TMZ.com
Lady Gaga Breaks Down Crying After Miami Concert Abruptly Ends Because of Lightning
Lady Gaga was sobbing Saturday night, after Mother Nature decided to put an end to her concert in progress in Miami. The weather was awful ... pissing rain and lightning as she plowed along onstage, but it was just too much. The Miami Hard Rock Stadium concert was the final...
toofab.com
Kathy Hilton Calls Out 'F---ing Disgusting' Lisa Rinna, Has 'Meltdown' Over Sister Kyle Richards on RHOBH
The drama involves Kendall Jenner ... and allegedly left Kathy spewing serious "hatred" toward her sister. Kathy Hilton reached a breaking point on Wednesday's new hour of "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" ... and a battle of tequila is at the root of the drama. The tensions have been slowly...
Gisele Bundchen Holds Hands With Daughter Vivian, 9, In NYC Amidst ‘Tension’ With Tom Brady
Gisele Bundnchen, 42, spent time with her daughter Vivian, 9, amidst alleged drama in her marriage to Tom Brady, 45. The Brazilian supermodel took her youngest child shopping in New York City on Thursday, September 15, in THESE PHOTOS. Gisele dressed casual in a white T-shirt and blue jeans, with a green sweater tied around her waist. She also rocked a grey baseball cap and styled her ombré hair in a back ponytail.
Paris Jackson stuns at the red carpet as she hugs Alexandra Shipp
Paris Jackson wore gold at the red carpet and had fun as she hugged her friend, the actress Alexandra Shipp. The two attended the Elizabeth Taylor Ball to End AIDS, which has hosted in West Hollywood this past Thursday evening. RELATED: Prince Jackson continues father Michael...
TMZ.com
August Alsina Refused to Shake Tory Lanez's Hand Before Alleged Assault
August Alsina isn't denying he left Tory Lanez hanging during an attempted handshake -- but this new video shows the diss happening, and Tory's immediate and angry reaction. You can see August strolling through a backstage hallway in the Chicago venue ... when Tory extends his hand out for a shake, AA hit him with a fierce side step to avoid all contact.
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Shows Off Baby Bump in Lacy Jumpsuit to Celebrate 35th Birthday
Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa revealed their exciting baby news to PEOPLE exclusively in July Heather Rae El Moussa is ringing in 35 in style. On Thursday, the pregnant Selling Sunset realtor was spotted heading out to dinner with loved ones at Craig's in Los Angeles in celebration of her 35th birthday. Heather wore a black lacy, sheer jumpsuit with bell-bottom legs for the night out. Along with husband Tarek El Moussa, Heather posed with her bump on display. In photos from the night shared on her Instagram...
TMZ.com
'RHOC' Shannon Beador's Ex-Hubby David Files to Divorce New Wife Lesley
'Real Housewives of OC' star Shannon Beador's ex-husband is waving the white flag on another marriage ... because he just filed to divorce his new wife. David Beador booked it to court Thursday and filed to divorce Lesley Beador after only 23 months of marriage. According to the docs, obtained...
bravotv.com
Craig Reveals Surprising Thoughts on Proposing to Paige and If He’d Attend Madison’s Wedding
Craig Conover recently took his turn in the hot seat with the Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen callers. During his September 13 WWHL appearance alongside fellow Southern Charm cast member Austen Kroll, he fielded questions ranging from when he’ll propose to Summer House’s Paige DeSorbo to whether or not he would hypothetically attend Madison LeCroy’s upcoming wedding to Brett.
TODAY.com
Chris Meloni carries Mariska Hargitay on his back in Emmys pic that is making fans swoon
Whether it’s the streets of New York or Los Angeles, Chris Meloni has Mariska Hargitay’s back!. The former “Law & Order: SVU” co-stars treated their fans to a reunion at the 2022 Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, glamorously posing on the red carpet for photos and teasing fans with an almost-kiss on stage while presenting.
TMZ.com
Guess Who This Little Blondie Turned Into!
