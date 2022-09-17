ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Stephen A. Jackson blasted for ‘checking in’ with gangs after PnB Rock’s death

Former NBA player Stephen Jackson was blasted after he boldly stated that he checks in with gang members in every city he visits following the murder of rap star PnB Rock. Rock was shot to death at Roscoe’s House of Chicken & Waffles in South Los Angeles on Sept. 12, 2022, sending shockwaves that reverberated throughout the country. Both Kodak Black and Nicki Minaj blasted PnB Rock’s girlfriend for posting an Instagram photo of their whereabouts shortly before the rapper was gunned down. Ice T said he is done trying to talk to gang members and calls L.A. “a dangerous place.”
ClutchPoints

DeMarcus Cousins’ body transformation might spark phone calls from NBA execs

DeMarcus Cousins remains a free agent heading to the 2022-23 NBA season, but that might not be the case for long. The four-time All-Star is putting in the work this offseason, and by the looks of it, his efforts are paying off. In a recent practice run, Cousins appeared to get slimmer and in better conditioning than he was before. He can be seen moving with ease, all while using his height and massive frame to attack the basket and dominate.
Inside The Celtics

Former Celtic Signs with Timberwolves

New Timberwolves president of basketball operations Tim Connelly took a big swing this offseason, paying a premium to acquire Rudy Gobert from the Jazz. In exchange for the three-time Defensive Player of the Year, Minnesota sent Utah its 2023, 2025, 2027, and 2029 first-round selections and a 2026 ...
HipHopDX.com

Boosie Badazz Warns Rappers Following PnB Rock’s Shooting Death

Boosie Badazz has issued a warning to rappers in the wake of PnB Rock‘s murder, saying artists should always be armed when walking around Los Angeles. The 30-year-old Philadelphia rapper passed away on Monday (September 12) after he was fatally shot while dining at Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles in South Los Angeles.
HipHopDX.com

Boosie Badazz Responds To Allegations He Was Behind Murder Of Chicago Jeweler

Boosie Badazz is clearing his name after being accused of orchestrating the murder of Chicago jeweler Duke The Jeweler in Houston, Texas during Labor Day Weekend. The Baton Rouge rapper posted an angry video on Instagram on Wednesday (September 7) denying his involvement while sharing his account of what transpired the night of Duke’s death.
Rajon Rondo
TMZ.com

UCLA Star Amari Bailey Signs 'NIL' Deal With Ethika, Gets Percentage of Sales

UCLA hoops star Amari Bailey signed a lucrative 'NIL' deal with Ethika and will receive a percentage of revenue from his products ... TMZ Sports has learned. The exact details of the deal remain unknown, but the California-based apparel company tells us the plan is for Amari to create/design underwear with the company.
Yardbarker

West Rumors: Lakers, Russell Westbrook, Spurs, Warriors

The Lakers view Patrick Beverley as a 3-and-D wing player, and not necessarily a “point guard,” per Marc Stein of The Stein Line. So it appears that Russell Westbrook and Dennis Schroder will be Nos. 1 and 2, respectively, entering training camp at the position. Yes, despite all...
Yardbarker

Celtics painting No. 6 in the lane to honor Bill Russell

The team has painted Russell's No. 6 in the lanes of Boston's iconic parquet floor. It also plans to honor Russell at the team's season opener on October 18, and again on Russell's birthday, February 12. The team hasn't worked out the specifics of all the tributes, as ESPN reports "there will also be something on their regular uniforms to honor him." Yes, they will be honoring their 11-time champion with...something. They've got four weeks to figure out exactly what it is.
