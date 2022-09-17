Read full article on original website
citrustv.com
Defense Sparks a Historic Start for Men’s Soccer
Syracuse, N.Y. – A year ago, Syracuse men’s soccer won two of eight ACC matches. After all, the ACC is widely considered the best conference in NCAA men’s soccer. In the latest coaches poll, three of the top five teams in the country came from the ACC. This is what makes Syracuse’s 6-0-1 record and 2-0-0 start to conference play in 2022 so impressive.
Henry explains why Swinney's defensive message ‘really pissed me off’
In the days following what Dabo Swinney viewed as a lethargic showing from his defense in the second game of the season, Clemson’s head coach didn’t hold back in letting his players know it. Swinney may (...)
citrustv.com
Penalty Stroke Saves Syracuse Field Hockey in 1-0 Win Over Hofstra
Rain is on the forecast today, and SU needed it badly. For 58 minutes, the game was scoreless, before Laura Graziosi broke the stalemate with a penalty stroke. The senior’s first goal of the season led Syracuse to a 1-0 win over Hofstra. SU’s head coach Ange Bradley said that, when you’re standing on this spot, confidence is what matters.
citrustv.com
Syracuse Football Downs Purdue 32-29 in the Final Moments
Following an abysmal first half, Syracuse responded with 29 points in the final 30 minutes, including a dramatic final drive. CitrusTV’s Cameron Ezeir details SU’s picturesque final play and the Orange’s pair of weapons that connected on it.
thecomeback.com
South Carolina football coach apologizes for shocking Title IX gaffe
It’s always a bad sign for a college football coach to have to apologize for something else other than his team’s performance during a 41-point loss to a conference rival. But that’s exactly what has happened to South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer after his team’s loss to the University of Georgia on Saturday.
How many people were in the Dome for Syracuse football’s wild win vs. Purdue?
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse and Purdue went down to the wire in a thriller on Saturday afternoon in the JMA Wireless Dome. The fans who came were treated to a fourth-quarter classic, with four lead changes and a combined six touchdowns in the decisive quarter. The Orange (3-0, 1-0...
localsyr.com
“Really excited what that football team did on the field today:” Dino Babers addresses the media following win over Purdue
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse head coach Dino Babers addressed the media Saturday afternoon following a 32-29 win over Purdue. Garrett Shrader finished the game, 13-29 for 181 yards and three touchdowns. Oronde Gadsden had six catches for 112 yards and two touchdowns. Syracuse is 3-0 for the first...
dawgnation.com
Stetson Bennett pukes and rallies Georgia football to another dominant showing
COLUMBIA, S.C., — To call it a flu game would be a bit dramatic. This was not Michael Jordan being carried by Scottie Pippen in the NBA finals. It was merely Stetson Bennett puking after a second-quarter touchdown pass to Brock Bowers. You know, when he wasn’t vomiting on...
Georgia QB Stetson Bennett bandwagon filling up, college football legend Tim Tebow on board
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Stetson Bennett bandwagon — and bank account — is filling up with every highlight Georgia’s “Mailman” delivers. “He wasn’t in my top five,” College football legend Tim Tebow said. “He is now.”. No doubt, Bennett has gone...
dawgsports.com
What Was Shane Beamer Thinking?
If you’ve watched enough college football on television you know the moment. That point late in the game when the camera pans to the losing coach. He’s standing there, looking like his wife left him and/or his dog died, and you wonder “what is that poor guy thinking right now?”
Adam Weitsman, SU’s biggest athletic booster, wants to draw 5-star players with eye-popping NIL offer
Syracuse, N.Y. – Syracuse University’s most famous sports booster has decided to get involved in the name, image and likeness (NIL) space and will offer $1 million per year to one five-star football player and one five-star basketball player to represent his companies. Adam Weitsman, an Upstate New...
citrustv.com
News Live at 6 | Friday, September 16th
CitrusTV anchors Chilekasi Adele and Ashley Wenskoski are in studio to break down today’s top stories. CitrusTV reporter Nicole Aponte breaks down the recent burglaries in SU’s off-campus neighborhood. CitrusTV reporter Ronnie Parrillo visits the Syracuse Italian Festival. CitrusTV reporter Walker Simmons talks to a local fisherman about how a NY river was ranked the best to bass fish. CitrusTV reporter Benjamin Schiller discusses how a Georgia man has been charged with impersonating SU students.
citrustv.com
Juice and Java | Saturday, September 17th
Juice and Java hosts Nicole Aponte and Josh Meyers are in studio this morning to break down the week’s top stories. Juice and Java reporter Teagan Brown visits the Syracuse Italian Festival. Nicole and Josh speak with the president of University Union about tomorrow’s Juice Jam concert. Entertainment Correspondent Alexa LaMalfa breaks down this morning’s top entertainment headlines. Nicole and Josh learn how to play tennis!
citrustv.com
Day One of Syracuse Italian Fest | News Live at 6
The Syracuse Italian Fest is now officially underway. CitrusTV reporter Ronnie Parrillo is live from the event with everything you need to know and eat.
citrustv.com
CitrusTV NOW | Friday, September 16th
The Syracuse Italian Festival kicks off tonight. CitrusTV anchor Jacob Goldberg has what you need to know and more of today’s top stories.
citrustv.com
Georgia Man Charged With Impersonating SU Student | News Live at 6
A Georgia man was charged with impersonating a Syracuse University student earlier this week. CitrusTV reporter Benjamin Schiller is in-studio with the details.
citrustv.com
Spike in Off-Campus Burglaries | News Live at 6
Syracuse University’s off-campus neighborhood has seen a spike in crime. CitrusTV reporter Nicole Aponte breaks down what you need to know.
Clemson student found dead at South Carolina convenience store
A Clemson University student was found dead at an Upstate convenience store Monday afternoon.
nowhabersham.com
Roads Less Traveled: Pickens Nose, NC
Just over the state line outside of Otto, North Carolina, lies a hidden gem among the mountains. Pickens Nose is a 20-minute hike to spectacular rock outcroppings sitting at over 4900ft of elevation. These outcroppings peer out over the Nantahala Wilderness, which in Cherokee means “land of the noon day sun”. The steep walls of the mountains block the sun from reaching the valley floors until noon, thus the Cherokee’s description. The Nantahala region is well known to hikers, kayakers, bikers and joy-riders, but this particular mountain is a bit out of the way thus making it truly a “road less traveled”.
UGA moves closer to sale of Lake Blackshear property
ATHENS — The University of Georgia is moving closer to finalizing a sale of property on Lake Blackshear in south Georgia. The 2,500-acre lakefront parcel was donated to the UGA Warnell School of Forestry and Natural Resources by Charles Wheatley in 1989. UGA is now working with Forest Resource Consultants to sell the entire parcel, as changing market forces and unsolicited inquiries revealed selling the entire property would be the best option for the school.
