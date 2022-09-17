Read full article on original website
Related
Colorado ANG to conduct major readiness exercise in Scottsbluff at WNRA
BUCKLEY SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo.–The 140th Wing, Colorado Air National Guard, will conduct a readiness exercise at Western Nebraska Regional Airport, Scottsbluff, Nebraska, Sept. 22-25, 2022. Wing personnel will conduct 24-hour training operations in a simulated combat environment, meaning the local community can anticipate an increase in flight activity...
Another wildfire breaks out in Nebraska’s parched Panhandle
LINCOLN — Nearly 30 volunteer fire departments battled erratic winds and a temperature inversion trapping smoke near the ground at a wildfire south of Gering in Nebraska’s Panhandle. The 3,700-acre Smokey Fire broke out Tuesday afternoon, and its cause had not been determined by Wednesday. Four single-engine air...
Air Force brings roadblock to what would be Nebraska's largest wind project
It would have been the largest wind project in the state, bringing in loads of money for the landowners, the developers, the county and local schools.
News Channel Nebraska
'Anyone can be involved': New Cheyenne County Chamber President emphasizes community
SIDNEY, Neb. — The Cheyenne County Chamber of Commerce has hired a new chamber president, with Toshia Jones having now served in the position for about a month. “Something that I was really looking forward to is diving in and getting to know the community,” Jones said. “I’m not from here, so getting involved was really something I wanted to do, and this position allows me to do that.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
News Channel Nebraska
Farmer's Day this weekend in Kimball
KIMBALL – Cruise night, live music, a parade, and demolition derby highlight the activities at the Farmer’s Day celebration in Kimball this weekend. The annual event begins Friday at noon with the Bake and Book Sale at the Kimball Public Library and a bike race at 2nd & Chestnut at 4:30 p.m. Activities continue through Sunday.
Scotts Bluff Co. authorities respond to 2 accidents within 30 minutes
On Sept. 19 police and emergency personnel responded to two separate injury accidents reported 27 minutes apart from each other in Scotts Bluff County. At 6:52 a.m. a two-vehicle injury accident was reported at the intersection of Highland Road and County Road 28. A 50-year-old male from Gering and a...
klkntv.com
Firefighters battling ‘Smokey Fire’ aided by overnight rains, high humidity
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska Emergency Management Agency provided an update on Friday on the state’s response to the wildfire 15 miles south of Gering. Favorable weather conditions, including rain and high humidity, are aiding firefighters working to contain the blaze. Another round of rain is forecast Friday night.
News Channel Nebraska
Annual Fireman's Banquet, service hours celebrated
SIDNEY, Neb. -- Local firemen were recognized for their achievements at the Annual Fireman's Banquet. On Saturday, Sept. 7 the Cheyenne County Volunteer Fire Department celebrated their hard work at Dude's Steakhouse. Fireman Nick Sutton was awarded firefighter of the year. John Wolever was runner up for firefighter of the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
News Channel Nebraska
Sidney's annual Oktoberfest begins Sept. 30
SIDNEY – The City of Sidney will tap the keg at noon on Friday, Sept. 30 to mark the opening of the 2022 Oktoberfest celebration at the Cheyenne County Fairgrounds. The annual fall celebration will feature free entertainment and live music Sept. 30 – Oct. 2 from school bands, choirs, and dance and cheer teams. There will be live music from the Denver & District Pipe Band & Dancers at 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights, Rascal Martinez at 4 p.m. Friday, Area 308 at 9 p.m. Friday, and the Hector Anchondo Band on Saturday at 9 p.m.
News Channel Nebraska
Officials consider Banner County wildfire 100% contained after burning over 4,000 acres
BANNER COUNTY - The Smokey Fire in the Nebraska panhandle is considered 100% contained. The fire, which started last Tuesday, burned 4,348 acres in hilly terrain in Banner County. Weather conditions over the weekend assisted with containment levels. Banner County and McGrew Fire departments were released and no other assets...
News Channel Nebraska
SPD: Woman caught shoplifting at Menards, facing drug charges
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. — The Scottsbluff jail staff reported finding a suspected fentanyl pill in a woman's bra. On July 27, Menards employees called Scottsbluff Police Department in reference to two female shoplifting suspects. SPD reported talking to one of the shoplifting suspects identified as 36-year-old Sheila Bouldt. According to...
Comments / 0