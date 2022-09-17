ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, NJ

A breakdown of the COVID-19 cases in Hunterdon County

HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ – Here’s the total breakdown of the 26,927 positive cases and 229 deaths of COVID-19 in Hunterdon County as of September 19. Age range is less than 1-year-old to 103-years-old. Case counts for each municipality may show a reduction on certain days, this is due to address corrections or updates from the original case report, health officials said.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
18 arrested in drug investigation along Route 22 in Hunterdon County

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – Eighteen people arrested following a drug investigation in Hunterdon County, according to Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée Robeson. The initiative began after the Clinton Township Police Department began receiving complaints regarding narcotic activity along Route 22 in Clinton Township, Robeson said. The following...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
Man charged with DWI following single-vehicle crash in Morris County

DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Hudson County man was arrested on a slew of charges including driving while intoxicated Sunday following a single-vehicle crash in Denville Township. On September 18, police responded to the intersection Mount Pleasant Turnpike and Smith Road for a single-vehicle motor vehicle crash,...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Dingmans Bridge to close for 12 days starting today for routine maintenance

The historic Dingmans Bridge will close for 12 days beginning today, September 19 at 8:00 a.m. to perform routine maintenance. “We appreciate your understanding as we perform routine maintenance designed to keep the historic Dingmans Bridge safe and dependable well into the future” the Dingmans Choice and Delaware Bridge Company said.
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
COVID-19 case count in Morris County

MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – Here is the latest case count of COVID-19 in Morris County on September 19, 2022:. The figures reflect COVID-19 positive cases as of the date and time indicated, some cases which may be pending, or have yet to be entered into the system. Please note...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Two separate fires damage two Warren County diners

LOPATCONG TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – Fire crews were busy Friday dealing with two separate diner fires in Lopatcong Township. At around 1:45 a.m., firefighters responded to a report of a working fire at the Catch 22 Diner, formerly Red Rose diner, on Route 22 east, according to a post on the Lopatcong Township Fire Company’s Facebook page.
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
I-80 daytime, night-time lane closures needed this week for upcoming projects in Knowlton Twp.

KNOWLTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) officials Monday announced overnight lane closures will continue this week on I-80 eastbound and westbound before the S-curve in Knowlton township. I-80 Eastbound:. Tonight, Monday, September 19, and tomorrow night, Tuesday, September 20, from 9:00 p.m. until...
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
Seized Vehicles To Be Auctioned In Monroe County

Those looking for a new vehicle may be in luck as the Monroe County Board of Commissioners will be holding an automotive auction in just a month. MONROE COUNTY, PA | The Monroe County Board of Commissioners have confirmed they will hold a public auction to sell county-owned vehicles, most of which were seized by the Monroe County District Attorney through Drug Task Force activities. The auction will take place on September 23, 2022, at 10:00 am at “Auto in Motion,” located at 1142 Route 390, Mountainhome, PA. The vehicles will be available for public inspection on September 23, 2022, from 9:00 am to 10:00 am at “Auto in Motion.”
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Man hits barrier, charged with DWI in Morris County

DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A man was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated in Denville Township on Saturday after hitting a center barrier, police said. On September 17, police responded to the intersection of Route 10 and Franklin Road for a report of a vehicle that...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ

