Cindy Rentz
3d ago

Our government gives away trillions of dollars every day to countries that aren't even our allies, but they can't afford to spend money it's own American seniors who worked and paid into this fund their whole lives?

Morningglory
3d ago

I think all those rich government officials should try living off $1000. @ month. Oh, and pay medical premiums, co-pays and prescription costs out of that.

Thomas Bostick
3d ago

this government don't care nothing about the old people on SSI this government prefers old people to die not thinking they will get old themselves or should they care anyways they're filthy rich which means they don't need SSI and that's why they don't care about other old people that needs SSI

Veronica Charnell Media

Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive Two Checks in September

Photo Courtesy of Fox Business/Social SecurityFox Business. Some critics said Social Security Beneficiaries should not get excited about the additional check in September. Imagine you contributed to the United States economy by working for over 30 plus years. Now you have retired, and you are eligible to receive Social Security Benefits, it is not enough for you to eat and pay your bills. This is the shocking reality for a lot of senior citizens, disabled, blind, and elderly community.
The Motley Fool

How Big Is Joe Biden's Social Security Check? Take a Look

More than 48 million seniors are receiving a monthly Social Security benefit, including President Joe Biden. Social Security payouts for high earners are capped on a monthly basis. There's an unpleasant surprise awaiting most Social Security recipients come tax time. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
PERSONAL FINANCE
CNET

Social Security Payments for September: When Will Your Money Arrive?

Two payments have been sent out by the Social Security Administration so far in September. The first went to those who receive Supplemental Security Income, and the second to those who receive both SSI and Social Security. If you're an SSI beneficiary, you can expect to receive two payments this month -- we'll explain below.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Joe Biden
CNET

Social Security Benefits Could Increase More Than $1,600 in 2023

Social Security benefits for 2023 won't be announced for a few more weeks but, according to numerous analysts, they could see their biggest increase in four decades. This year's Social Security cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, was already a substantial 5.9% -- equal to about $93 a month. By June, though, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the Consumer Price Index, the year-over-year change in prices Americans pay for goods and services, was already up to 9.1%.
BUSINESS
WashingtonExaminer

Social Security payment: Monthly checks worth $1,682 to be sent in 14 days

Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive their second of two September payments in two weeks. Eligible recipients can expect their payment of $841 on Sept. 30, equaling a monthly total of $1,682 after receiving another payment at the beginning of the month, according to the Social Security Administration. September is one of three months in the year in which there are two SSI payments, with the other two months being April and December.
PERSONAL FINANCE
#Social Security Benefits#Linus Business#Business Welfare#Tax Cuts#Social Security Income#Payroll Tax#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Americans#Gallup
Americas
Republican Party
Social Security
Economy
Politics
Elections
