Cindy Rentz
3d ago
Our government gives away trillions of dollars every day to countries that aren't even our allies, but they can't afford to spend money it's own American seniors who worked and paid into this fund their whole lives?
Morningglory
3d ago
I think all those rich government officials should try living off $1000. @ month. Oh, and pay medical premiums, co-pays and prescription costs out of that.
Thomas Bostick
3d ago
this government don't care nothing about the old people on SSI this government prefers old people to die not thinking they will get old themselves or should they care anyways they're filthy rich which means they don't need SSI and that's why they don't care about other old people that needs SSI