Before this blonde boy with his button nose went off to perform in front of millions, turned into a world-class dancer and a TikTok King, he was rough housin' with his four sisters and growing up in Salt Lake City, Utah. This three-time Emmy Award-winning dancer is clearly no stranger...
Kelly Dodd, Rick Leventhal give update on relationship with estranged daughter
Kelly Dodd and Rick Leventhal are giving fans an update on their strained relationship with the reporter’s daughter Veronica Leventhal. Page Six has obtained an exclusive sneak peek look at Rick’s upcoming interview with “Up and Adam!” host Adam Newell, in which he claims they’ve been “butting heads for years.” Their relationship first made headlines in May when Kelly called her step-daughter “evil” after Veronica didn’t invite her to her wedding. “There were things that she was doing and it didn’t start with Kelly, it started before Kelly,” Rick, 62, alleged in the interview. Dodd, 46, stood up for her hubby, claiming that...
‘Big Brother 24’: Turner Confronts Brittany for ‘Not Respectable’ Failed Taylor Blindside
Matt "Turner" confronts Brittany Hoopes for her failed plan and called it slimy on 'Big Brother 24' live feeds.
TMZ.com
Tekashi 6ix9ine Sends Well-Wishes, Guy Who Punched Him Gets Sucker Punched
Tekashi 6ix9ine holds no ill will toward the man who sucker punched him a few months back -- which is easier to say on the heels of that guy getting attacked .. in a much more brutal manner. A recently surfaced video shows Miami producer/songwriter ItzMrBHN catching a pair of...
‘Big Brother 24’ Fans Feel ‘so Bad’ for Taylor, Call Monte ‘Arrogant’
'Big Brother 24' fans are upset with Monte and Taylor's emotional talk on the live feeds.
‘Big Brother 24’: Turner Asks Monte About His Showmance With Taylor
Matt "Turner" confronts Monte Taylor on 'Big Brother 24' live feeds about spending so much time with Taylor Hale.
TMZ.com
Lacey Chabert -- Good Genes Or Good Docs?!
Lacey Chabert's looks over the years are so "fetch!" Here is a 19-year-old version of the American actress looking incredible "The Wild Thornberrys Movie" Premiere at Cinerama Dome in Hollywood back in 2002 (left). This was just two years before she took on the role of Gretchen Wieners in the iconic film "Mean Girls."
TMZ.com
Arsenio Hall's L.A. House Hit Twice By Burglars While He Was at Home
Talk show host and "Coming to America" star Arsenio Hall didn't have much to laugh about recently ... because cops say his L.A. home was the target of not 1, but 2 break-ins. LAPD sources tell TMZ ... Arsenio was home Saturday at 11 AM when he heard a loud noise coming from downstairs. We're told he came down to discover someone had broken the glass on his sliding door ... attempting to get in. But, an incident last month was even scarier.
TMZ.com
August Alsina Claims Tory Lanez Hit Him, Posts Photo of Bloody Mouth
August Alsina claims Tory Lanez and a bunch of goons rolled up on him and attacked -- showing off a photo of himself as proof ... although, Tory's calling BS. The singer took to IG Sunday with a pic that shows himself leaning up against an elevator wall with blood running down his mouth and appearing dazed. According to August, it's evidence that he was beaten up on Saturday ... by who he claims was none other than Tory.
‘Big Brother 24’ Spoilers: Brittany Lies to Taylor About Her Vote
Brittany Hoopes continues to lie in the 'Big Brother 24' house after being on the wrong side of the latest vote, but does anyone believe her?
Inside Kathy Hilton and Lisa Rinna’s feud, ‘RHOBH’ reunion tea and more!
This week the women of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” are fighting over tequila. During their trip to Aspen, Kathy Hilton called Lisa Rinna “disgusting” after she ordered Kendall Jenner’s 818 tequila instead of Hilton’s, Casa Del Sol. Also find out why Diana Jenkins did not film the reunion in person. Plus, Jennifer Lawrence came for “evil” Erika Jayne this week. All of this and more juicy gossip on this week’s episode of “Virtual Reali-tea” by Page Six. Subscribe to our YouTube!
