ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Cyclists on alert for swooping magpies at world titles

By William WEST
AFP
AFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hhDtI_0hzCrjNh00
Cyclists pass a sign warning people of swooping magpies /AFP

Riders are bracing for an unusual threat at the world cycling championships in Australia this week -- swooping magpies.

Wollongong, a coastal city 80 kilometres (50 miles) south of Sydney that is hosting the eight-day event from Sunday, is home to flocks of the notoriously territorial black-and-white birds.

September is peak swooping season as magpies seek to protect their young in the nest, which can include dive-bombing people on bikes they perceive as a threat.

"Magpies can be quite territorial and there's going to be a lot going on in their particular areas," Paul Partland from the Illawarra Animal Hospital told local radio station Wave FM.

"Swooping birds tend to target people that are by themselves and also people that are moving in very fast ways."

More than 1,000 cyclists from over 70 nations will be vying for 13 gold medals in races of wheel-to-wheel combat at the championships.

Although the riders will be wearing helmets, the threat from the sharp-beaked birds is a genuine concern.

"A fairly large bird came very close and it just kept following me," Belgian cyclist Remco Evenepoel, who won the Vuelta a Espana in Spain last week, told cycling.com after a training session on Friday.

"It was terrifying. But that's Australia, apparently. I hope it's the only time it happens, but I am afraid of it," added Evenepoel, among the favourite for Sunday's men's time trial.

Fellow time trial contender Stefan Kung revealed one of his Swiss teammates was also targeted.

"Yeah, one of our guys has been attacked already by a magpie," he said.

Australia has a website for reporting magpie attacks, with 1,492 registered this year including 192 injuries, often minor.

But there have been fatalities, including a cyclist in Wollongong who died in 2019 when he crashed into a fence post while trying to avoid a swooping magpie.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Nations League games offer last chance to prepare for World Cup

A hectic schedule of club football ahead of the World Cup is interrupted this week as national teams get a last chance to finetune their preparations before travelling to Qatar for the start of the tournament on November 20. Holding the World Cup in the middle of the European season is having major consequences for clubs but also for coaches of national teams.
FIFA
Outsider.com

WATCH: Trail Runner Accidentally Ends up Leading Herd of Hundreds of Sheep

An unsuspecting trail runner became a shepherdess when she suddenly found a huge flock of sheep eagerly following her every step. On September 9, an artist exploring, Eleanor Scholz, a trail near Puy de Dôme, France found a woman leading the herd through the trees. Naturally, Scholz, a California native, stopped at the side of the trail and recorded the bizarre incident. She asked the runner about her odd situation, and apparently, the sheep didn’t belong to her. In fact, she wasn’t sure where they even came from.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyclist#Magpies#Espana#Wave Fm#Belgian
AFP

Nine killed in campaign accident in Brazil

An auditorium hosting a campaign event ahead of Brazil's upcoming elections partially collapsed on Tuesday, killing nine people and injuring at least 31, authorities said. There were 64 people in all in attendance at the time, officials said.
HEALTH SERVICES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

It’s official: You are old

They say that time is undefeated, and on that note we present to you 15-year-old Arsenal debutant Ethan Nwaneri. Nwaneri came on against Brentford in Sunday’s 3-0 win for the Gunners, becoming the youngest player in Premier League history at the age of 15 years, 181 days. The attacking midfielder broke the previous record of 16 years and 30 days, which was set by Liverpool winger Harvey Elliott in 2019 when he was at Fulham. “He has trained a couple of times with us and I had a feeling yesterday that if the opportunity came I would do it,” Arsenal head coach Mikel...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Switzerland signs contract for 36 US fighter jets

Switzerland signed a controversial contract on Monday to buy 36 US F-35 stealth fighter jets at a cost of more than six billion francs ($6.2 billion).  The selection of the F-35 by the Swiss government in June 2021 sparked some controversy, particularly in light of the cost-overruns of the fighter programme in the United States.
ECONOMY
AFP

AFP

84K+
Followers
33K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy