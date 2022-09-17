Effective: 2022-09-20 11:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-20 12:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Calumet; Manitowoc; Winnebago Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Calumet, southeastern Winnebago and Manitowoc Counties through 1230 PM CDT At 1148 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from High Cliff State Park to near Oshkosh. Movement was east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near High Cliff State Park around 1155 AM CDT. Brillion around 1205 PM CDT. Chilton, Valders and St Anna around 1215 PM CDT. Manitowoc, St. Nazianz and Camp Rokilio Scout Camp around 1230 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include Louis Corners, St Nazianz, Killsnake Wildlife Area, Kellners Corners, Two Rivers, Kiel, Jericho, Madsen, Reedsville and Grimms. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

CALUMET COUNTY, WI ・ 4 HOURS AGO