Kimball, NE

Hays Post

Another wildfire breaks out in Nebraska’s parched Panhandle

LINCOLN — Nearly 30 volunteer fire departments battled erratic winds and a temperature inversion trapping smoke near the ground at a wildfire south of Gering in Nebraska’s Panhandle. The 3,700-acre Smokey Fire broke out Tuesday afternoon, and its cause had not been determined by Wednesday. Four single-engine air...
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

'Anyone can be involved': New Cheyenne County Chamber President emphasizes community

SIDNEY, Neb. — The Cheyenne County Chamber of Commerce has hired a new chamber president, with Toshia Jones having now served in the position for about a month. “Something that I was really looking forward to is diving in and getting to know the community,” Jones said. “I’m not from here, so getting involved was really something I wanted to do, and this position allows me to do that.”
CHEYENNE COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Farmer's Day this weekend in Kimball

KIMBALL – Cruise night, live music, a parade, and demolition derby highlight the activities at the Farmer’s Day celebration in Kimball this weekend. The annual event begins Friday at noon with the Bake and Book Sale at the Kimball Public Library and a bike race at 2nd & Chestnut at 4:30 p.m. Activities continue through Sunday.
KIMBALL, NE
klkntv.com

Firefighters battling ‘Smokey Fire’ aided by overnight rains, high humidity

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska Emergency Management Agency provided an update on Friday on the state’s response to the wildfire 15 miles south of Gering. Favorable weather conditions, including rain and high humidity, are aiding firefighters working to contain the blaze. Another round of rain is forecast Friday night.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Annual Fireman's Banquet, service hours celebrated

SIDNEY, Neb. -- Local firemen were recognized for their achievements at the Annual Fireman's Banquet. On Saturday, Sept. 7 the Cheyenne County Volunteer Fire Department celebrated their hard work at Dude's Steakhouse. Fireman Nick Sutton was awarded firefighter of the year. John Wolever was runner up for firefighter of the...
CHEYENNE COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Sidney's annual Oktoberfest begins Sept. 30

SIDNEY – The City of Sidney will tap the keg at noon on Friday, Sept. 30 to mark the opening of the 2022 Oktoberfest celebration at the Cheyenne County Fairgrounds. The annual fall celebration will feature free entertainment and live music Sept. 30 – Oct. 2 from school bands, choirs, and dance and cheer teams. There will be live music from the Denver & District Pipe Band & Dancers at 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights, Rascal Martinez at 4 p.m. Friday, Area 308 at 9 p.m. Friday, and the Hector Anchondo Band on Saturday at 9 p.m.
SIDNEY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

SPD: Woman caught shoplifting at Menards, facing drug charges

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. — The Scottsbluff jail staff reported finding a suspected fentanyl pill in a woman's bra. On July 27, Menards employees called Scottsbluff Police Department in reference to two female shoplifting suspects. SPD reported talking to one of the shoplifting suspects identified as 36-year-old Sheila Bouldt. According to...
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE

