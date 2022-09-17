Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Alabama Mother Disappears After Stranger Asks Her To Braid His Daughters' HairThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBirmingham, AL
Huntsville Utilities and Birmingham Water Works Charged Residents High Utility Bills for 'Half a Month' or Less UsageZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Hoover Girls Win Miss Iron City TitlesP3 StrategiesHoover, AL
Related
Bham Now
How to grow a thriving butterfly garden in Birmingham—tips from Verna Gates
This piece was written by Verna Gates for Bham Now. If you want to change the world, plant flowers. Flowers nurture bees and butterflies—they’re critical pollinators for food crops and native plants. They also nurture us, with color, scent and hours of entertainment as you watch flying flowers dance among the blooms in your garden. Here’s how Verna Gates is growing a butterfly garden in Birmingham.
Bham Now
Red Mountain Makers Grand Opening and Fundraiser
Come see the new Red Mountain Makers location at Hardware Park and learn about everything we have to offer!. Six months ago, the Red Mountain Makers made the move into our new 7800 square foot location in Hardware Park, a thriving hub of engineering, innovation, product development and manufacturing in Downtown Birmingham! We’ve been pretty busy since then – hosting over 100 classes and a lot of awesome projects by our makers (check out our Instagram), while also renovating, building, and turning our new home into an amazing resource for the Birmingham Community. We’re finally ready to unveil all our hard work to the public at our Grand Opening and Fundraiser event on September 18th, 2022. Come visit the maker space from 1 to 5pm for an afternoon full of demonstrations, tours, giveaways, and more! Our makers, instructors, and entrepreneurs will be there to show off all the amazing work going on ar Red Mountain Makers including welding, forging, woodworking, 3D printing, electronics, ham radio, sewing, laser cutting, and more! You might even get to try your hand at some of these yourself and discover a new hobby!
Bham Now
5 new Magic City businesses opening now + coming soon, including Iron City PAWfection
This one specifically goes out to our dog lovers and foodies (and we know there’s a lot of you who are both). There are so many new Birmingham businesses that are either on their way, or even better, businesses opening now. Here are just five of our favorites. 1....
Bham Now
30 must-try cheap eats for under $10 in Birmingham
Sometimes life gets so busy you need a week of just dining out, which can be expensive. Don’t worry because we’ve gathered some of the cheapest eats in Birmingham where the tastes are just as phenomenal as the price. 1. Karam’s Restaurant. The latest African cuisine here...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bham Now
Save 20% at 250 popular retailers with Shop Save & Share—Sept. 28-Oct. 9
The best time of the year (for shoppers, at least) is almost here. Thanks to the Junior League of Birmingham’s (JLB) Shop Save & Share event, you can save big at your favorite retailers and give back to community organizations at the same time. Discover how shopping ’til you drop will help make a difference in the Shop Save & Share event from Wednesday, September 28 to Sunday, October 9.
Bham Now
How Image Hive digitizes family photos, videos and more in Avondale
If you’re like my family, you probably have a cardboard box or two filled with VHS home movies, old photos and maybe even some Super 8 movie film. Sound familiar? If you want to view those old movies but already threw away your VHS player, you need to check out Image Hive.
Bham Now
Now the News: Crestwood Festival Centre sold for $9M, new Rougaroux location in Mountain Brook + more
Happy Monday, Birmingham! Ready to kick off a new week in The Magic City? We’ve got you covered with some of the latest happenings around town, including the purchase of Crestwood Festival Centre, a new shopping center for Pell City and several new openings. Read on for more. 6...
Bham Now
ReFRAME is this fall’s can’t-miss opening, Sept. 29 5-9PM at the Birmingham Museum of Art
The changing of the seasons means new galleries at the Birmingham Museum of Art (BMA), and you’re invited to a very special season opening to celebrate: The {fall} ReFRAME Party, sponsored by Medical Properties Trust on Thursday, September 29, from 5-9PM. From the most unique nail art ever to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bham Now
Get tickets to The Magic City HBCU Breakfast Oct. 27
The Birmingham Business Alliance (BBA) is working to grow talent in The Magic City, and they need your help. Keep reading to find out how you can help students from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) find internship opportunities at the BBA’s breakfast on Thursday, October 27. BBA is...
Bham Now
X⁴ Fitness’s new location opens in October, right next to The Pizitz—how you can save 20% when you join
It’s time to achieve your fitness goals and it’s easier to achieve those goals when you sweat it out with the coaches at X⁴ Fitness at their new location in the New Ideal Building, right next to The Pizitz, in October. Keep reading to find out how you can get 20% off your X⁴ Fitness membership today.
Bham Now
L’Chaim 2022
L’Chaim (“to life”) is an annual fundraising event for the Alabama Holocaust Education Center that makes educational programming possible in the coming year. It is the perfect opportunity to honor individuals dedicated to sharing our message of “Now More than Ever: NEVER AGAIN.”. HONOREES. Our honorees...
Bham Now
Job-seekers: There are over 23k job openings in Birmingham-Hoover right now
Birmingham, it’s a great time to be looking for your next job. The Greater Birmingham Area has over 23k job openings, according to Indeed.com, so get your resume and interviewing skills ready. Keep reading to learn which companies are hiring. Find your next job on Bham Now’s featured listings...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bham Now
NEW COOPER GREEN: $120M state of the art medical clinic approved
The Board of Trustees of the University of Alabama System has given final approval to the Cooper Green Mercy Health Services Authority to replace the current Cooper Green building with a state-of-the-art medical clinic. The new five-story building will be 207,000 square feet with an overall estimated cost of $120...
Comments / 0