SIDNEY, Neb. — The Cheyenne County Chamber of Commerce has hired a new chamber president, with Toshia Jones having now served in the position for about a month. “Something that I was really looking forward to is diving in and getting to know the community,” Jones said. “I’m not from here, so getting involved was really something I wanted to do, and this position allows me to do that.”

CHEYENNE COUNTY, NE ・ 1 HOUR AGO