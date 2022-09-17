Those looking for a new vehicle may be in luck as the Monroe County Board of Commissioners will be holding an automotive auction in just a month. MONROE COUNTY, PA | The Monroe County Board of Commissioners have confirmed they will hold a public auction to sell county-owned vehicles, most of which were seized by the Monroe County District Attorney through Drug Task Force activities. The auction will take place on September 23, 2022, at 10:00 am at “Auto in Motion,” located at 1142 Route 390, Mountainhome, PA. The vehicles will be available for public inspection on September 23, 2022, from 9:00 am to 10:00 am at “Auto in Motion.”

MONROE COUNTY, PA ・ 6 HOURS AGO