigan to spend their weekends and money. Dakich, as part of YAB Development Partners, says a $240 million mixed-use development in downtown Michigan City appears to be on track for a groundbreaking ceremony later this year. The project, called SoLa Development, will include two hotels, luxury condominiums and retail space on vacant land known as the “You Are Beautiful” site.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc#Notre Dame Football#College Football#American Football#Irish
nwi.life

10 Fun Things To Do in Northwest Indiana this weekend, September 22 – 25

Want to take a painting class while drinking cocktails with friends? Or maybe see show dogs in their element at a competition? Or maybe see the new trails created at Creekside in Valpo? All of this and more is happening here in the Region this weekend, and you can bring yourself, your friends, and your family to join in on all the fun!
VALPARAISO, IN
WNDU

Nearly 200 layoffs planned for manufacturing plant in Warsaw

According to organizers more than 200 took part in the walk. New handbell choir in St. Joseph County getting ready for first performance. Started by ladies that share a love for music and making it, The Prairie Bells are excited to showcase their talent. 46th annual Nappanee Apple Festival wraps...
WARSAW, IN
95.3 MNC

Winamac restaurant gaining attention for 9-pound meal challenge

A restaurant in Pulaski County is gaining national attention thanks to a big food challenge. Can you take down the Pork Tenderloin Challenge? That’s the question from One Eyed Jack’s in Winamac. They challenge customers to eat a seven pound jumbo pork tenderloin sandwich and two pounds of tater tots.
PULASKI COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Princess Dance Party in Osceola

OSCEOLA, Ind. -- Dancers ages 4-7 are invited to dress like their favorite princess and enjoy stories, dance, and other princess excitement. The event is from 11:30 a.m. to 12: 30 p.m. at Debbie Werbrouck's School of Dance. At the event, children can learn royal manners, a princess dance and...
OSCEOLA, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
abc57.com

Middlebury man injured when cables break on tree stand

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. - A Middlebury man was injured in an incident involving a tree stand on Monday, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. At 3:30 p.m., Indiana Conservation officers responded to the 3500 block of West State Road 120 for a person who was seriously injured. According...
MIDDLEBURY, IN
ClickOnDetroit.com

This tropical fruit is actually native to Michigan

We’re nearing the end of fruit season in Michigan -- the apples are coming in hot (in some cases, literally hot, as in hot cider), but there’s another fruit that is native to Michigan that is in peak season. But you better hurry up and find it. Paw...
MICHIGAN STATE
abc57.com

Elkhart launches website with locator search for city cemeteries

ELKHART, Ind. -- The city of Elkhart has launched a new website that will provide the burial location of anyone in the city's three cemeteries - Grace Lawn, Prairie and Rice. The project was a collaboration between the cemetery department and the GIS team from Public works. The website allows...
ELKHART, IN
Fox 32 Chicago

Indiana troopers arrest man for cocaine possession during 6-state crime 'blitz'

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. - A Michigan man was among three people who were arrested during a six-state blitz targeting narcotics and other criminal acts this weekend. Indiana State Troopers joined troopers from Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan, Kentucky and West Virginia in the six-state marijuana and criminal patrol effort, according to Sgt. Glen Fifield from Indiana State Police.
STEVENSVILLE, MI
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Three Northwest Indiana schools get national Blue Ribbon designation

Three Northwest Indiana schools have gotten a National Blue Ribbon designation from the U.S. Department of Education. James B. Eads Elementary School in Munster, Central Elementary School in Valparaiso and Saint Paul Catholic School in Valparaiso were among just 297 nationwide to earn the distinction this year. The Indiana Department...
VALPARAISO, IN
abc57.com

John Glenn student reports attempted kidnap

WALKERTON, Ind. -- On Tuesday, at 5 p.m. John Glenn High School's Superintendent Christopher Winchell released a Facebook statement saying a student from John Glenn High School reported a man tried to grab and kidnap her. The White male was described as having thin white hair and was driving a...
WALKERTON, IN
WANE-TV

Middlebury man falls 17 feet from tree stand

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Middlebury man was airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital after authorities said he fell 17 feet from a tree stand in LaGrange County Monday afternoon. The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. at a property in the 3500 block of West S.R. 120, about...
MIDDLEBURY, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

153K+
Followers
202K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy