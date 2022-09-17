ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

wdrb.com

4-star Curtis Williams Jr. commitment the second of 2023 recruiting class for Louisville basketball

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville men's basketball and head coach Kenny Payne landed their second recruit of the 2023 class. Four-star small forward Curtis Williams Jr. committed to the Cardinals on Monday afternoon. According to 247Sports, Williams Jr. is the top-ranked played in Michigan and the No. 69 player overall in the recruiting class. He's 6 feet, 6 inches tall and 205 pounds.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Track athletes compete in 2022 Kentucky Senior Games in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Athletes from across the region laced up their running shoes on Sunday for the 2022 Kentucky Senior Games Track Meet. The event was hosted at the Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Complex in the Russell neighborhood. Competitors ranged from 50 to 99 years old in more than 10 track and field events.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Providence's Thomas Lynch wins Best Play Week 5 for rushing touchdown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The fans have spoken, and it's time to crown the best play of Week 5 of the high school football season. With 79% of the votes, the Week 5 title belongs to Providence's Thomas Lynch, who shook off multiple defenders on his way to a rushing touchdown. The Pioneers defeated Charlestown to remain undefeated on the season.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Wave 3

Ask WAVE: Why is a Louisville park's pond allowed to fester with algae?

Watch UofL Football Head Coach Scott Satterfield and WAVE News Sports Director Kent Taylor talk the latest football highlights and updates. All lanes of I-264 eastbound blocked due to reported shooting. Updated: 22 hours ago. All lanes of I-264 eastbound blocked due to reported shooting. Officials identify man, woman killed...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Justin Thomas partners with Blessings in Backpack to feed JCPS elementary school

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A professional golfer from the Louisville area is supporting children with food insecurity. Justin Thomas, winner of two PGA Championships, donated money to feed more than 500 students at Camp Taylor Elementary School in Louisville. Students will receive weekends meals for the 2022-23 school year, according to a news release.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Downtown Louisville's new urban sports park opens Tuesday for public play

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The public can now use the city's new urban sports park in downtown Louisville. Open play at the Baird Urban Sports Park starts Tuesday. Anyone can play at the 20,000-square-foot park on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It's located at a redevelopment site along West Main Street.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Louisville.com

Mike’s Louisville (9.19.22)

You know those “______’s Louisville” banners on the sides of buildings throughout the city? Ali and Jennifer Lawrence and Diane Sawyer and more “notable” names. We think the blank should be for all of us. (Who do you think Louisville Magazine should interview about our city? You can tell us here.)
LOUISVILLE, KY
styleblueprint.com

FACE of Louisville: Emily Heyde of Fork & Barrel + Morning Fork

Emily Heyde knows brunch. Her extensive experience in special events, catering, and management eventually led her down the path to becoming a restaurateur with her husband, Executive Chef Geoffrey Heyde. Today, the couple own Fork & Barrel and Morning Fork; one restaurant serves refined Southern fare, while the other is known for its fun and funky brunch events — and the two merged under one roof earlier this year. Meet our newest FACE of Louisville, Emily Heyde!
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

NULU Fest celebrates Louisville’s East Market District growth

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Louisville's East Market District is throwing a party. WDRB's Keith Kaiser gets a look a the 12th Annual NULU Fest happening on Saturday, September 24th from 11am to 9pm. The NULU Business Association presents the popular street festival celebrating the continued growth and revitalization of Louisville’s...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Field & Stream

Kentucky Hunter Tags Full-Velvet, Non-Typical Monster on Bow Opener

Matt Reed, 45, has been hunting whitetails in Hardin County, Kentucky, his whole life, but he’s never killed a buck anywhere near as big as the giant he tagged on September 3, 2022. At about 6 p.m. on the evening of opening day, Reed put an arrow through a deer he’d been eying since June, and when he finally found it around midnight, it exceeded all of his expectations. With an unofficial Boone and Crockett score that Reed says is 194 1/8″, the early-September trophy sports 18 points with super-wide bases and an 18 1/4-inch inside spread.
HARDIN COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

All lanes of I-264 eastbound blocked due to reported shooting

Watch UofL Football Head Coach Scott Satterfield and WAVE News Sports Director Kent Taylor talk the latest football highlights and updates. Officials identify man, woman killed in Shively double homicide. Updated: Sep. 18, 2022 at 1:16 PM EDT. Of the three people shot, two of them were killed. Thousands flock...
LOUISVILLE, KY

