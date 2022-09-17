ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HollywoodLife

Gisele Bundchen Holds Hands With Daughter Vivian, 9, In NYC Amidst ‘Tension’ With Tom Brady

Gisele Bundnchen, 42, spent time with her daughter Vivian, 9, amidst alleged drama in her marriage to Tom Brady, 45. The Brazilian supermodel took her youngest child shopping in New York City on Thursday, September 15, in THESE PHOTOS. Gisele dressed casual in a white T-shirt and blue jeans, with a green sweater tied around her waist. She also rocked a grey baseball cap and styled her ombré hair in a back ponytail.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TMZ.com

August Alsina Refused to Shake Tory Lanez's Hand Before Alleged Assault

August Alsina isn't denying he left Tory Lanez hanging during an attempted handshake -- but this new video shows the diss happening, and Tory's immediate and angry reaction. You can see August strolling through a backstage hallway in the Chicago venue ... when Tory extends his hand out for a shake, AA hit him with a fierce side step to avoid all contact.
CHICAGO, IL
People

Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Shows Off Baby Bump in Lacy Jumpsuit to Celebrate 35th Birthday

Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa revealed their exciting baby news to PEOPLE exclusively in July Heather Rae El Moussa is ringing in 35 in style. On Thursday, the pregnant Selling Sunset realtor was spotted heading out to dinner with loved ones at Craig's in Los Angeles in celebration of her 35th birthday. Heather wore a black lacy, sheer jumpsuit with bell-bottom legs for the night out. Along with husband Tarek El Moussa, Heather posed with her bump on display. In photos from the night shared on her Instagram...
LOS ANGELES, CA
bravotv.com

Craig Reveals Surprising Thoughts on Proposing to Paige and If He’d Attend Madison’s Wedding

Craig Conover recently took his turn in the hot seat with the Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen callers. During his September 13 WWHL appearance alongside fellow Southern Charm cast member Austen Kroll, he fielded questions ranging from when he’ll propose to Summer House’s Paige DeSorbo to whether or not he would hypothetically attend Madison LeCroy’s upcoming wedding to Brett.
TMZ.com

Guess Who This Little Blondie Turned Into!

Before this blonde boy with his button nose went off to perform in front of millions, turned into a world-class dancer and a TikTok King, he was rough housin' with his four sisters and growing up in Salt Lake City, Utah. This three-time Emmy Award-winning dancer is clearly no stranger...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Page Six

Kelly Dodd, Rick Leventhal give update on relationship with estranged daughter

Kelly Dodd and Rick Leventhal are giving fans an update on their strained relationship with the reporter’s daughter Veronica Leventhal. Page Six has obtained an exclusive sneak peek look at Rick’s upcoming interview with “Up and Adam!” host Adam Newell, in which he claims they’ve been “butting heads for years.” Their relationship first made headlines in May when Kelly called her step-daughter “evil” after Veronica didn’t invite her to her wedding. “There were things that she was doing and it didn’t start with Kelly, it started before Kelly,” Rick, 62, alleged in the interview. Dodd, 46, stood up for her hubby, claiming that...
TMZ.com

Lacey Chabert -- Good Genes Or Good Docs?!

Lacey Chabert's looks over the years are so "fetch!" Here is a 19-year-old version of the American actress looking incredible "The Wild Thornberrys Movie" Premiere at Cinerama Dome in Hollywood back in 2002 (left). This was just two years before she took on the role of Gretchen Wieners in the iconic film "Mean Girls."
PASADENA, CA
TMZ.com

Arsenio Hall's L.A. House Hit Twice By Burglars While He Was at Home

Talk show host and "Coming to America" star Arsenio Hall didn't have much to laugh about recently ... because cops say his L.A. home was the target of not 1, but 2 break-ins. LAPD sources tell TMZ ... Arsenio was home Saturday at 11 AM when he heard a loud noise coming from downstairs. We're told he came down to discover someone had broken the glass on his sliding door ... attempting to get in. But, an incident last month was even scarier.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TMZ.com

August Alsina Claims Tory Lanez Hit Him, Posts Photo of Bloody Mouth

August Alsina claims Tory Lanez and a bunch of goons rolled up on him and attacked -- showing off a photo of himself as proof ... although, Tory's calling BS. The singer took to IG Sunday with a pic that shows himself leaning up against an elevator wall with blood running down his mouth and appearing dazed. According to August, it's evidence that he was beaten up on Saturday ... by who he claims was none other than Tory.
Page Six

Inside Kathy Hilton and Lisa Rinna’s feud, ‘RHOBH’ reunion tea and more!

This week the women of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” are fighting over tequila. During their trip to Aspen, Kathy Hilton called Lisa Rinna “disgusting” after she ordered Kendall Jenner’s 818 tequila instead of Hilton’s, Casa Del Sol. Also find out why Diana Jenkins did not film the reunion in person. Plus, Jennifer Lawrence came for “evil” Erika Jayne this week. All of this and more juicy gossip on this week’s episode of “Virtual Reali-tea” by Page Six. Subscribe to our YouTube!
BEVERLY HILLS, CA

