WECT
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN/Gray News) – A school district in Nebraska made the decision to cancel the remaining varsity football games at one high school scheduled for the 2022 season. The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the Lincoln Northwest High School varsity football...
Ozark Sports Zone
Sept. 19 State Football Rankings
Statewide high school football rankings, as compiled by a 10-member panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. First-place votes in parenthesis. Panel is made up of Dion Clisso, PrepsKC; Cole Young, PrepsKC; Dave Kvidahl, STLHighschoolsports.com; Tom Rackers, Jefferson City News-Tribune; Chris Parker, Ozone Sports; Joe Andrews, Warrensburg Star Journal; Tommy Rezac, KFEQ St. Joseph; J.B. Connoley, KRES radio; JC Reeves, Southeast Missourian/semoball.com; Jason Peake, SOMOSports.com.
🏈 KSHSAA Football Rankings after week 3
TOPEKA, Kan.—For the first time this season, every No. 1 in the KSHSAA Covered’s football rankings emerged from Friday night unscathed. And most did with relative ease. Mill Valley (5A), St. Thomas Aquinas (4A), Andale (3A), Nemaha Central (2A), Inman (1A), Axtell (8M II) and Cunningham (6M) each posted wins by 28 points or more. Of that group, Axtell figured to get the best challenge on Friday night, traveling to Eight-Player Division I unbeaten Clifton-Clyde.
Ozark Sports Zone
Bolivar football team plays for more than one cause in its tackle hunger event
BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) – They are playing more in Bolivar. On Saturday, the high school hosted its annual Tackle Hunger event for a particular cause. At Southwest Baptist University’s field, Bolivar took on Lebanon High School. But there is a special remembrance for Cash Cable, a Bolivar freshman who tragically died.
Prep Football: Indy’s Price earns Player of the Week honors
Coal City – Judah Price hoped to establish a new single-game rushing record when his Patriots traveled to Shady Spring on Friday. His predecessor Atticus Goodson set the program mark against the Tigers last season with 318 yards rushing but Price fell short of that mark. So he instead made history in a different way.
Football coach wins 200th, postseason nearing in some sports
Hello high school sports fans in Section V. Are you rubbing your hands with glee, or at least excited about how the seasons in the greater Rochester region are playing out? We are. Marquel Slaughter and James Johnson, staff writers at the Democrat and Chronicle, plus Messenger Post sports editor Bob Chavez are...
