DEP urges residents to check trees for beech leaf disease, which is confirmed in 12 New Jersey counties
NEW JERSEY – The Department of Environmental Protection is urging New Jersey residents to check trees on their property for signs of beech leaf disease and report their findings to the New Jersey Forest Service, according to Commissioner Shawn M. LaTourette. Beech leaf disease was first detected in Bergen...
Hunterdon County Commissioner Director Lanza calls upon NJ Water Supply Authority to reopen County Road 629 sooner than Dec. 1
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ – Last week the New Jersey Water Supply Authority (NJWSA) announced that it intends to temporarily reopen County Road 629 as construction continues at the Round Valley Reservoir. This follows a recent letter that was send by Commissioner Director John E. Lanza requesting that the NJWSA...
Crews working to resolve scattered NJ power outages after Monday downpours
Several hundred New Jersey residents were still without power Tuesday afternoon following a Monday storm.
A breakdown of the COVID-19 cases in Hunterdon County
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ – Here’s the total breakdown of the 26,927 positive cases and 229 deaths of COVID-19 in Hunterdon County as of September 19. Age range is less than 1-year-old to 103-years-old. Case counts for each municipality may show a reduction on certain days, this is due to address corrections or updates from the original case report, health officials said.
WNEP-TV 16
'Disaster' after massive fire at car service center in Monroe County
A fire engulfed a car service center in Monroe County Monday afternoon. More than one hundred firefighters were on the scene.
Man accused of puncturing tires on two cars in parking lot of Morris County business
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) -A union County man was charged for puncturing tires on two cars in a parking lot of a Denville Township business, according to police. On September 15, police responded to Absolute Awakenings Treatment Center for the report of a criminal mischief incident that had occurred a short time earlier, police said.
18 arrested in drug investigation along Route 22 in Hunterdon County
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – Eighteen people arrested following a drug investigation in Hunterdon County, according to Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée Robeson. The initiative began after the Clinton Township Police Department began receiving complaints regarding narcotic activity along Route 22 in Clinton Township, Robeson said. The following...
Body of missing fisherman found in Delaware River in New Jersey, days after boat capsized in New York
NEW JERSEY – The body of a missing fisherman was recovered in the Delaware River in New Jersey Monday afternoon, days after his boat capsized on the Delaware River in Orange County, NY, according to New York State Police. On September 19, at around 2:00 p.m., New York State...
Upper Black Eddy-Milford 1933 covered bridge demolition film scheduled for Thursday premiere on YouTube
MILFORD BOROUGH, NJ (Hunterdon County) – The bi-state Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission (DRJTBC) Monday announced that it plans to release a series of archival bridge films that had been stored at the agency’s former headquarters in Morrisville, PA. The old film footage was recently digitized and...
Man charged with DWI following single-vehicle crash in Morris County
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Hudson County man was arrested on a slew of charges including driving while intoxicated Sunday following a single-vehicle crash in Denville Township. On September 18, police responded to the intersection Mount Pleasant Turnpike and Smith Road for a single-vehicle motor vehicle crash,...
Dingmans Bridge to close for 12 days starting today for routine maintenance
The historic Dingmans Bridge will close for 12 days beginning today, September 19 at 8:00 a.m. to perform routine maintenance. “We appreciate your understanding as we perform routine maintenance designed to keep the historic Dingmans Bridge safe and dependable well into the future” the Dingmans Choice and Delaware Bridge Company said.
COVID-19 case count in Morris County
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – Here is the latest case count of COVID-19 in Morris County on September 19, 2022:. The figures reflect COVID-19 positive cases as of the date and time indicated, some cases which may be pending, or have yet to be entered into the system. Please note...
Large fire in Stroud Twp. destroys car service center, multiple cars inside
STROUD TWP., Pa. - Fire gutted a large car service building in Stroud Township, Monroe County. Officials say they responded after 3 p.m., and the fire quickly spread, engulfing the entire building at Gray Service Center on West Main Street. "We've lived here for 35 years and this place has...
Lehigh Valley historical headlines: Foreclosure for Warren County eyesore; Easton’s Eddyside Park is born
Ten years ago, Oxford Township began the foreclosure process on one of Warren County’s biggest eyesores. The cleanup of the OxWall Tool site is ongoing. Here are this week’s historical headlines from The Express-Times. • 10 YEARS AGO | Sept. 20, 2012: Oxford Township begins the foreclosure process...
Two separate fires damage two Warren County diners
LOPATCONG TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – Fire crews were busy Friday dealing with two separate diner fires in Lopatcong Township. At around 1:45 a.m., firefighters responded to a report of a working fire at the Catch 22 Diner, formerly Red Rose diner, on Route 22 east, according to a post on the Lopatcong Township Fire Company’s Facebook page.
I-80 daytime, night-time lane closures needed this week for upcoming projects in Knowlton Twp.
KNOWLTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) officials Monday announced overnight lane closures will continue this week on I-80 eastbound and westbound before the S-curve in Knowlton township. I-80 Eastbound:. Tonight, Monday, September 19, and tomorrow night, Tuesday, September 20, from 9:00 p.m. until...
Hackettstown’s Oktoberfest brings road closures, parking restrictions on Saturday and Sunday
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – Hackettstown’s Oktoberfest will be held this weekend and police are warning motorists that a section of Main Street and two other streets will be closed on Saturday, Sept. 24 and Sunday, Sept. 25. The following roads will be closed from 9:00 a.m. to...
Seized Vehicles To Be Auctioned In Monroe County
Those looking for a new vehicle may be in luck as the Monroe County Board of Commissioners will be holding an automotive auction in just a month. MONROE COUNTY, PA | The Monroe County Board of Commissioners have confirmed they will hold a public auction to sell county-owned vehicles, most of which were seized by the Monroe County District Attorney through Drug Task Force activities. The auction will take place on September 23, 2022, at 10:00 am at “Auto in Motion,” located at 1142 Route 390, Mountainhome, PA. The vehicles will be available for public inspection on September 23, 2022, from 9:00 am to 10:00 am at “Auto in Motion.”
Route 130 closed in South Brunswick due to serious crash
A portion of Route 130 in Middlesex County was closed early Tuesday following a serious crash, authorities said. The crash was reported about 10 p.m. in South Brunswick. Route 130 remains closed in both directions from Route 522 and Deans Rhode Hall Road, according to police. South Brunswick police said...
Man hits barrier, charged with DWI in Morris County
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A man was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated in Denville Township on Saturday after hitting a center barrier, police said. On September 17, police responded to the intersection of Route 10 and Franklin Road for a report of a vehicle that...
