Birmingham, AL

Bham Now

How to grow a thriving butterfly garden in Birmingham—tips from Verna Gates

This piece was written by Verna Gates for Bham Now. If you want to change the world, plant flowers. Flowers nurture bees and butterflies—they’re critical pollinators for food crops and native plants. They also nurture us, with color, scent and hours of entertainment as you watch flying flowers dance among the blooms in your garden. Here’s how Verna Gates is growing a butterfly garden in Birmingham.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Red Mountain Makers Grand Opening and Fundraiser

Come see the new Red Mountain Makers location at Hardware Park and learn about everything we have to offer!. Six months ago, the Red Mountain Makers made the move into our new 7800 square foot location in Hardware Park, a thriving hub of engineering, innovation, product development and manufacturing in Downtown Birmingham! We’ve been pretty busy since then – hosting over 100 classes and a lot of awesome projects by our makers (check out our Instagram), while also renovating, building, and turning our new home into an amazing resource for the Birmingham Community. We’re finally ready to unveil all our hard work to the public at our Grand Opening and Fundraiser event on September 18th, 2022. Come visit the maker space from 1 to 5pm for an afternoon full of demonstrations, tours, giveaways, and more! Our makers, instructors, and entrepreneurs will be there to show off all the amazing work going on ar Red Mountain Makers including welding, forging, woodworking, 3D printing, electronics, ham radio, sewing, laser cutting, and more! You might even get to try your hand at some of these yourself and discover a new hobby!
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

30 must-try cheap eats for under $10 in Birmingham

Sometimes life gets so busy you need a week of just dining out, which can be expensive. Don’t worry because we’ve gathered some of the cheapest eats in Birmingham where the tastes are just as phenomenal as the price. 1. Karam’s Restaurant. The latest African cuisine here...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Birmingham, AL
Society
Birmingham, AL
Lifestyle
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
Local
Alabama Society
City
Birmingham, AL
Bham Now

Save 20% at 250 popular retailers with Shop Save & Share—Sept. 28-Oct. 9

The best time of the year (for shoppers, at least) is almost here. Thanks to the Junior League of Birmingham’s (JLB) Shop Save & Share event, you can save big at your favorite retailers and give back to community organizations at the same time. Discover how shopping ’til you drop will help make a difference in the Shop Save & Share event from Wednesday, September 28 to Sunday, October 9.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Get tickets to The Magic City HBCU Breakfast Oct. 27

The Birmingham Business Alliance (BBA) is working to grow talent in The Magic City, and they need your help. Keep reading to find out how you can help students from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) find internship opportunities at the BBA’s breakfast on Thursday, October 27. BBA is...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

L'Chaim 2022

L’Chaim (“to life”) is an annual fundraising event for the Alabama Holocaust Education Center that makes educational programming possible in the coming year. It is the perfect opportunity to honor individuals dedicated to sharing our message of “Now More than Ever: NEVER AGAIN.”. HONOREES. Our honorees...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

NEW COOPER GREEN: $120M state of the art medical clinic approved

The Board of Trustees of the University of Alabama System has given final approval to the Cooper Green Mercy Health Services Authority to replace the current Cooper Green building with a state-of-the-art medical clinic. The new five-story building will be 207,000 square feet with an overall estimated cost of $120...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL

