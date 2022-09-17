Read full article on original website
PULLMAN -- The end of Washington State's 38-7 win featured a special moment for Spokane walk-on running back Kannon Katzer. The Spokane native took the bulk of the carries on WSU's last drive, racking up 54 yards on 6 carries (9 ypc) and finishing it off with a touchdown. For the former Mt. Spokane High star who tragically lost his mother in August of 2020, it was another climb up the ladder of perseverance.
NBC News
MTP Reports: Idaho church aims to establish a ‘Christian town’
As the topic of separation of church and state become more prominent in the halls of Congress and on the campaign trail, one church in Moscow, Idaho is attempting to establish a Christian town and increase the role religion plays in the public square and everyday life.Sept. 15, 2022.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Lewiston Police Department Daily Activity Log: Sunday, September 18, 2022
LEWISTON - Below is the Lewiston Police Department daily activity log for Sunday, September 18, 2022. ex-boyfriend continually calls and bothers comps manager and friends. He was doing this yesterday morning. Comp is frustrated due to him having a CPOR against her, and making reports of violations, but he's behaving this way and harassing her and her contacts.
KLEWTV
Report of a suspicious man at the door results in 3 felony arrests
Just before noon on Sunday, September 18, a resident in Cottonwood called authorities to report a suspicious man had come to their door. According to the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the area and located a vehicle matching the description on East Road off of U.S. Highway 95.
Shoshone News Press
Citizen tip leads to major drug bust
OSBURN –– A reported drunk driver resulted in the confiscation of a high amount of dangerous narcotics early Sunday morning. According to a release from the Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office, they received a call just after 1 a.m. of a possible drunk driver that had struck several cones along Interstate 90 through Kellogg headed eastbound toward Montana.
KCCI.com
Assault allegations raised against US Senate candidate Mike Franken
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa Field Report, a conservative political website, is reporting that a former campaign staffer for Mike Franken, the Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, said he assaulted her earlier this year. Kimberley Strope-Boggus worked on Franken's campaign until she says she was fired at the end...
KXLY
Deputies seize 76 fentanyl pills from Spokane Valley man, woman
COLFAX, Wash. — Two people from Spokane Valley suspected of delivering fentanyl were arrested in Colfax. Two Whitman County deputies stopped a vehicle in downtown Colfax Sunday for a traffic violation. Deputies found that the driver had a suspended license and believed both people inside had illegal drugs. During...
Kendrick Man Transported to Hospital Following Single Vehicle Rollover on State Highway 99
KENDRICK - On Friday, September 16, 2022 at approximately 07:21 a.m., the Idaho State Police and Latah County Sheriff's Office responded to a single vehicle roll over crash on State Highway 99. According to a release from the Idaho State Police, a 70-year-old Kendrick man was traveling on SH99 when...
eastidahonews.com
Endangered missing person alert issued for Idaho woman
LEWISTON — Idaho State Police issued an endangered missing person alert late Monday night for a woman in Lewiston. Linda Sears, 67, is missing from the 500 block of Warner Avenue. She is believed to be on foot, according to the alert, and cannot walk without a walker. She...
Water main break in Pullman causes people to boil water for drinking
PULLMAN, Wash. — A water main break in Pullman caused people to boil their water for drinking Saturday afternoon. Crews from the City of Pullman went to a water main break near Grand Avenue and Center Street working to shut the water off and repair the water system. Crews were asking people in the area to avoid Grand Avenue between...
Two Arrested After Traffic Stop in Downtown Colfax Leads to Discovery of 76 Fentanyl Pills, Two Firearms
COLFAX - On the evening of Sunday, September 18, 2022, Whitman County deputies stopped a vehicle traveling northbound in downtown Colfax for a traffic violation. According to a press release from the Whitman County Sheriff's Office, shortly after contacting the driver, it was learned that her driver’s license was suspended. During the contact, deputies also reportedly obtained information from the driver and passenger which lead them to believe illegal narcotics and other contraband may be inside the vehicle.
Orofino Police Department to Host Open House for New Building
OROFINO - On Friday, September 23, 2022, the Orofino Police Department will host an open house for its new building, located at 1075 Michigan Ave in Orofino, ID. The open house will be held from noon - 3:00 p.m., and provide citizens the opportunity to get a first-hand look at the new space.
pullmanradio.com
Two people charged with felony drug trafficking in Moscow
Two people have been charged with felony drug trafficking for allegedly getting caught with a pound of methamphetamine in Moscow. The case began on the morning of August 31st when Moscow police were called to check on a man who appeared to be passed out in a car parked at the Dollar Tree. According to Latah County, second district court charging documents officers obtained a search warrant for the vehicle after they observed what appeared to be drug paraphernalia inside the car. They allegedly found a pound of meth in the vehicle along with marijuana and drug paraphernalia. 43-year-old Tyson Farley and 52-year-old Tanya Rhoads were arrested for felony methamphetamine trafficking. Farley was taken into custody on charges of felony possession of fentanyl and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Court documents show that officers reportedly found Farley with 27 fentanyl pills. Rhoads was arrested on an additional charge of misdemeanor possession of marijuana. Her hometown wasn’t indicated in the charging documents while officers determined that Farley has been living in Harvard.
pullmanradio.com
23 Year Old Man Charged For Allegedly Raping Girl Multiple Times In Juliaetta
A 23 year old man has been charged for allegedly raping a girl several times in Juliaetta. Jason Umphenour has been charged with 3 counts of rape and one child sexual battery felony related to soliciting a minor. According to charging documents filed in Latah County Second District Court the alleged rapes were reported to Idaho State Police in December. ISP investigators determined the Umphenour raped the girl multiple times starting in 2020 when she was 14 years old. Umphenour reportedly admitted to raping the girl when he was interviewed by ISP investigators. He is scheduled to be back in court next month.
Missing man’s body recovered from Clearwater River
OROFINO, ID. — A body was found in the Clearwater River in Orofino on Wednesday. The Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a missing man in the river yelling for help. Deputies from CCSO, the Orofino Police Department and the Nez Perce Tribal Police responded to the scene but could not find anyone.
