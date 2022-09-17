ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Euclid, OH

Let’s get wild, Week 3: Statistical predictions for Notre Dame vs. California

By Michael Chen
 3 days ago
The Irish are desperate to find their first win of 2022 and the Cal Golden Bears represent their next opportunity to get into that left column. Notre Dame has yet to win a game in the Marcus Freeman era, but they are looking to change that on Saturday. Here are a few statistical predictions for the Irish as they host California.

Drew Pyne goes over 200-yards passing

Nov 27, 2021; Stanford, California, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Drew Pyne (10) jogs on the field before the game against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The bar is fairly low, as Tyler Buchner passed for 201-yards against Marshall, which was the season-high total. The better passer of the two, Pyne should eclipse over the 200-yard mark which Buchner barely achieved against Marshall, with 201-yards before suffering his season ending injury. Pyne will be the catalyst helping the Irish move the ball through the air and pass Buchner’s season-high total in his first start of 2022.

Isaiah Foskey gets two sacks

The Irish have a team total of just four sacks and defensive end Isaiah Foskey has one of them. Jake Plummer has taken four sacks on the year, against inferior opponents. This is a very good sign for Foskey, as the Irish defensive line should have an advantage against the Cal offensive line. The potential first-round selection shows NFL scouts why he’s so highly thought of by taking down Plummer twice this Saturday.

Chris Tyree explodes for 150-yards

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – JANUARY 01: Chris Tyree #25 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish runs with the ball in the first quarter against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on January 01, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Even thought tight end Michael Mayer might be the best player on the Irish offense, Chris Tyree is the most explosive. He will get an opportunity against a defense that ranks 98th overall in rushing defense. This will be the first game all year where a member of the Notre Dame rushing offense eclipses the 100-yard mark and Tyree will go well over that. The junior gets an extensive look as a runner and breaks out with his best game in his Irish career.

Ben Morrison get his first interception of his career

Sep 3, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes tight end Cade Stover (8) tries to elude tackle by Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Chase Dixon (26) and cornerback Benjamin Morrison (20) during the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden Bears will see a true freshman playing significant minutes and challenge him. Ben Morrison will be up for that challenge. The youngster has played better than many expected and has not been throw at much. Plummer will try and exploit his limited experience but Morrison will make him pay, as he records one of the first turnovers for the Irish this season.

The Irish get a win

Sep 10, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman leads his players out of the tunnel before the game against the Marshall Thundering Herd at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

It has been a long time coming for Marcus Freeman, and yes, I know this isn’t a stat, but it’s the most important aspect of football, getting a win. The team will rally around Pyne, especially after the adversity they have endured over the first three games of the Freeman era. They will scratch and claw their way to a victory, calming the fan base after losing the first two games of this season. It’s a glimmer of hope, in what has been a disaster up to date.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Karl Dorrell’s buyout number is a huge concern for CU Buffs

The Colorado Buffaloes are off to an 0-3 start. Now, they weren’t expected to win many games and we’ve talked in depth about the difficulty of their September schedule. On the other hand, the Buffs have scored 30 points combined through three games and have lost each game by at least 25 points. That isn’t good, and head coach Karl Dorrell hasn’t found success from any quarterback or really anybody on offense, for that matter. So, naturally, after a 49-7 loss to Minnesota, questions began to swirl about Dorrell’s job security. As athletic director Rick George decides his next move, Brian Howell...
BOULDER, CO
