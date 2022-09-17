Come see the new Red Mountain Makers location at Hardware Park and learn about everything we have to offer!. Six months ago, the Red Mountain Makers made the move into our new 7800 square foot location in Hardware Park, a thriving hub of engineering, innovation, product development and manufacturing in Downtown Birmingham! We’ve been pretty busy since then – hosting over 100 classes and a lot of awesome projects by our makers (check out our Instagram), while also renovating, building, and turning our new home into an amazing resource for the Birmingham Community. We’re finally ready to unveil all our hard work to the public at our Grand Opening and Fundraiser event on September 18th, 2022. Come visit the maker space from 1 to 5pm for an afternoon full of demonstrations, tours, giveaways, and more! Our makers, instructors, and entrepreneurs will be there to show off all the amazing work going on ar Red Mountain Makers including welding, forging, woodworking, 3D printing, electronics, ham radio, sewing, laser cutting, and more! You might even get to try your hand at some of these yourself and discover a new hobby!

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO