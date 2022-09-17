Read full article on original website
You definitely ain’t thugging like your raps with weak security. More like hugging it w your insurance policy. Someone please hug that man.
Los Angeles, California Residents To Get $225 PaymentsCadrene HeslopLos Angeles, CA
Yue Yu: Woman accused of poisoning husband faces him in court over custody battleLavinia ThompsonOrange, CA
This restaurant only makes one thing, and it's really goodCaroline at EatDrinkLAGlendale, CA
These Are the Best Waffles in CaliforniaLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Top Indian Takeout In Southern California, According to YelpLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Rapper says he was shot, robbed in North Hollywood after flaunting money and jewelry on social media
Wakko the Kidd and his sound engineer were shot in a robbery after a recording session on Sept. 1, according to the LAPD.
TMZ.com
Rapper PnB Rock Shot at Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles in Los Angeles
Rapper PnB Rock was shot while dining with his girlfriend at a Roscoe's Chicken and Waffles restaurant ... and video shows him fighting for his life. The shooting just happened, with restaurant employees in a panic as the rapper lay on the floor. Law enforcement sources say they got a call to the restaurant at 1:23 in the afternoon for a shooting victim.
hotnewhiphop.com
Tee Grizzley Speaks Out After Home Burglary
Tee Grizzley shared a video on Instagram, Saturday night, addressing the news that his Los Angeles home was burglarized two weeks ago. Looters reportedly smashed a window and stole over $1 million in jewelry as well as a heap of cash. News of the burglary comes following the death of...
After PnB Rock's death, Ice-T says some rappers skip jewelry because L.A. is 'dangerous'
In the wake of PnB Rock's killing, Ice-T tweets, 'Why test the streets.' L.A. rappers, he explains, have reasons why they don't wear a lot of jewelry.
SheKnows
Shaquille O’Neal Suddenly Took His $3 Million Las Vegas Estate Off the Market & We Understand Why
A bunch of stars have been snagging mansions straight from our Pinterest boards, and just as many are selling their picturesque estates. But one celebrity just abruptly changed his mind and decided to keep his dreamy mansion, and it was none other than basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal. O’Neal purchased...
Tekashi69’s Girlfriend Arrested for Allegedly Punching Him Outside a Restaurant
The girlfriend of a rapper who snitched on the Bloods found herself in Miami jail Monday after he told police she punched him in the face. Tekashi69, who agreed to a 2020 plea deal with the feds over a series of gang robberies and shootings in exchange for testifying against his associates in the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods, was seen arguing with his girlfriend Rachel Wattley outside of the Miami restaurant Kiki on the River. Wattley, also known by her rap name Jade, was witnessed by a nearby security guard throwing several swings at her boyfriend, and reportedly left a minor injury on Tekashi’s left cheek. Wattley is being held at Miami-Dade jail on a battery charge related to the domestic violence. The whole incident, which began inside the restaurant but spilled onto the street, was reportedly caught on security camera footage from inside the establishment, according to TMZ. The pair have been together for three years and have a 7-year-old child together.
Homeless woman arrested after she was found showering in Torrance home
A homeless woman was arrested after she found taking a shower in the bathroom of a Torrance home Thursday.A resident in the 22000 block of Ladeene Avenue called police to report an intruder, according to Torrance police. The intruder was a woman, and the resident said she was taking a shower in their bathroom.The woman may have gotten into the home through an unlocked door, the resident told police.When officers arrived, Torrance police say they immediately recognized her as a transient who has been in trouble with the law before. She was taken into custody without incident, and Torrance police...
PnB Rock’s girlfriend Stephanie Sibounheuang blamed for his shooting death by cruel trolls but she’s defended by Cardi B
The girlfriend of rapper PnB Rock has been defended by stars such as Cardi B after trolls blamed her for his shooting death. Rakim Hasheem Allen, 30, died in hospital after being shot during a restaurant robbery in Los Angeles on September 12. His death came months after the rapper...
Bear knuckle brawl! Shocking moment two of the predators fight on their hind legs on quiet residential street in Los Angeles
A video captured by a security camera outside a suburban Los Angeles home shows two black bears fighting beside a neighborhood car. One bear is seen walking around the front of an SUV parked in front of a Monrovia, California house before it is attacked by another bear trailing behind.
