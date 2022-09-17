ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Comments / 0

Related
citrustv.com

Defense Sparks a Historic Start for Men’s Soccer

Syracuse, N.Y. – A year ago, Syracuse men’s soccer won two of eight ACC matches. After all, the ACC is widely considered the best conference in NCAA men’s soccer. In the latest coaches poll, three of the top five teams in the country came from the ACC. This is what makes Syracuse’s 6-0-1 record and 2-0-0 start to conference play in 2022 so impressive.
SYRACUSE, NY
citrustv.com

Penalty Stroke Saves Syracuse Field Hockey in 1-0 Win Over Hofstra

Rain is on the forecast today, and SU needed it badly. For 58 minutes, the game was scoreless, before Laura Graziosi broke the stalemate with a penalty stroke. The senior’s first goal of the season led Syracuse to a 1-0 win over Hofstra. SU’s head coach Ange Bradley said that, when you’re standing on this spot, confidence is what matters.
SYRACUSE, NY
citrustv.com

Syracuse Football Downs Purdue 32-29 in the Final Moments

Following an abysmal first half, Syracuse responded with 29 points in the final 30 minutes, including a dramatic final drive. CitrusTV’s Cameron Ezeir details SU’s picturesque final play and the Orange’s pair of weapons that connected on it.
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Syracuse, NY
Clemson, SC
Sports
City
Clemson, SC
Syracuse, NY
Sports
thecomeback.com

South Carolina football coach apologizes for shocking Title IX gaffe

It’s always a bad sign for a college football coach to have to apologize for something else other than his team’s performance during a 41-point loss to a conference rival. But that’s exactly what has happened to South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer after his team’s loss to the University of Georgia on Saturday.
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Noonan
dawgsports.com

What Was Shane Beamer Thinking?

If you’ve watched enough college football on television you know the moment. That point late in the game when the camera pans to the losing coach. He’s standing there, looking like his wife left him and/or his dog died, and you wonder “what is that poor guy thinking right now?”
ATHENS, GA
citrustv.com

News Live at 6 | Friday, September 16th

CitrusTV anchors Chilekasi Adele and Ashley Wenskoski are in studio to break down today’s top stories. CitrusTV reporter Nicole Aponte breaks down the recent burglaries in SU’s off-campus neighborhood. CitrusTV reporter Ronnie Parrillo visits the Syracuse Italian Festival. CitrusTV reporter Walker Simmons talks to a local fisherman about how a NY river was ranked the best to bass fish. CitrusTV reporter Benjamin Schiller discusses how a Georgia man has been charged with impersonating SU students.
SYRACUSE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orange#Tigers#Acc Atlantic#Colgate
citrustv.com

Juice and Java | Saturday, September 17th

Juice and Java hosts Nicole Aponte and Josh Meyers are in studio this morning to break down the week’s top stories. Juice and Java reporter Teagan Brown visits the Syracuse Italian Festival. Nicole and Josh speak with the president of University Union about tomorrow’s Juice Jam concert. Entertainment Correspondent Alexa LaMalfa breaks down this morning’s top entertainment headlines. Nicole and Josh learn how to play tennis!
SYRACUSE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Wake Forest University
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
nowhabersham.com

Roads Less Traveled: Pickens Nose, NC

Just over the state line outside of Otto, North Carolina, lies a hidden gem among the mountains. Pickens Nose is a 20-minute hike to spectacular rock outcroppings sitting at over 4900ft of elevation. These outcroppings peer out over the Nantahala Wilderness, which in Cherokee means “land of the noon day sun”. The steep walls of the mountains block the sun from reaching the valley floors until noon, thus the Cherokee’s description. The Nantahala region is well known to hikers, kayakers, bikers and joy-riders, but this particular mountain is a bit out of the way thus making it truly a “road less traveled”.
OTTO, NC
The Albany Herald

UGA moves closer to sale of Lake Blackshear property

ATHENS — The University of Georgia is moving closer to finalizing a sale of property on Lake Blackshear in south Georgia. The 2,500-acre lakefront parcel was donated to the UGA Warnell School of Forestry and Natural Resources by Charles Wheatley in 1989. UGA is now working with Forest Resource Consultants to sell the entire parcel, as changing market forces and unsolicited inquiries revealed selling the entire property would be the best option for the school.
ATHENS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy