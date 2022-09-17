Read full article on original website
COLUMN: Cabrillo’s Vacated Wins Don’t Lessen Jags’ Miraculous Start
This week, The562’s coverage is sponsored by Long Beach Gives. Visit LongBeachGives.org to find your cause! Donations will be accepted through Sept. 22. The562’s coverage of Cabrillo Athletics is sponsored by the Cohn Family. This week I experienced the most pain I’ve ever felt sitting at a keyboard,...
The 562
STANDINGS: Long Beach Boys’ Water Polo
This week, The562’s coverage is sponsored by Long Beach Gives. Visit LongBeachGives.org to find your cause! Donations will be accepted through Sept. 22. Here’s how the local high school boys’ water polo teams stand in the Moore League. Long Beach Poly is the only local team in...
The562.org’s Athletes of the Week
The562’s Athletes of the Week is sponsored by the Long Beach Century Club. Congratulations to our Athletes of the Week and thanks to the Long Beach Century Club and Naples Rib Company for their support. HIGH SCHOOL. Jason Robinson, Long Beach Poly Football. The junior USC commit was outstanding...
STANDINGS: Long Beach Girls’ Volleyball, Week 4
St. Anthony at Mary Star of the Sea (6 p.m.) All matches scheduled to start between 5-5:30 p.m., unless otherwise noted. Tyler Hendrickson was born and raised in Long Beach, and started covering sports in his hometown in 2010. After five years as a sportswriter, Tyler joined the athletic department at Long Beach State University in 2015. He spent more than four years in the athletic communications department, working primarily with the Dirtbags baseball program. Tyler also co-authored of The History of Long Beach Poly: Scholars & Champions.
VIDEO: LBCC vs Chaffey JuCo Football
This week, The562’s coverage is sponsored by Long Beach Gives. Visit LongBeachGives.org to find your cause! Donations will be accepted through Sept. 22. The562’s coverage of Vikings athletics is sponsored in part by Long Beach City College.
STANDINGS: Long Beach High School Football, Week Six
An LBC native, Mike Guardabascio has been covering Long Beach sports professionally for 13 years, with his work published in dozens of Southern California magazines and newspapers. He's won numerous awards for his writing as well as the CIF Southern Section’s Champion For Character Award, and is the author of three books about Long Beach history.
Class of 2023 Forward Brandon Williams Commits to UCLA Men's Basketball
Mick Cronin and the Bruins picked up their second commitment of the cycle on Monday, adding the top recruit out of New York.
saturdaytradition.com
Troy Aikman, former UCLA QB, embarrassed with lack of fans at Rose Bowl
One of the reasons that makes college sports so great are the atmospheres and the fans who pack their cathedral each Saturday to watch their team play for 7 or so Saturdays every fall… except if you are a UCLA fan. Former star quarterback Troy Aikman was disgusted with...
Lack of Attendance: It's Not on UCLA Fans, It's on the Losing Program
This article was originally published August 9th, but we've updated it here since it is now amazingly appropriate and timely. The new portions are in italics. We recently published a story about how a study determined that UCLA was one of the most popular football programs in the nation (GO HERE).
LBCC Football Wins Last-Second Thriller Over Chaffey
This week, The562’s coverage is sponsored by Long Beach Gives. Visit LongBeachGives.org to find your cause! Donations will be accepted through Sept. 22. The562’s coverage of Vikings athletics is sponsored in part by Long Beach City College. With 48 seconds remaining and his team trailing by 6, Qeanu...
theeastsiderla.com
Former Dodger pitcher Fernando Valenzuela is a hit at East LA parade
East Los Angeles -- Former Dodger pitcher Fernando Valenzuela waves to the crowd gathered Sunday morning for the East Los Angeles Mexican Independence Day Parade. The legendary pitcher served as grand marshal of the parade, which returned following a two-year pandemic hiatus.
lbbusinessjournal.com
Popcorn World brings Chicago-style gourmet popcorn to Bixby Knolls on Oct. 1
Long Beach is becoming the new home to a gourmet popcorn experience with the opening of Popcorn World on Oct. 1 in Bixby Knolls. The store, initially slated to open in June, began in Calhoun, Georgia, in 2008 with 25 to 30 different flavors. The business now boasts nearly 500 different recipes, from savory flavors such as dill pickle, hot wings, or hot dogs and ketchup, to sweeter varieties like cheesecake coated in graham cracker crumbs and banana pudding dusted with wafers. The Long Beach location is expected to have 100 to 120 flavors at a time.
A Private Members Club Opens in L.A.’s Historically Black West Adams Neighborhood
Dreamed up and co-founded by former Georgetown undergraduate classmates Ryan Wilson and TK Petersen, The Gathering Spot is a private membership network designed as a place for connectivity and community building. “It’s like a think tank and a country club, minus the elitism,” Wilson, CEO of the company, tells THR. More from The Hollywood ReporterSterling K. Brown on Flexing Comedic Chops in 'Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul': "It Was Exhausting"Box Office: Jordan Peele's 'Nope' Scares Up $44M Opening'Nope' Review: Jordan Peele's Rapturous and Suspenseful Sci-Fi Ride “We’re used to being tolerated in spaces and not celebrated within them. So what is it like...
Los Angeles, California Residents To Get $225 Payments
Do you live in Los Angeles, California? Well, the state has important news for you and other locals. The program is now open to help LA locals stay chilled for the rest of the summer.
The 5 Best Fried Chicken Places In Los Angeles Today
Here's five fried chicken spots in LA you must try (that are not big brands). 5 Great Spots to Get Fried Chicken in Los AngelesAdobe. (Los Angeles, CA) - If fried chicken is the king of comfort food, Los Angeles is the fried chicken king.
2urbangirls.com
Shooting erupts in Compton near high school
COMPTON, Calif. – A shooting was reported in Compton that left one injured Sept. 18. According to the Citizen app, a man was shot near a backpack giveaway at Dominguez High School. The only description of the suspect was that they were an “armed man” who fled on foot....
Mas Chingon Tacos to Debut in South Gate
This new restaurant comes from the same owner of Flipping Byrd
Mexican Independence Day Parade returns to East LA￼
Dodger great Fernando Valenzuela will be the Grand Marshall at Sunday’s Mexican Independence Day Parade, which returns to East Los Angeles after a two-year COVID hiatus. The parade will retake its traditional route on César Chávez Ave. –Westbound from Mednick to Gage– starting at 10 am. Following the parade, a Grand Festival with performances, food and games will be held at Belvedere Park, on 1st and Mednick, through 5 pm.
foodgressing.com
Best Fried Chicken in Buena Park California
The taste of a crispy fried exterior with that juicy, tender center is a marriage of flavor that keeps people coming back for more. This list of the top 10 best fried chicken in Buena Park CA will truly delight your taste buds. Pelicana Chicken. With over 50 variations of...
Police search Compton neighborhood after downtown LA robbery, shooting leads to pursuit
A valet was shot during a robbery and shooting in downtown Los Angeles that led to a pursuit that ended in Compton, where police have four people in custodyLAPD officers responding to a report of a robbery in the 900 block of South Broadway heard gunshots as they were arrived at about 2:45 a.m. Several suspects trying to drive off in a black BMW shot at officers, who gave chase.The chase led to the 900 block of West Piru Street in Compton, where the suspects abandoned the vehicle. An LAPD sergeant in Compton said that three suspects were in custody,...
