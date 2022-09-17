Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
BOZICH | It's now or never for Louisville football, starting with South Florida
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- I'm not certain if Yogi Berra played quarterback in addition to his work for the New York Yankees. But I know what Berra would say about this University of Louisville football team:. It's getting late early for the Cardinals. They've already lost a pair of what...
wdrb.com
4-star Curtis Williams Jr. commitment the second of 2023 recruiting class for Louisville basketball
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville men's basketball and head coach Kenny Payne landed their second recruit of the 2023 class. Four-star small forward Curtis Williams Jr. committed to the Cardinals on Monday afternoon. According to 247Sports, Williams Jr. is the top-ranked played in Michigan and the No. 69 player overall in the recruiting class. He's 6 feet, 6 inches tall and 205 pounds.
Kickoff time, television announced for Louisville at Boston College
The Atlantic Coast Conference announced on Monday that Louisville's game against Boston College in Chestnut Hills, Mass., will be played at noon on Oct. 1. The U of L-Boston College game will be on the ACC Network. Louisville is 1-2 on the season after dropping the opener 31-7 to Syracuse...
Cards Cast: Louisville adds commitment from WR Cataurus Hicks
Louisville football had added its 15th commitment to the 2023 recruiting class as Miami, Fla., wide receiver Cataurus Hicks announced for the Cardinals on Sunday. The commitment is the fifth Sunshine State for the '23 class, and it's the topic of discussion in this episode of the Cards Cast. Hicks...
The Vault: How John L. Smith led UofL football to its greatest recovery
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In 1997, John L Smith quickly became an intriguing coaching candidate by turning Utah State into a high-powered offense. Meanwhile, Louisville was lost, and the Cards had just wrapped up a 1-10 season. On Nov. 24, 1997, UofL athletic director Tom Jurich hired Smith, knowing he...
Louisville Lands Commitment from '23 SF Curtis Williams Jr.
The wing from Michigan is the second commitment for the Cardinals in the Class of 2023.
wdrb.com
Track athletes compete in 2022 Kentucky Senior Games in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Athletes from across the region laced up their running shoes on Sunday for the 2022 Kentucky Senior Games Track Meet. The event was hosted at the Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Complex in the Russell neighborhood. Competitors ranged from 50 to 99 years old in more than 10 track and field events.
wdrb.com
Trinity High School continues rich athletic tradition through esports
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Trinity High School sophomore Jack Nielson has been playing Rocket League since 2016. "It's kind of like a demolition derby and soccer combined in one game," he said. Nielson is a member of the Trinity esports team. The team is a group of students at Trinity...
wdrb.com
Providence's Thomas Lynch wins Best Play Week 5 for rushing touchdown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The fans have spoken, and it's time to crown the best play of Week 5 of the high school football season. With 79% of the votes, the Week 5 title belongs to Providence's Thomas Lynch, who shook off multiple defenders on his way to a rushing touchdown. The Pioneers defeated Charlestown to remain undefeated on the season.
wdrb.com
Ironman Dalton Godbey finishes 140.6-mile Maryland triathlon in less than 12 hours
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WDRB has an Ironman in our midst. Dalton Godbey completed his first full Ironman triathlon over the weekend in Maryland. Dalton and his dad, Tim, competed together. They've been training for about a year to finish the 140-mile race of swimming, biking and running. Dalton posted...
Wave 3
Ask WAVE: Why is a Louisville park's pond allowed to fester with algae?
Watch UofL Football Head Coach Scott Satterfield and WAVE News Sports Director Kent Taylor talk the latest football highlights and updates. All lanes of I-264 eastbound blocked due to reported shooting. Updated: 22 hours ago. All lanes of I-264 eastbound blocked due to reported shooting. Officials identify man, woman killed...
wdrb.com
Justin Thomas partners with Blessings in Backpack to feed JCPS elementary school
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A professional golfer from the Louisville area is supporting children with food insecurity. Justin Thomas, winner of two PGA Championships, donated money to feed more than 500 students at Camp Taylor Elementary School in Louisville. Students will receive weekends meals for the 2022-23 school year, according to a news release.
wdrb.com
Downtown Louisville's new urban sports park opens Tuesday for public play
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The public can now use the city's new urban sports park in downtown Louisville. Open play at the Baird Urban Sports Park starts Tuesday. Anyone can play at the 20,000-square-foot park on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It's located at a redevelopment site along West Main Street.
Louisville.com
Mike’s Louisville (9.19.22)
You know those “______’s Louisville” banners on the sides of buildings throughout the city? Ali and Jennifer Lawrence and Diane Sawyer and more “notable” names. We think the blank should be for all of us. (Who do you think Louisville Magazine should interview about our city? You can tell us here.)
styleblueprint.com
FACE of Louisville: Emily Heyde of Fork & Barrel + Morning Fork
Emily Heyde knows brunch. Her extensive experience in special events, catering, and management eventually led her down the path to becoming a restaurateur with her husband, Executive Chef Geoffrey Heyde. Today, the couple own Fork & Barrel and Morning Fork; one restaurant serves refined Southern fare, while the other is known for its fun and funky brunch events — and the two merged under one roof earlier this year. Meet our newest FACE of Louisville, Emily Heyde!
wdrb.com
Annual golf scramble in Louisville addresses deadly problem facing veterans
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Death by suicide is believed to be one of the leading causes of death for military veterans. That's why a national nonprofit, USA Cares, is trying to help military families take a stand against veteran death by suicide. And whether they finish the hole with a...
wdrb.com
NULU Fest celebrates Louisville’s East Market District growth
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Louisville's East Market District is throwing a party. WDRB's Keith Kaiser gets a look a the 12th Annual NULU Fest happening on Saturday, September 24th from 11am to 9pm. The NULU Business Association presents the popular street festival celebrating the continued growth and revitalization of Louisville’s...
Once numerous, the few remaining ferries on the Ohio River carry on
The boats hearken back to a slower time and maintain the cultural heartbeats of the small communities that keep them afloat.
Kentucky Hunter Tags Full-Velvet, Non-Typical Monster on Bow Opener
Matt Reed, 45, has been hunting whitetails in Hardin County, Kentucky, his whole life, but he’s never killed a buck anywhere near as big as the giant he tagged on September 3, 2022. At about 6 p.m. on the evening of opening day, Reed put an arrow through a deer he’d been eying since June, and when he finally found it around midnight, it exceeded all of his expectations. With an unofficial Boone and Crockett score that Reed says is 194 1/8″, the early-September trophy sports 18 points with super-wide bases and an 18 1/4-inch inside spread.
Wave 3
All lanes of I-264 eastbound blocked due to reported shooting
Watch UofL Football Head Coach Scott Satterfield and WAVE News Sports Director Kent Taylor talk the latest football highlights and updates. Officials identify man, woman killed in Shively double homicide. Updated: Sep. 18, 2022 at 1:16 PM EDT. Of the three people shot, two of them were killed. Thousands flock...
