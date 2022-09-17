Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Calumet, Manitowoc, Winnebago by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-20 11:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-20 12:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Calumet; Manitowoc; Winnebago Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Calumet, southeastern Winnebago and Manitowoc Counties through 1230 PM CDT At 1148 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from High Cliff State Park to near Oshkosh. Movement was east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near High Cliff State Park around 1155 AM CDT. Brillion around 1205 PM CDT. Chilton, Valders and St Anna around 1215 PM CDT. Manitowoc, St. Nazianz and Camp Rokilio Scout Camp around 1230 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include Louis Corners, St Nazianz, Killsnake Wildlife Area, Kellners Corners, Two Rivers, Kiel, Jericho, Madsen, Reedsville and Grimms. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Fond Du Lac, Sheboygan by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-20 07:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-20 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Fond Du Lac; Sheboygan Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Fond du Lac and Sheboygan Counties through 830 AM CDT At 722 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Brillion to near Chilton to near Southern Lake Winnebago to near Rosendale. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Sheboygan, Fond Du Lac, Plymouth, Sheboygan Falls, North Fond Du Lac, Howards Grove, Oostburg, Kohler, Cedar Grove, Elkhart Lake, Southern Lake Winnebago, Taycheedah, Greenbush, Eldorado, Eden, Mount Calvary, Cascade, Adell, Waldo and St. Cloud. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Sheboygan by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-20 12:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-20 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay out of the water and away from dangerous areas like piers and breakwalls. Strong structural and longshore currents are expected. Rip currents are possible. Target Area: Kenosha; Milwaukee; Ozaukee; Racine; Sheboygan BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Life threatening waves of 3 to 5 feet and dangerous currents are expected. * WHERE...Beaches along Lake Michigan in Sheboygan, Ozaukee, Milwaukee, Racine, and Kenosha counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions are expected due to high waves and onshore winds. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... Several beaches that will be most susceptible to the dangerous swimming conditions include General King Park Beach in Sheboygan North Beach in Port Washington Bradford Beach in Milwaukee North Beach in Racine Southport Park Beach in Kenosha
Comments / 0