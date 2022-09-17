Read full article on original website
Kidnapping Suspect Duncan Mahi Charged
HILO, Hawaiʻi - Bail has been set at $2 million for Mahi, who is charged with various offenses in connection to the reported abduction of a 15-year-old from Anaehoʻomalu Bay. UPDATE – (Monday, September 19) 52-year-old Duncan Mahi has been charged with two counts each of kidnapping,...
Suspect in Hawaii Island teen’s kidnapping charged; bail set at $2M
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The suspect who set off an intense islandwide manhunt after allegedly kidnapping a 15-year-old girl from a Hawaii Island beach was charged Monday afternoon with multiple felony counts. Hawaii Island police said Duncan Kealoha Mahi, 52, was charged with first-degree sex assault, two counts of kidnapping, and...
Big Island suspect accused of kidnapping teen charged with multiple felonies
HILO, Hawaii-- 52 year old Duncan Mahi appeared via monitor in court Monday, initially for a traffic violation. Mahi was later charged for kidnapping, sexual assault, terroristic threatening, robbery and methamphetamine trafficking according to the County of Hawaii's Prosecuting Attorney.
Kidnapping Suspect Arrested After Missing 15-Year-Old Found In Hilo
HILO, Hawaiʻi - Mikella Debina was found in good health on Saturday morning in Hilo. The suspect in her apparent kidnapping, Duncan Mahi, was later arrested. UPDATE – (4:45 p.m. on Saturday, September 17) Hawaii Island Police say they have located and arrested Duncan Kealoha Mahi in Hilo....
Police: Hawaii Island teen abducted from beach found safe; suspect in custody
‘Something is off’: Good Samaritans rush in to rescue kidnapped teen girl at Hilo cafe. Witnesses and family members said the suspect and kidnapped teen went to Cafe Pesto in Downtown Hilo. Hawaii Island police confirm 15-year-old girl found safe in Hilo; no suspect in custody. Updated: 10 hours...
‘Something is off’: Good Samaritans rush in to rescue kidnapped teen girl at Hilo cafe
Police have located and arrested 52-year-old Duncan Kealoha Mahi in connection to the kidnapping. Hawaii Island police confirm 15-year-old girl found safe in Hilo; no suspect in custody. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. By Jonathan Jared Saupe. An AMBER alert was issued for Mikella Debina on Friday. AMBER alert issued...
FBI and Hawaii Police searching for alleged kidnapper after teen, 15, escapes
HILO, Hawaii - A 15-year-old girl who was kidnapped at knifepoint on the island of Hawaii on Friday has managed to escape her abductor. An Amber Alert, issued on Friday after the girl's disappearance, and re-issued on Saturday morning, has been canceled. Mikella Debina, 15, (pictured) was allegedly kidnapped around...
Maui police searching for missing mom and 4-year-old son
The Maui Police Department are seeking help locating a missing mom and her son. Michaela Gomez, 33, and Kanawai Texeira, 4, were reported missing on Monday, September, 19.
Weekly Outstanding Warrants List: Sept. 16, 2022
DISCLAIMER: This list is active as of Sept. 16, 2022. Interested parties reading this list in the future should be aware that some individuals will have cleared up the matters of an outstanding warrant with the police department by then. They may no longer have a warrant out for their arrest, and the circumstances for which the original warrant was issued may be resolved absent serious penalties.
VIDEO: Police Investigate Homicide At Hawaiian Beaches
PUNA, Hawaiʻi - Hawaiʻi Police Captain Rio Amon-Wilkins comments at the scene of Thursday's discovery of a body at a residence on Kahakai Blvd. Video recorded on Thursday shows police investigating the scene of a possible homicide in the Hawaiian Beaches area of Puna. The body of an...
Former Nevada deputy AG charged with brutal 1972 stabbing death of Honolulu woman
HONOLULU — One of Nevada’s former top prosecutors has been arrested and charged in the brutal 1972 death of a woman stabbed 60 times inside her Honolulu apartment. Nancy Elaine Anderson, 19, had lived in Hawaii for just two months when she was slain. According to the Honolulu Star-Bulletin, the Michigan native was knifed to death the afternoon of Jan. 7, 1972, as her roommate slept in an adjacent bedroom.
Businessman pleads guilty in huge bribery scandal that led to convictions of 3 public officials
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The businessman at the center of the state’s largest bribery scandal pleaded guilty in federal court Monday. A former Maui wastewater official also pleaded guilty to receiving the bribes. Businessman Milton Choy made his first appearance in federal court today on bribery charges, where he pleaded...
Abducted Girl Rescued After Scuffle at Hilo Cafe; Watch Family’s Reaction
The girl who was reportedly abducted on Friday was found at Cafe Pesto in Hilo on Saturday and brought to safety. “We’re feeling so blessed,” Laureen Debina, aunt of Mikella Lani Debina, told Big Island Now. “Elated. We’re so thankful for the community that had a hand in bringing her back. Thank you, thank you, thank you.”
Police Investigating Woman Found Dead on Puna Property
Authorities are investigating a homicide after finding a woman dead in the Hawaiian Beaches subdivision in the Puna District early this morning. Hawai‘i Police Department’s Puna patrol officers responded to a report of an active burglary at a residence on Kahakai Boulevard shortly before 5 a.m. According to an HPD press release this morning, it was reported that the residence was being renovated and no one should have been on the premises.
Hawaii businessman, former Maui official plead guilty in bribery scandal
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Milton Choy, a Honolulu businessman pleaded guilty in court on Monday in connection to a bribery scandal that also involved three former state lawmakers. He was charged by prosecutors on Thursday, Sept. 15. Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news Stewart Olani Stant, […]
Big Island police initiate homicide case near Pahoa
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Island police are reporting a road closure for the next several hours on Kahakai Boulevard in Hawaiian Beaches, between South Nenue Street and Niuhi Street due to an ongoing investigation. Alternate route is South Puni Makai Loop.
Hawaii Senator Kurt Fevella calls for criminal penalties for false reporting following beach park incident
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Senate Minority leader Kurt Fevella (District 19) is calling on the Honolulu Police Department to pursue criminal penalties for false reporting to law enforcement, following an alleged incident that occurred on September 7. On the night of Wednesday, September 7, first responders arrived at a homeless encampment...
Police Seek Public Help Finding Pāhoa Man
Authorities seek the public’s help locating a Pāhoa man who was reported missing. According to Hawai’i police, 31-year-old Gary Silva-Evangelista has not been heard from since 2019. He is known to frequent the Hilo and Puna areas. Silva-Evangelista is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing...
Protesters Block Access To County Road Leading To Waipio Valley
Kupuna, taro farmers, residents and lineal descendants of Waipio Valley blocked access to the county road that leads down into the iconic valley on Monday. The blockade is a protest over Mayor Mitch Roth’s recent decision allowing limited access for Hawaii island residents, county-permitted tour operators and those seeking to practice Native Hawaiian customs and traditions.
What is a MAILE AMBER alert? Here’s what you need to know
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - People across the state were notified on their cellphones with an AMBER alert this weekend. Law enforcement experts said AMBER alerts haven’t been issued in recent memory. MAILE AMBER stands for a “Minor Abducted In Life-threatening Emergency” and “America’s Broadcast Emergency Response.”