Disturbing Video Footage Of Hit-&-Run RELEASED As Notorious B.I.G.'s Daughter Posts Driver BF's $1 Million Bond
Graphic video footage shows the moment Tyshawn Baldwin — boyfriend of Notorious B.I.G.'s daughter T'yanna Wallace — struck a mother and her 2-year-old daughter while trying to evade arrest during a hit-and-run incident, Radar can confirm.Witnesses can be heard screaming and rushing to help as the chaos was unfolding in Queens, New York, on August 10, moments after Baldwin, 28, initially had complied with the officers' request to see his license and registration.RadarOnline.com has learned that Baldwin was stopped by police after parking his 2021 Durango SRT Hellcat in a busy intersection. His loud exhaust and dark tinted windows were...
ohmymag.co.uk
Man jumps on a Lamborghini, car owner makes him regret it (VIDEO)
Loud, gleaming, powerful sports cars are eye-catchers. After all, that's what they're made for and their owners know it (it's probably even part of the pleasure of owning a prestigious vehicle). But like many luxury items, sports cars can make some people jealous. In San Francisco, a man showed his jealousy (or disgust, we don't know) in a rather peculiar way after coming across a superb Lamborghini...
‘It was not suicide’: Son of woman found hanged and burned in LA’s Griffith Park hits back at police
On 9 August, at around 12.30pm, authorities from the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) found a body engulfed in flames and hanging from a tree in Griffith Park.It was the body of a woman who was found northeast of the Griffith Observatory, near a carousel and the Los Angeles Zoo, said the LAPD.“There are no indicators of foul play,” said detective Michael Ventura, who added that there were no indications to suggest that someone committed an act against her will.The LAFD (Los Angeles Fire Department) arrived at the scene, and were in charge of locating the human remains and extinguishing...
Maria Shriver looks unrecognizable while visiting new home in Santa Monica
Maria Shriver looked unrecognizable while out and about over the weekend. The former first lady of California was photographed in Santa Monica, Calif., sporting a new look while seemingly going makeup-free. In photos obtained by Page Six exclusively, the 66-year-old headed to her car after stopping by the construction site where she is building a new home. While Shriver seemed to be in great spirits, her face looked different than it has in recent years. The niece of the late President John F. Kennedy kept things casual in black leggings, a purple T-shirt and a pair of gray sneakers. Shriver used a claw clip to...
Lori Harvey Rocks Daisy Dukes, High Heels & Yankee Hat At Dinner In LA: Photos
Looks like Lori Harvey isn’t letting her breakup with Michael B. Jordan keep her from having a good time! The model was spotted leaving celeb hotspot Catch in West Hollywood on Saturday, August 20 and it appeared like the recent split was the furthest thing from her mind. Rocking a pair of daisy dukes, high heels and a white crop top, Lori was every inch the single gal ready to mingle!
HipHopDX.com
Tyrese Gets Back With Ex-Girlfriend Zelie Timothy After Labeling Her ‘Poison’
Tyrese has apparently mended his relationship with former girlfriend Zelie Timothy — and now, they’re back on. Months after the Fast & Furious star labeled Timothy “poison,” the Dominican model uploaded a clip of herself and Tyrese on the beach looking happily in love. With Brent...
Jeff Bezos’s ex-wife MacKenzie Scott donates her two Beverly Hills mansions worth $55m to charity
MacKenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has donated two Beverly Hills homes for a total of $55m. Ms Scott’s estimated net worth is $37bn. She owns four per cent of Amazon after selling $8.5bn in company stocks earlier this year. She has so far donated more than $12bn to charitable causes and groups. The non-profit California Community Foundation (CCF), announced last month that the 52-year-old was giving up “two single-family residences valued at $55 million,” according to the New York Post. Last year, Ms Scott married Dan Jewett, a high school chemistry teacher. She transferred the...
Person jumps to death off 101 Freeway in Downtown LA
A person jumped off a 101 Freeway overpass in Downtown Los Angeles on Monday, prompting an immediate closure of the southbound side of the freeway.The person died immediately after jumping off the bridge near Grand Park. The person jumped off around 3:50 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.The person's identification has not been released at this moment. Caltrans announced that southbound side of the 101 Freeway at Broadway Avenue while authorities investigate the scene.
nextbigfuture.com
Drought Reveals Fifth Mob Body Near Vegas
Five skeletons have now been found in the receding waters of Lake Mead near Las Vegas. The water level at Lake Mead is lower than any time since the 1930s. The first body was found in a barrel in the spring. The person inside was dead of a gunshot wound decades ago, according to authorities. Nearby that location just this week, a gun was also found. Lake Mead is the largest reservoir in the USA. It has dipped to record low levels amid a worsening drought.
