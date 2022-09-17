ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, OH

Miami County Walk to End Alzheimer’s set for today

By WHIO Staff
 3 days ago
TROY — This morning people across the area will be participating in the Miami County Walk to End Alzheimer’s event.

Pre-walk activities are expected to begin at 9 a.m., with a ceremony held at 9:45 a.m.

The walk will kick off at 10:00 a.m. at Courthouse Plaza on West Main Street in Troy.

>>How does Alzheimer’s disease kill you?

The Miami County Walk is one of more than 600 national walks that annually raise money for Alzheimer’s and other dementia research and allows the Alzheimer’s Association to provide free care and support services to local families, according to a release from the organization.

For more information, you can visit the Walk to End Alzheimer’s website.

